Oct 13 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 22,358.5 22,358.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 69 69 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,850.0 14,850.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 28 28 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,508.5 7,508.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 41 41 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.16%, 2023 3,600.00 8.64 8.60%, 2028 2,450.00 8.57 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 23, 2014 2,500.00 7.38 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, HDFC 2016B 1,600.00 9.18 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.40%, RECL 2017 1,400.00 9.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.97%, RECL 2016 1,050.00 8.88 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.30%, HDFC 2016* 1 500.00 100.1511 100.1511 100.1511 100.1511 9.1500 9.75%, HDFC 2016B* 3 1600.00 100.9685 100.9356 100.9685 100.9664 9.1813 9.75%, HDFC 2017* 1 50.00 100.8905 100.8905 100.8905 100.8905 9.2400 9.65%, LTFN 2016* 2 100.00 100.0184 99.9747 100.0184 99.9966 9.5665 Total 7 2250.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2014T (RESET) 11 58.50 139.9300 139.9300 139.9300 139.9300 13.3788 Total 11 58.50 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- 2020 (RESET)** 1 1000.00 97.0000 97.0000 97.0000 97.0000 9.2936 Total 1 1000.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.24%, 2018 1 200.00 99.5769 99.5769 99.5769 99.5769 8.3800 8.12%, 2020 1 250.00 97.7700 97.7700 97.7700 97.7700 8.5901 7.16%, 2023 3 3600.00 91.1500 91.0800 91.1500 91.1111 8.6441 8.40%, 2024 5 1300.00 99.7825 99.7000 99.7825 99.7477 8.4352 8.28%, 2027 2 1200.00 96.9300 96.9025 96.9300 96.9140 8.6805 8.60%, 2028 5 2450.00 100.2800 100.1500 100.2800 100.2552 8.5657 8.97%, 2030 1 50.00 102.6150 102.6150 102.6150 102.6150 8.6639 9.20%, 2030 1 100.00 104.6000 104.6000 104.6000 104.6000 8.6619 9.23%, 2043 1 100.00 106.0300 106.0300 106.0300 106.0300 8.6577 Total 20 9250.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.79%, EXIM 2017* 1 250.00 100.0176 100.0176 100.0176 100.0176 8.7621 9.15%, EXIM 2022* 1 100.00 100.6926 100.6926 100.6926 100.6926 9.0100 9.05%, IDFC 2015* 2 700.00 100.3226 100.1797 100.1797 100.2716 8.7464 8.49%, IDFC 2016B* 1 250.00 99.4137 99.4137 99.4137 99.4137 8.8300 9.40%, NBRD 2016B* 1 100.00 101.1218 101.1218 101.1218 101.1218 8.7100 Total 6 1400.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.97%, AAI 2016* 1 50.00 100.3863 100.3863 100.3863 100.3863 8.7300 9.95%, FCI 2022* 1 100.00 105.0000 105.0000 105.0000 105.0000 8.9689 8.95%, PFC 2018* 2 300.00 99.6577 99.6577 99.6577 99.6577 9.0300 8.80%, PGC 2023A* 1 50.00 98.5530 98.5530 98.5530 98.5530 9.0300 9.30%, PGC 2024A* 3 400.00 101.7596 101.6962 101.7596 101.7517 9.0113 8.97%, RECL 2016* 2 1050.00 100.0962 100.0878 100.0962 100.0914 8.8829 9.40%, RECL 2017* 3 1400.00 100.8475 100.8475 100.8475 100.8475 9.0000 9.85%, RECL 2017* 2 150.00 102.1694 102.1311 102.1311 102.1439 8.9753 9.34%, RECL 2024* 2 300.00 101.8090 101.6482 101.8090 101.7822 9.0442 Total 17 3800.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.89%, AP 2022A 1 250.00 99.7090 99.7090 99.7090 99.7090 8.9400 8.92%, TN 2022B 1 250.00 99.9278 99.9278 99.9278 99.9278 8.9300 9.47%, TN 2024 1 50.00 103.3850 103.3850 103.3850 103.3850 8.9307 Total 3 550.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 23, 2014 1 2500.00 99.8184 99.8184 99.8184 99.8184 7.3783 Total 1 2500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 05, 2015 1 250.00 96.8026 96.8026 96.8026 96.8026 8.4901 May 14, 2015 1 1000.00 95.2531 95.2531 95.2531 95.2531 8.5800 Sep 17, 2015 1 300.00 92.6395 92.6395 92.6395 92.6395 8.5800 Total 3 1550.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. (**) Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.65% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com