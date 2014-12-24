Dec 24 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 32,985.0 86,422.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 84 210 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 28,300.0 72,258.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 56 125 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,685.0 14,164.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 28 85 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.12%, 2020 5,100.00 8.05 8.27%, 2020 4,550.00 8.04 8.28%, 2027 3,500.00 8.04 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.65%, RECL 2016 850.00 8.60 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.55%, PFC 2015 850.00 9.61 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.50%, PFC 2017 650.00 8.65 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.22%, LICH 2024* 1 50.00 102.8395 102.8395 102.8395 102.8395 8.7600 9.29%, LICH 2024* 1 50.00 103.1862 103.1862 103.1862 103.1862 8.7618 9.39%, LICH 2024* 3 200.00 103.5986 103.5986 103.5986 103.5986 8.8018 10.95%, RGTI 2019* 1 100.00 104.8069 104.8069 104.8069 104.8069 9.4500 Total 6 400.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- DIIP 2015B (RESET) 2 30.00 193.0993 191.9459 193.0993 192.5226 0.0000 DSPM 2015 (RESET) 1 5.00 142.5400 142.5400 142.5400 142.5400 8.7744 Total 3 35.00 NBFC Perpetual Bond ------------------- TPOW (RESET)* 1 50.00 107.6386 107.6386 107.6386 107.6386 9.7638 Total 1 50.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.49%, 2015 1 2000.00 99.2250 99.2250 99.2250 99.2250 8.2662 7.17%, 2015 1 1200.00 99.4683 99.4683 99.4683 99.4683 8.3452 8.07%, 2017 1 1000.00 100.2158 100.2158 100.2158 100.2158 7.9500 8.12%, 2020 18 5100.00 100.3300 100.2825 100.2825 100.3229 8.0493 8.27%, 2020 1 4550.00 100.9750 100.9750 100.9750 100.9750 8.0440 8.08%, 2022 3 1700.00 100.0100 100.0100 100.0100 100.0100 8.0759 7.16%, 2023 1 250.00 94.5100 94.5100 94.5100 94.5100 8.0707 8.83%, 2023 5 2750.00 104.9100 104.8800 104.8900 104.8918 8.0485 8.40%, 2024 4 2750.00 103.1500 103.0900 103.1425 103.1145 7.9284 8.20%, 2025 1 350.00 100.9500 100.9500 100.9500 100.9500 8.0633 8.28%, 2027 11 3500.00 101.8700 101.8000 101.8650 101.8507 8.0425 8.60%, 2028 3 1050.00 105.1700 105.0800 105.0900 105.1257 7.9703 9.20%, 2030 3 1250.00 110.1000 110.0500 110.1000 110.0680 8.0581 Total 53 27450.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.55%, PFC 2015* 1 850.00 99.9738 99.9738 99.9738 99.9738 9.6112 8.50%, PFC 2017* 1 650.00 99.5809 99.5809 99.5809 99.5809 8.6500 9.30%, PFC 2017* 1 50.00 101.1988 101.1988 101.1988 101.1988 8.7302 8.75%, PFC 2018* 1 350.00 99.9164 99.9164 99.9164 99.9164 8.7490 8.90%, PFC 2018* 1 50.00 100.7281 100.7281 100.7281 100.7281 8.6000 8.95%, PFC 2018* 2 100.00 100.8625 100.8625 100.8625 100.8625 8.6000 8.52%, PFC 2019* 1 250.00 99.3406 99.3406 99.3406 99.3406 8.6800 8.55%, PFC 2021* 1 50.00 99.2902 99.2902 99.2902 99.2902 8.6800 8.66%, PFC 2021* 1 150.00 99.8382 99.8382 99.8382 99.8382 8.6800 9.36%, PFC 2021* 1 50.00 103.1040 103.1040 103.1040 103.1040 8.6950 8.85%, PGC 2023* 1 100.00 101.7149 101.7149 101.7149 101.7149 8.5500 9.35%, PGC 2023* 1 50.00 104.6422 104.6422 104.6422 104.6422 8.5500 8.93%, PGC 2025* 2 100.00 102.6526 102.1970 102.1970 102.4248 8.5626 7.65%, RECL 2016* 1 850.00 99.0085 99.0085 99.0085 99.0085 8.6000 8.56%, RECL 2019* 2 550.00 99.6729 99.6729 99.6729 99.6729 8.6300 Total 18 4200.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.84%, MAH 2024 1 100.00 103.8935 103.8935 103.8935 103.8935 8.2500 Total 1 100.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 15, 2015 1 250.00 99.5445 99.5445 99.5445 99.5445 8.3509 Total 1 250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 19, 2015 1 500.00 98.1366 98.1366 98.1366 98.1366 8.3501 Total 1 500.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com