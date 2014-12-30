Dec 30 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 21,960.0 46,295.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 71 146 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,560.0 37,695.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 50 112 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,400.0 8,600.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 21 34 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 6,100.00 7.88 8.79%, 2021 1,300.00 8.04 8.15%, 2022 1,300.00 8.05 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.55%, SIDB 2017 1,500.00 9.54 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.99%, SUNF 2015 720.00 9.70 Banks Bond ---------- 9.20%, OBC 2024 450.00 8.75 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 9.20%, OBC 2024* 2 450.00 102.7831 102.7831 102.7831 102.7831 8.7500 Total 2 450.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.25%, HDFC 2018A* 1 100.00 100.9874 100.9874 100.9874 100.9874 8.8500 9.50%, LICH 2016* 1 50.00 100.3559 100.3559 100.3559 100.3559 9.1000 9.74%, LICH 2016* 1 100.00 100.7809 100.7809 100.7809 100.7809 9.0800 9.39%, LICH 2024* 2 100.00 103.8538 103.7235 103.8538 103.7887 8.7717 9.99%, SUNF 2015* 1 720.00 100.0429 100.0429 100.0429 100.0429 9.7005 9.22%, TCHF 2024* 1 50.00 100.2718 100.2718 100.2718 100.2718 9.1661 Total 7 1120.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2017L (RESET) 1 30.00 116.4100 116.4100 116.4100 116.4100 0.0000 0.00%, HDFC 2017* 1 50.00 133.1999 133.1999 133.1999 133.1999 8.6624 Total 2 80.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.12%, 2020 1 100.00 100.3600 100.3600 100.3600 100.3600 8.0408 8.79%, 2021 3 1300.00 103.8767 103.8767 103.8767 103.8767 8.0397 8.15%, 2022 3 1300.00 100.5445 100.5445 100.5445 100.5445 8.0511 8.83%, 2023 1 1000.00 104.9500 104.9500 104.9500 104.9500 8.0385 8.40%, 2024 10 6100.00 103.5550 103.3500 103.5125 103.4335 7.8810 8.24%, 2027 1 250.00 101.5000 101.5000 101.5000 101.5000 8.0420 8.26%, 2027 1 250.00 101.8000 101.8000 101.8000 101.8000 8.0286 8.28%, 2027 3 350.00 101.9400 101.8800 101.8800 101.9257 8.0330 8.60%, 2028 2 660.00 105.4300 105.1000 105.4300 105.3500 7.9433 9.20%, 2030 1 450.00 110.3313 110.3313 110.3313 110.3313 8.0299 8.32%, 2032 3 750.00 103.2688 103.1500 103.2688 103.2243 7.9746 7.40%, 2035 1 50.00 94.7335 94.7335 94.7335 94.7335 7.9200 8.33%, 2036 1 50.00 103.1399 103.1399 103.1399 103.1399 8.0200 8.30%, 2040 2 800.00 103.7153 103.7000 103.7000 103.7124 7.9578 8.30%, 2042 2 1100.00 103.7912 103.7625 103.7625 103.7795 7.9610 9.23%, 2043 2 700.00 113.7000 113.5693 113.7000 113.6160 8.0138 8.17%, 2044 2 900.00 102.6500 102.4600 102.6500 102.6183 7.9387 Total 39 16110.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.55%, SIDB 2017* 1 1500.00 99.9752 99.9752 99.9752 99.9752 9.5375 Total 1 1500.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.81%, PFC 2018* 2 300.00 103.3779 103.3779 103.3779 103.3779 8.6900 8.52%, PFC 2019* 1 250.00 99.5704 99.5704 99.5704 99.5704 8.6200 8.55%, PFC 2021* 1 100.00 99.5904 99.5904 99.5904 99.5904 8.6200 8.93%, PGC 2019* 1 100.00 101.6000 101.6000 101.6000 101.6000 8.4755 8.85%, PGC 2021* 1 50.00 101.5327 101.5327 101.5327 101.5327 8.5250 8.56%, RECL 2019* 1 250.00 99.7851 99.7851 99.7851 99.7851 8.6000 8.57%, RECL 2024* 2 200.00 100.1266 100.0000 100.1266 100.0633 8.5698 Total 9 1250.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.40%, KRN 2018 1 50.00 100.3500 100.3500 100.3500 100.3500 8.2670 8.84%, RAJ 2024 1 100.00 104.0263 104.0263 104.0263 104.0263 8.2299 Total 2 150.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 26, 2015 1 250.00 98.7143 98.7143 98.7143 98.7143 8.3402 Mar 27, 2015 1 250.00 98.0751 98.0751 98.0751 98.0751 8.3300 Total 2 500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 02, 2015 1 300.00 97.9677 97.9677 97.9677 97.9677 8.2302 Oct 15, 2015 5 450.00 93.9300 93.9300 93.9300 93.9300 8.1900 Mar 19, 2015 1 50.00 98.2531 98.2531 98.2531 98.2531 8.3199 Total 7 800.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com