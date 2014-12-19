Dec 19 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 28,527.7 128,764.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 63 343 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,533.7 85,472.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 35 184 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,994.0 43,292.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 28 159 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 2,750.00 7.96 8.60%, 2028 2,350.00 7.96 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 12, 2015 2,397.90 8.31 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.72%, LICH 2019 2,000.00 8.71 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.04%, RECL 2019 1,300.00 8.70 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.96%, PFC 2019 1,100.00 8.73 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 9.20%, OBC 2024* 2 400.00 102.5348 102.5348 102.5348 102.5348 8.7900 Total 2 400.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.50%, FICC 2015* 1 100.00 101.1475 101.1475 101.1475 101.1475 9.2091 9.50%, HDFC 2022B* 1 51.00 103.3275 103.3275 103.3275 103.3275 8.8500 9.0770%, LICH 2018* 1 100.00 100.6470 100.6470 100.6470 100.6470 8.8407 8.72%, LICH 2019* 1 2000.00 100.0100 100.0100 100.0100 100.0100 8.7070 9.63%, LICH 2019* 1 250.00 102.5620 102.5620 102.5620 102.5620 8.8400 9.25%, LICH 2022 1 43.00 102.1296 102.1296 102.1296 102.1296 8.8500 10.40%, TMF 2015* 1 150.00 100.2627 100.2627 100.2627 100.2627 9.4459 10.40%, TMF 2015C* 1 250.00 100.3247 100.3247 100.3247 100.3247 9.5385 Total 8 2944.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.12%, 2020 1 1000.00 100.2400 100.2400 100.2400 100.2400 8.0675 8.27%, 2020 2 1500.00 100.8900 100.8900 100.8900 100.8900 8.0641 8.79%, 2021 3 400.00 103.6700 103.6200 103.6700 103.6463 8.0854 8.40%, 2024 5 2750.00 103.2200 102.7950 102.7950 102.8864 7.9623 8.60%, 2028 5 2350.00 105.2700 105.1700 105.2700 105.2168 7.9600 8.17%, 2044 1 1500.00 102.4000 102.4000 102.4000 102.4000 7.9579 Total 17 9500.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.96%, PFC 2019* 4 1100.00 100.8021 100.8021 100.8021 100.8021 8.7300 9.32%, PFC 2019* 2 250.00 102.0768 102.0768 102.0768 102.0768 8.7400 8.48%, PFC 2024* 4 500.00 99.1619 99.0970 99.1619 99.1489 8.6020 8.97%, RECL 2016* 1 250.00 100.7546 100.7546 100.7546 100.7546 8.4200 9.38%, RECL 2016* 1 250.00 101.4006 101.4006 101.4006 101.4006 8.4057 8.56%, RECL 2019* 2 1000.00 99.5019 99.5019 99.5019 99.5019 8.6750 9.04%, RECL 2019* 4 1300.00 101.5580 101.1735 101.1735 101.2149 8.6994 Total 18 4650.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 5.85%, GUJ 2015 1 320.00 98.1079 98.1079 98.1079 98.1079 8.3001 9.60%, GUJ 2018 1 250.00 103.8855 103.8855 103.8855 103.8855 8.1950 5.85%, KRN 2015 1 147.20 98.1079 98.1079 98.1079 98.1079 8.3001 5.85%, MAH 2015 1 580.00 98.1079 98.1079 98.1079 98.1079 8.3001 5.85%, MP 2015 1 250.00 98.1079 98.1079 98.1079 98.1079 8.3001 8.45%, PUN 2019 1 37.60 100.9865 100.9865 100.9865 100.9865 8.2000 8.93%, PUN 2019 1 454.50 102.7315 102.7315 102.7315 102.7315 8.2000 9.06%, PUN 2019 4 1296.40 103.2864 103.2864 103.2864 103.2864 8.2000 5.85%, RAJ 2015 1 300.00 98.1079 98.1079 98.1079 98.1079 8.3001 Total 12 3635.70 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 08, 2015 2 2000.00 99.6117 99.6117 99.6117 99.6117 8.3695 Feb 12, 2015 1 500.00 98.8244 98.8244 98.8244 98.8244 8.3500 Mar 12, 2015 1 2397.90 98.2112 98.2112 98.2112 98.2112 8.3101 Total 4 4897.90 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 26, 2015 1 750.00 98.5214 98.5214 98.5214 98.5214 8.2998 Total 1 750.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 16, 2015 1 1750.00 97.4396 97.4396 97.4396 97.4396 8.3400 Total 1 1750.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com