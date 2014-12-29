Dec 29 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 24,335.0 24,335.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 75 75 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,135.0 20,135.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 62 62 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,200.0 4,200.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 13 13 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.60%, 2028 3,720.00 8.00 8.83%, 2023 3,320.00 8.07 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 19, 2015 2,300.00 8.35 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2015 1,000.00 9.23 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.38%, NBRD 2015A 650.00 9.61 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.40%, NHB 2015 600.00 9.62 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.38%, HDFC 2018* 1 250.00 98.8206 98.8206 98.8206 98.8206 8.7600 9.20%, HDFC 2018* 1 250.00 100.7779 100.7779 100.7779 100.7779 8.8800 9.45%, HDFC 2019* 2 500.00 101.8685 101.8672 101.8672 101.8679 8.9100 Total 4 1000.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2015* 1 1000.00 105.0519 105.0519 105.0519 105.0519 9.2315 Total 1 1000.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.02%, 2016 3 300.00 98.7300 98.7300 98.7300 98.7300 7.8563 8.07%, 2017 1 1000.00 100.1100 100.1100 100.1100 100.1100 8.0072 8.08%, 2022 1 250.00 99.9600 99.9600 99.9600 99.9600 8.0851 8.13%, 2022 1 100.00 100.2633 100.2633 100.2633 100.2633 8.0800 8.15%, 2022 2 400.00 100.3750 100.3500 100.3750 100.3625 8.0830 7.16%, 2023 5 1550.00 94.6800 94.4500 94.6800 94.4707 8.0782 8.83%, 2023 4 3320.00 104.8400 104.7400 104.7400 104.7415 8.0710 8.40%, 2024 4 1300.00 103.0500 102.9800 103.0500 103.0281 7.9409 8.20%, 2025 2 500.00 100.9000 100.9000 100.9000 100.9000 8.0702 8.15%, 2026 1 500.00 101.5750 101.5750 101.5750 101.5750 7.9413 8.60%, 2028 20 3720.00 104.9400 104.8400 104.8400 104.8534 8.0022 8.97%, 2030 2 200.00 107.8500 107.8000 107.8000 107.8125 8.0878 8.30%, 2040 1 250.00 102.9200 102.9200 102.9200 102.9200 8.0291 Total 47 13390.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.95%, EXIM 2017* 1 500.00 99.8076 99.8076 99.8076 99.8076 8.9875 8.88%, EXIM 2022* 1 50.00 101.5060 101.5060 101.5060 101.5060 8.5900 9.38%, NBRD 2015A* 1 650.00 99.9686 99.9686 99.9686 99.9686 9.6129 9.40%, NHB 2015* 1 600.00 99.9791 99.9791 99.9791 99.9791 9.6225 Total 4 1800.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.58%, PFC 2015* 1 50.00 100.7703 100.7703 100.7703 100.7703 8.6549 8.50%, PFC 2017* 1 250.00 99.6285 99.6285 99.6285 99.6285 8.6300 8.64%, PGC 2017 1 30.00 99.7794 99.7794 99.7794 99.7794 8.6900 9.34%, RECL 2024* 1 70.00 104.4554 104.4554 104.4554 104.4554 8.6201 Total 4 400.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.89%, AP 2016 1 45.00 99.4901 99.4901 99.4901 99.4901 8.2800 8.26%, UP 2024 1 50.00 100.1989 100.1989 100.1989 100.1989 8.2300 Total 2 95.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 27, 2015 2 550.00 98.0486 98.0486 98.0486 98.0486 8.3498 Total 2 550.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 03, 2015 3 300.00 94.7305 94.7305 94.7305 94.7305 8.2201 Nov 12, 2015 6 1500.00 93.3745 93.3594 93.3594 93.3646 8.1832 May 14, 2015 1 2000.00 96.9937 96.9937 96.9937 96.9937 8.3801 Mar 19, 2015 1 2300.00 98.2248 98.2248 98.2248 98.2248 8.3501 Total 11 6100.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 