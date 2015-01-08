US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly lower after Comey's sacking
May 10 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as President Donald Trump's shock move to fire FBI Director James Comey limited risk appetite.
Jan 8 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 27,023.0 117,247.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 84 287 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 18,150.0 88,614.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 41 169 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,873.0 28,633.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 43 118 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 6,800.00 7.85 8.28%, 2027 2,750.00 8.01 8.60%, 2028 2,450.00 7.91 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.04%, RECL 2019 1,600.00 8.59 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.47%, HDFC 2015 1,300.00 9.19 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.58%, PFC 2015 1,250.00 8.62 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.47%, HDFC 2015* 3 1300.00 100.0589 100.0570 100.0570 100.0574 9.1913 9.58%, HDFC 2015* 1 500.00 100.1494 100.1494 100.1494 100.1494 9.1659 9.70%, HDFC 2016* 3 250.00 100.8119 100.8119 100.8119 100.8119 8.8500 8.00%, HDFC 2017* 1 100.00 98.8901 98.8901 98.8901 98.8901 8.5597 9.65%, HDFC 2019* 1 200.00 102.4407 102.4407 102.4407 102.4407 8.8925 9.34%, HDFC 2024* 2 100.00 103.5317 103.5317 103.5317 103.5317 8.7600 9.25%, RJIC 2024* 1 50.00 101.3342 101.3342 101.3342 101.3342 9.0100 9.35%, TML 2023* 1 250.00 101.2618 101.2618 101.2618 101.2618 9.1200 Total 13 2750.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.90%, 2019 1 500.00 95.7800 95.7800 95.7800 95.7800 8.0333 7.80%, 2020 1 1000.00 98.9600 98.9600 98.9600 98.9600 8.0401 8.12%, 2020 1 1000.00 100.4300 100.4300 100.4300 100.4300 8.0250 8.35%, 2022 1 50.00 101.7150 101.7150 101.7150 101.7150 8.0332 8.15%, 2022A 2 500.00 100.5402 100.5402 100.5402 100.5402 8.0500 8.83%, 2023 2 300.00 105.1500 105.0750 105.0750 105.1375 8.0078 8.40%, 2024 11 6800.00 103.7250 103.5700 103.5700 103.6741 7.8451 8.15%, 2026 1 250.00 102.3300 102.3300 102.3300 102.3300 7.8430 8.28%, 2027 4 2750.00 102.1300 102.0300 102.0300 102.0959 8.0115 8.60%, 2028 7 2450.00 105.7500 105.5300 105.5300 105.6622 7.9055 9.20%, 2030 5 1350.00 110.5000 110.2400 110.2400 110.3770 8.0243 8.30%, 2040 1 50.00 103.4500 103.4500 103.4500 103.4500 7.9810 8.83%, 2041 2 500.00 108.8100 108.8100 108.8100 108.8100 8.0254 9.23%, 2043 1 250.00 113.3800 113.3800 113.3800 113.3800 8.0322 Total 40 17750.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.20%, NBRD 2017* 1 1000.00 99.8329 99.8329 99.8329 99.8329 8.2511 Total 1 1000.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.54%, NHPC 2029 1 20.00 100.1900 100.1900 100.1900 100.1900 8.5060 8.54%, NPC 2023* 1 100.00 101.0769 101.0769 101.0769 101.0769 8.3505 9.58%, PFC 2015* 2 1250.00 100.7729 100.7599 100.7729 100.7703 8.6183 9.64%, PFC 2016* 2 250.00 102.0843 102.0843 102.0843 102.0843 8.4000 9.81%, PFC 2018* 1 50.00 103.4483 103.4483 103.4483 103.4483 8.6600 8.52%, PFC 2019* 1 250.00 99.6039 99.6039 99.6039 99.6039 8.6100 9.32%, PFC 2019* 1 50.00 102.4307 102.4307 102.4307 102.4307 8.6400 9.39%, PFC 2019* 1 150.00 102.6914 102.6914 102.6914 102.6914 8.6300 8.55%, PFC 2021* 4 450.00 99.6344 99.5839 99.5839 99.5895 8.6189 8.65%, PFC 2024* 5 600.00 100.4165 100.3020 100.3020 100.3606 8.5876 9.39%, PFC 2029 1 3.00 106.4000 106.4000 106.4000 106.4000 8.5871 8.93%, PGC 2018A* 1 50.00 101.1951 101.1951 101.1951 101.1951 8.5200 9.25%, PGC 2019B* 1 50.00 102.7824 102.7824 102.7824 102.7824 8.5300 9.30%, PGC 2019B* 1 150.00 102.8267 102.8267 102.8267 102.8267 8.5100 9.04%, RECL 2019* 4 1600.00 101.6205 101.5720 101.5720 101.6126 8.5895 9.02%, RECL 2019A* 2 100.00 101.3481 101.3475 101.3475 101.3478 8.6100 Total 29 5123.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 07, 2016 1 400.00 92.5449 92.5449 92.5449 92.5449 8.1000 Total 1 400.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 