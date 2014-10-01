Oct 1 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 12,451.7 82,262.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 36 194 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,500.0 48,750.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 18 103 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,951.7 33,511.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 18 91 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 2,250.00 8.49 8.83%, 2023 1,000.00 8.68 8.27%, 2020 1,000.00 8.60 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.32%, PFC 2019 1,850.00 9.21 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.14%, IOC 2018 1,600.00 8.17 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.06%, RECL 2017 500.00 9.05 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.40%, HDFC 2014* 1 400.00 99.8458 99.8458 99.8458 99.8458 8.9598 9.65%, HDFC 2016* 1 50.00 100.5570 100.5570 100.5570 100.5570 9.2843 9.12%, LICH 2015* 2 500.00 99.7875 99.7875 99.7875 99.7875 9.2911 9.69%, LICH 2017A* 1 250.00 100.5875 100.5875 100.5875 100.5875 9.3509 Total 5 1200.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2017E (RESET) 1 1.70 120.6300 120.6300 120.6300 120.6300 0.0000 Total 1 1.70 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.27%, 2020 3 1000.00 98.5200 98.4900 98.5200 98.5025 8.6047 8.79%, 2021 1 250.00 100.5076 100.5076 100.5076 100.5076 8.6900 8.83%, 2023 1 1000.00 100.9000 100.9000 100.9000 100.9000 8.6823 8.40%, 2024 5 2250.00 99.3950 99.2850 99.3800 99.3656 8.4935 8.60%, 2028 2 500.00 99.6900 99.6850 99.6900 99.6875 8.6370 8.30%, 2042 2 300.00 96.0300 95.9500 96.0300 96.0167 8.6781 9.23%, 2043 1 250.00 105.7900 105.7900 105.7900 105.7900 8.6794 Total 15 5550.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.05%, IDFC 2014* 1 250.00 99.9641 99.9641 99.9641 99.9641 8.8975 Total 1 250.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 2 200.00 104.8200 104.8000 104.8200 104.8100 9.0066 8.14%, IOC 2018* 1 1600.00 99.9023 99.9023 99.9023 99.9023 8.1659 9.32%, PFC 2019* 4 1850.00 100.3785 100.3401 100.3401 100.3712 9.2119 9.39%, PFC 2019* 1 200.00 100.6588 100.6588 100.6588 100.6588 9.2000 9.30%, PGC 2029* 2 150.00 101.5079 101.5079 101.5079 101.5079 9.1000 9.06%, RECL 2017* 1 500.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.0463 Total 11 4500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 13, 2014 1 250.00 99.1557 99.1557 99.1557 99.1557 8.3998 Total 1 250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 19, 2015 1 450.00 96.9416 96.9416 96.9416 96.9416 8.5299 Mar 19, 2015 1 250.00 96.3098 96.3098 96.3098 96.3098 8.5799 Total 2 700.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com