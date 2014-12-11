Dec 11 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 40,573.1 154,569.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 84 390 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 34,908.8 127,491.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 51 227 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,664.3 27,078.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 33 163 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.60%, 2028 10,425.00 7.91 8.40%, 2024 5,650.00 7.88 8.32%, 2032 4,000.00 7.91 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.38%, NBRD 2015A 1,500.00 8.83 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.64%, EXIM 2017 500.00 8.57 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.65%, HDFC 2019 500.00 8.80 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.85%, AXBK 2024* 1 100.00 101.3137 101.3137 101.3137 101.3137 8.6400 Total 1 100.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.43%, HDFC 2016* 2 250.00 100.9476 100.9455 100.9455 100.9459 8.7500 9.75%, HDFC 2016A* 1 50.00 101.7272 101.7272 101.7272 101.7272 8.7500 9.50%, HDFC 2017D* 1 100.00 101.6745 101.6745 101.6745 101.6745 8.7500 9.65%, HDFC 2019* 1 500.00 102.7669 102.7669 102.7669 102.7669 8.8000 9.57%, LICH 2017* 1 50.00 101.8232 101.8232 101.8232 101.8232 8.7500 9.15%, LT 2019* 1 100.00 101.9461 101.9461 101.9461 101.9461 8.5500 Total 7 1050.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- DSPM 2015 (RESET) 3 14.30 142.1800 142.1800 142.1800 142.1800 8.6483 Total 3 14.30 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.28%, 2019 1 13.50 97.5225 97.5225 97.5225 97.5225 7.9478 7.80%, 2020 2 1500.00 99.2000 99.2000 99.2000 99.2000 7.9825 8.12%, 2020 2 2000.00 100.6650 100.6100 100.6650 100.6375 7.9840 8.40%, 2024 9 5650.00 103.5000 103.4350 103.5000 103.4489 7.8799 8.24%, 2027 2 2000.00 102.1700 102.1700 102.1700 102.1700 7.9561 8.26%, 2027 2 1000.00 102.1200 102.1100 102.1100 102.1150 7.9891 8.28%, 2027 2 1300.00 102.5000 102.3800 102.5000 102.4723 7.9655 8.60%, 2028 19 10425.00 105.7300 105.3700 105.6700 105.6356 7.9119 9.20%, 2030 2 750.00 110.9100 110.0600 110.0600 110.6267 8.0010 8.32%, 2032 3 4000.00 103.8800 103.8200 103.8200 103.8350 7.9114 Total 44 28638.50 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.64%, EXIM 2017* 1 500.00 100.1064 100.1064 100.1064 100.1064 8.5727 9.70%, EXIM 2018* 1 200.00 104.0067 104.0067 104.0067 104.0067 8.4500 9.38%, NBRD 2015A* 2 1500.00 100.0158 100.0158 100.0158 100.0158 8.8329 Total 4 2200.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 1 250.00 108.7000 108.7000 108.7000 108.7000 8.2824 8.40%, NPC 2025* 1 100.00 101.0184 101.0184 101.0184 101.0184 8.2511 8.40%, NPC 2026* 1 100.00 101.0766 101.0766 101.0766 101.0766 8.2511 8.40%, NPC 2027* 1 100.00 101.1304 101.1304 101.1304 101.1304 8.2511 9.55%, PFC 2015* 1 250.00 100.0080 100.0080 100.0080 100.0080 9.0537 9.58%, PFC 2015* 2 100.00 101.0321 101.0321 101.0321 101.0321 8.4194 8.95%, PFC 2018* 1 100.00 100.8923 100.8923 100.8923 100.8923 8.5900 9.32%, PFC 2019* 2 100.00 102.5920 102.5727 102.5920 102.5824 8.6125 9.69%, PFC 2019* 1 150.00 103.4599 103.4599 103.4599 103.4599 8.6503 8.94%, PFC 2028* 2 150.00 103.6119 103.6119 103.6119 103.6119 8.4600 9.52%, RECL 2017* 1 300.00 101.9988 101.9988 101.9988 101.9988 8.4700 9.04%, RECL 2019* 1 200.00 101.7675 101.7675 101.7675 101.7675 8.5600 9.63%, RECL 2019* 1 50.00 103.3657 103.3657 103.3657 103.3657 8.6100 8.44%, RECL 2021* 1 250.00 99.9320 99.9320 99.9320 99.9320 8.4700 8.82%, RECL 2023* 1 100.00 102.0336 102.0336 102.0336 102.0336 8.4500 Total 18 2300.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.69%, KRN 2022 1 970.30 102.5811 102.5811 102.5811 102.5811 8.2000 Total 1 970.30 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 03, 2015 1 350.00 94.3617 94.3617 94.3617 94.3617 8.2300 Oct 06, 2015 1 300.00 93.7181 93.7181 93.7181 93.7181 8.2100 Jul 09, 2015 1 250.00 95.4630 95.4630 95.4630 95.4630 8.3000 Jun 25, 2015 1 400.00 95.7638 95.7638 95.7638 95.7638 8.2801 Dec 25, 2014 1 3000.00 99.7212 99.7212 99.7212 99.7212 7.8497 Nov 26, 2015 1 1000.00 92.7459 92.7459 92.7459 92.7459 8.1801 Total 6 5300.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 