US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as earnings pick up
April 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.
Dec 26 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,940.4 103,363.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 51 261 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,370.4 86,628.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 30 155 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,570.0 16,734.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 21 106 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.28%, 2027 1,500.00 8.09 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 26, 2015 4,000.00 8.20 May 14, 2015 2,000.00 8.36 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.85%, IDFC 2016 600.00 8.70 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.3350%, NABH 2016A 300.00 8.55 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.05%, RECL 2016 250.00 8.40 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, HDFC 2016 1 40.00 100.6134 100.6134 100.6134 100.6134 9.1000 9.65%, HDFC 2016A* 1 50.00 100.8799 100.8799 100.8799 100.8799 9.0000 8.58%, HDFC 2018B* 1 50.00 99.3708 99.3708 99.3708 99.3708 8.7669 9.10%, LICH 2016* 1 100.00 100.0381 100.0381 100.0381 100.0381 9.0500 9.0770%, LICH 2018* 1 100.00 100.6155 100.6155 100.6155 100.6155 8.8507 9.3350%, NABH 2016A* 2 300.00 101.3103 101.3103 101.3103 101.3103 8.5500 Total 7 640.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 1 900.00 99.4305 99.4305 99.4305 99.4305 8.4500 8.07%, 2017 1 170.40 100.0305 100.0305 100.0305 100.0305 8.0500 7.83%, 2018 3 300.00 99.5450 99.5450 99.5450 99.5450 7.9836 8.12%, 2020 1 100.00 100.1900 100.1900 100.1900 100.1900 8.0775 8.13%, 2022 1 50.00 100.2600 100.2600 100.2600 100.2600 8.0806 8.35%, 2022 1 50.00 101.2550 101.2550 101.2550 101.2550 8.1177 7.16%, 2023 1 250.00 94.4600 94.4600 94.4600 94.4600 8.0799 8.83%, 2023 2 550.00 104.6700 104.6500 104.6700 104.6682 8.0825 8.40%, 2024 3 750.00 102.7700 102.7050 102.7700 102.7283 7.9855 8.20%, 2025 1 250.00 100.8400 100.8400 100.8400 100.8400 8.0787 8.28%, 2027 4 1500.00 101.4700 101.4500 101.4700 101.4600 8.0916 8.60%, 2028 2 700.00 104.9000 104.6500 104.6500 104.7214 8.0180 8.17%, 2044 2 300.00 102.2700 102.2700 102.2700 102.2700 7.9689 Total 23 5870.40 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.85%, IDFC 2016* 1 600.00 100.1259 100.1259 100.1259 100.1259 8.7000 Total 1 600.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.78%, PFC 2016* 1 50.00 100.6340 100.6340 100.6340 100.6340 8.4116 8.48%, PFC 2024* 1 100.00 98.8313 98.8313 98.8313 98.8313 8.6500 9.37%, PFC 2024* 1 100.00 104.3118 104.3118 104.3118 104.3118 8.6700 9.39%, PFC 2024* 1 100.00 104.3825 104.3825 104.3825 104.3825 8.6800 9.25%, PGC 2016B* 1 50.00 101.5678 101.5678 101.5678 101.5678 8.3500 8.64%, PGC 2017 1 30.00 99.6481 99.6481 99.6481 99.6481 8.7500 8.70%, PGC 2028* 1 50.00 101.1911 101.1911 101.1911 101.1911 8.5300 8.93%, PGC 2028* 1 100.00 103.0657 103.0657 103.0657 103.0657 8.5300 9.05%, RECL 2016* 1 250.00 100.9669 100.9669 100.9669 100.9669 8.4000 9.38%, RECL 2016* 1 150.00 101.2818 101.2818 101.2818 101.2818 8.4655 9.45%, RECL 2016* 1 50.00 101.3184 101.3184 101.3184 101.3184 8.4647 9.40%, RECL 2017* 1 150.00 101.4313 101.4313 101.4313 101.4313 8.7000 9.63%, RECL 2019* 1 150.00 103.0424 103.0424 103.0424 103.0424 8.7000 Total 13 1330.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 14, 2015 1 2000.00 96.9791 96.9791 96.9791 96.9791 8.3601 Feb 19, 2015 1 750.00 98.8314 98.8314 98.8314 98.8314 8.2997 Mar 19, 2015 2 1250.00 98.1985 98.1964 98.1985 98.1981 8.3721 Nov 26, 2015 2 4000.00 93.0591 93.0591 93.0591 93.0591 8.2000 May 28, 2015 1 500.00 96.6785 96.6785 96.6785 96.6785 8.3600 Total 7 8500.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
April 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.
Apr 19 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE742F14CW1 ADANI PORTS 90D 20-Apr-17 99.9829 6.2426 2 50 99.9829