Dec 26 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,940.4 103,363.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 51 261 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,370.4 86,628.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 30 155 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,570.0 16,734.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 21 106 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.28%, 2027 1,500.00 8.09 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 26, 2015 4,000.00 8.20 May 14, 2015 2,000.00 8.36 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.85%, IDFC 2016 600.00 8.70 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.3350%, NABH 2016A 300.00 8.55 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.05%, RECL 2016 250.00 8.40 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, HDFC 2016 1 40.00 100.6134 100.6134 100.6134 100.6134 9.1000 9.65%, HDFC 2016A* 1 50.00 100.8799 100.8799 100.8799 100.8799 9.0000 8.58%, HDFC 2018B* 1 50.00 99.3708 99.3708 99.3708 99.3708 8.7669 9.10%, LICH 2016* 1 100.00 100.0381 100.0381 100.0381 100.0381 9.0500 9.0770%, LICH 2018* 1 100.00 100.6155 100.6155 100.6155 100.6155 8.8507 9.3350%, NABH 2016A* 2 300.00 101.3103 101.3103 101.3103 101.3103 8.5500 Total 7 640.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 1 900.00 99.4305 99.4305 99.4305 99.4305 8.4500 8.07%, 2017 1 170.40 100.0305 100.0305 100.0305 100.0305 8.0500 7.83%, 2018 3 300.00 99.5450 99.5450 99.5450 99.5450 7.9836 8.12%, 2020 1 100.00 100.1900 100.1900 100.1900 100.1900 8.0775 8.13%, 2022 1 50.00 100.2600 100.2600 100.2600 100.2600 8.0806 8.35%, 2022 1 50.00 101.2550 101.2550 101.2550 101.2550 8.1177 7.16%, 2023 1 250.00 94.4600 94.4600 94.4600 94.4600 8.0799 8.83%, 2023 2 550.00 104.6700 104.6500 104.6700 104.6682 8.0825 8.40%, 2024 3 750.00 102.7700 102.7050 102.7700 102.7283 7.9855 8.20%, 2025 1 250.00 100.8400 100.8400 100.8400 100.8400 8.0787 8.28%, 2027 4 1500.00 101.4700 101.4500 101.4700 101.4600 8.0916 8.60%, 2028 2 700.00 104.9000 104.6500 104.6500 104.7214 8.0180 8.17%, 2044 2 300.00 102.2700 102.2700 102.2700 102.2700 7.9689 Total 23 5870.40 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.85%, IDFC 2016* 1 600.00 100.1259 100.1259 100.1259 100.1259 8.7000 Total 1 600.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.78%, PFC 2016* 1 50.00 100.6340 100.6340 100.6340 100.6340 8.4116 8.48%, PFC 2024* 1 100.00 98.8313 98.8313 98.8313 98.8313 8.6500 9.37%, PFC 2024* 1 100.00 104.3118 104.3118 104.3118 104.3118 8.6700 9.39%, PFC 2024* 1 100.00 104.3825 104.3825 104.3825 104.3825 8.6800 9.25%, PGC 2016B* 1 50.00 101.5678 101.5678 101.5678 101.5678 8.3500 8.64%, PGC 2017 1 30.00 99.6481 99.6481 99.6481 99.6481 8.7500 8.70%, PGC 2028* 1 50.00 101.1911 101.1911 101.1911 101.1911 8.5300 8.93%, PGC 2028* 1 100.00 103.0657 103.0657 103.0657 103.0657 8.5300 9.05%, RECL 2016* 1 250.00 100.9669 100.9669 100.9669 100.9669 8.4000 9.38%, RECL 2016* 1 150.00 101.2818 101.2818 101.2818 101.2818 8.4655 9.45%, RECL 2016* 1 50.00 101.3184 101.3184 101.3184 101.3184 8.4647 9.40%, RECL 2017* 1 150.00 101.4313 101.4313 101.4313 101.4313 8.7000 9.63%, RECL 2019* 1 150.00 103.0424 103.0424 103.0424 103.0424 8.7000 Total 13 1330.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 14, 2015 1 2000.00 96.9791 96.9791 96.9791 96.9791 8.3601 Feb 19, 2015 1 750.00 98.8314 98.8314 98.8314 98.8314 8.2997 Mar 19, 2015 2 1250.00 98.1985 98.1964 98.1985 98.1981 8.3721 Nov 26, 2015 2 4000.00 93.0591 93.0591 93.0591 93.0591 8.2000 May 28, 2015 1 500.00 96.6785 96.6785 96.6785 96.6785 8.3600 Total 7 8500.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 