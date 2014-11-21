Nov 21 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 25,952.8 176,766.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 115 517 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,276.1 110,498.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 36 223 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,676.7 66,267.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 79 294 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.60%, 2028 4,250.00 8.24 8.40%, 2024 2,217.00 8.16 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 26, 2015 3,851.20 8.29 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.32%, PFC 2019 1,950.00 8.70 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.07%, HDFC 2015 1,500.00 8.98 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2014E 1,500.00 8.45 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.07%, HDFC 2015* 2 1500.00 99.9498 99.9128 99.9128 99.9251 8.9753 9.85%, HDFC 2015A* 1 250.00 100.3507 100.3507 100.3507 100.3507 8.9300 9.15%, HDFC 2016* 1 50.00 100.1942 100.1942 100.1942 100.1942 8.9000 8.80%, HDFC 2016A* 1 50.00 99.9600 99.9600 99.9600 99.9600 8.7438 9.34%, HDFC 2024* 4 650.00 103.3244 103.0602 103.0602 103.1775 8.8223 9.50%, HDFC 2024* 1 100.00 104.3560 104.3560 104.3560 104.3560 8.7950 9.38%, LICH 2015* 1 250.00 100.5275 100.5275 100.5275 100.5275 8.7653 9.62%, LICH 2015A* 1 150.00 100.3825 100.3825 100.3825 100.3825 9.1782 9.7624%, LICH 2019* 1 250.00 102.8573 102.8573 102.8573 102.8573 8.9000 9.50%, NABH 2019* 1 200.00 100.1000 100.1000 100.1000 100.1000 9.4470 9.27%, TSPL 2017* 1 250.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.2571 Total 15 3700.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CIT 2015C (RESET) 17 42.50 109.4000 109.4000 109.4000 109.4000 0.0000 CIT 2015D (RESET) 5 17.50 109.4000 109.4000 109.4000 109.4000 0.0000 CITI 2015B (RESET) 1 1.00 126.7100 126.7100 126.7100 126.7100 0.3059 CITI 2015C (RESET) 5 9.50 125.6900 125.6900 125.6900 125.6900 1.2325 CITI 2017E (RESET) 1 1.00 123.7800 123.7800 123.7800 123.7800 0.0000 CITI 2017M (RESET) 2 5.20 111.7800 111.7800 111.7800 111.7800 0.0000 0.00%, HDFC 2014E* 2 1500.00 112.7545 112.7545 112.7545 112.7545 8.4469 0.00%, HDFC 2015* 1 1150.00 104.6317 104.6317 104.6317 104.6317 8.1253 0.00%, HDFC 2016* 1 300.00 140.7213 140.7213 140.7213 140.7213 8.5570 0.00%, HDFC 2017E* 1 150.00 121.6253 121.6253 121.6253 121.6253 8.5665 Total 36 3176.70 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 1 500.00 99.3650 99.3650 99.3650 99.3650 8.3497 7.28%, 2019 2 400.00 96.6700 96.6700 96.6700 96.6700 8.1742 8.27%, 2020 1 500.00 100.2200 100.2200 100.2200 100.2200 8.2183 8.15%, 2022A 1 8.00 99.1800 99.1800 99.1800 99.1800 8.2971 7.16%, 2023 1 250.00 93.2200 93.2200 93.2200 93.2200 8.2879 8.40%, 2024 6 2217.00 101.5700 101.5100 101.5225 101.5474 8.1627 8.20%, 2025 1 100.00 99.4300 99.4300 99.4300 99.4300 8.2781 8.15%, 2026 4 900.00 100.1400 100.1000 100.1400 100.1247 8.1335 8.33%, 2026 1 100.00 100.3200 100.3200 100.3200 100.3200 8.2844 8.60%, 2028 9 4250.00 102.9550 102.8550 102.9050 102.8965 8.2403 9.20%, 2030 1 100.00 107.9900 107.9900 107.9900 107.9900 8.2833 8.30%, 2042 1 300.00 100.4500 100.4500 100.4500 100.4500 8.2573 9.23%, 2043 1 250.00 110.5300 110.5300 110.5300 110.5300 8.2671 Total 30 9875.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.58%, PFC 2015* 1 100.00 101.1798 101.1798 101.1798 101.1798 8.3259 8.27%, PFC 2016* 1 100.00 99.5690 99.5690 99.5690 99.5690 8.5000 8.35%, PFC 2016* 1 200.00 99.6929 99.6929 99.6929 99.6929 8.5000 8.90%, PFC 2017* 2 500.00 100.8719 100.8271 100.8271 100.8405 8.5412 9.32%, PFC 2019* 8 1950.00 102.2820 102.2620 102.2820 102.2758 8.7016 8.64%, PGC 2020* 1 50.00 100.0528 100.0528 100.0528 100.0528 8.6000 8.84%, PGC 2020* 1 50.00 100.8746 100.8746 100.8746 100.8746 8.6000 8.93%, PGC 2021A* 1 100.00 101.5970 101.5970 101.5970 101.5970 8.6000 8.93%, PGC 2022* 1 100.00 101.7690 101.7690 101.7690 101.7690 8.6000 8.93%, PGC 2023* 1 100.00 101.9270 101.9270 101.9270 101.9270 8.6000 8.93%, PGC 2024* 2 100.00 102.0620 102.0620 102.0620 102.0620 8.6000 9.30%, PGC 2029* 2 100.00 105.3767 105.3128 105.3128 105.3448 8.6313 9.25%, RECL 2017* 2 350.00 101.7652 101.7587 101.7587 101.7606 8.4700 9.25%, RECL 2017A* 1 250.00 101.7543 101.7543 101.7543 101.7543 8.4700 9.04%, RECL 2019* 2 550.00 101.4476 101.4476 101.4476 101.4476 8.6500 9.63%, RECL 2019* 1 200.00 103.4261 103.4261 103.4261 103.4261 8.6000 Total 28 4800.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.63%, AP 2024 1 100.00 107.1300 107.1300 107.1300 107.1300 8.4950 9.80%, TN 2023 1 50.00 108.0388 108.0388 108.0388 108.0388 8.4850 Total 2 150.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 26, 2015 3 3851.20 97.9097 97.9072 97.9072 97.9091 8.2923 Total 3 3851.20 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 05, 2015 1 400.00 98.3690 98.3690 98.3690 98.3690 8.2902 Total 1 400.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com