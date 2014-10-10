Oct 10 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 27,241.5 144,098.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 80 367 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,430.0 109,753.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 36 198 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,811.5 34,344.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 44 169 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 7,000.00 8.45 8.60%, 2028 4,550.00 8.59 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 01, 2015 3,000.00 8.56 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.60%, HDFC 2015A 1,000.00 9.27 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.44%, LICH 2019 650.00 9.27 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.63%, RECL 2019 600.00 9.04 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.47%, HDFC 2015* 1 100.00 100.1597 100.1597 100.1597 100.1597 9.2036 9.60%, HDFC 2015A* 1 1000.00 100.1884 100.1884 100.1884 100.1884 9.2660 9.30%, HDFC 2016* 1 550.00 100.0879 100.0879 100.0879 100.0879 9.1900 9.75%, HDFC 2016B* 1 150.00 100.9427 100.9427 100.9427 100.9427 9.2000 9.90%, LICH 2015* 1 200.00 100.0960 100.0960 100.0960 100.0960 9.6169 9.44%, LICH 2019* 2 650.00 100.6187 100.6186 100.6187 100.6187 9.2700 9.45%, LICH 2019* 1 150.00 100.6287 100.6287 100.6287 100.6287 9.2700 9.51%, LICH 2019* 1 50.00 100.7644 100.7644 100.7644 100.7644 9.2800 9.93%, TCFS 2015* 1 200.00 100.1844 100.1844 100.1844 100.1844 9.5862 Total 10 3050.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2014T (RESET) 9 31.50 139.8000 139.8000 139.8000 139.8000 0.0000 Total 9 31.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.83%, 2018 1 750.00 98.4800 98.4800 98.4800 98.4800 8.3401 8.12%, 2020 2 500.00 97.6600 97.6400 97.6600 97.6500 8.6158 8.27%, 2020 1 1000.00 98.7700 98.7700 98.7700 98.7700 8.5446 8.35%, 2022 1 50.00 98.4450 98.4450 98.4450 98.4450 8.6313 8.83%, 2023 1 500.00 101.2350 101.2350 101.2350 101.2350 8.6289 8.40%, 2024 12 7000.00 99.6600 99.5850 99.6450 99.6363 8.4521 8.60%, 2028 8 4550.00 100.1700 100.0050 100.1500 100.0921 8.5862 9.20%, 2030 2 480.00 104.6000 104.5800 104.6000 104.5896 8.6632 Total 28 14830.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.76%, EXIM 2018* 1 500.00 99.4753 99.4753 99.4753 99.4753 8.9200 9.57%, IDFC 2016* 1 250.00 101.1003 101.1003 101.1003 101.1003 8.9200 9.40%, NBRD 2016* 1 230.00 100.9520 100.9520 100.9520 100.9520 8.7400 9.18%, NBRD 2017* 1 50.00 100.4589 100.4589 100.4589 100.4589 8.9000 Total 4 1030.00 Institutions Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------- 0.00%, IDFC 2017A* 1 250.00 77.7049 77.7049 77.7049 77.7049 8.7926 Total 1 250.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 2 350.00 104.9000 104.9000 104.9000 104.9000 8.9875 9.58%, PFC 2015* 1 50.00 100.5025 100.5025 100.5025 100.5025 9.0500 9.80%, PFC 2016* 3 300.00 101.4007 101.3481 101.4007 101.3744 8.9850 9.30%, PFC 2017* 1 50.00 100.6399 100.6399 100.6399 100.6399 9.0099 8.95%, PFC 2018* 1 50.00 99.6007 99.6007 99.6007 99.6007 9.0500 9.32%, PFC 2019* 1 100.00 100.8723 100.8723 100.8723 100.8723 9.0800 8.90%, PFC 2023* 1 100.00 98.4963 98.4963 98.4963 98.4963 9.1400 9.25%, RECL 2017* 2 150.00 100.5958 100.5917 100.5917 100.5944 8.9800 9.38%, RECL 2018* 3 550.00 101.1008 100.9363 100.9363 100.9663 9.0709 9.63%, RECL 2019* 4 600.00 101.9592 101.8519 101.8870 101.9117 9.0433 9.34%, RECL 2024* 1 150.00 101.5850 101.5850 101.5850 101.5850 9.0750 Total 20 2450.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.01%, GUJ 2024 1 50.00 100.6330 100.6330 100.6330 100.6330 8.9075 9.41%, KER 2024 1 250.00 102.9328 102.9328 102.9328 102.9328 8.9350 9.39%, KRN 2023B 1 50.00 102.8126 102.8126 102.8126 102.8126 8.9300 9.40%, MP 2024 1 250.00 102.8389 102.8389 102.8389 102.8389 8.9400 Total 4 600.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 08, 2015 1 500.00 98.0245 98.0245 98.0245 98.0245 8.4550 Total 1 500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 01, 2015 2 3000.00 95.5197 95.5197 95.5197 95.5197 8.5601 Oct 06, 2015 1 1500.00 92.2336 92.2336 92.2336 92.2336 8.5850 Total 3 4500.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 