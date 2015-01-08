Jan 8 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 27,023.0 117,247.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 84 287 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 18,150.0 88,614.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 41 169 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,873.0 28,633.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 43 118 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 6,800.00 7.85 8.28%, 2027 2,750.00 8.01 8.60%, 2028 2,450.00 7.91 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.04%, RECL 2019 1,600.00 8.59 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.47%, HDFC 2015 1,300.00 9.19 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.58%, PFC 2015 1,250.00 8.62 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.47%, HDFC 2015* 3 1300.00 100.0589 100.0570 100.0570 100.0574 9.1913 9.58%, HDFC 2015* 1 500.00 100.1494 100.1494 100.1494 100.1494 9.1659 9.70%, HDFC 2016* 3 250.00 100.8119 100.8119 100.8119 100.8119 8.8500 8.00%, HDFC 2017* 1 100.00 98.8901 98.8901 98.8901 98.8901 8.5597 9.65%, HDFC 2019* 1 200.00 102.4407 102.4407 102.4407 102.4407 8.8925 9.34%, HDFC 2024* 2 100.00 103.5317 103.5317 103.5317 103.5317 8.7600 9.25%, RJIC 2024* 1 50.00 101.3342 101.3342 101.3342 101.3342 9.0100 9.35%, TML 2023* 1 250.00 101.2618 101.2618 101.2618 101.2618 9.1200 Total 13 2750.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.90%, 2019 1 500.00 95.7800 95.7800 95.7800 95.7800 8.0333 7.80%, 2020 1 1000.00 98.9600 98.9600 98.9600 98.9600 8.0401 8.12%, 2020 1 1000.00 100.4300 100.4300 100.4300 100.4300 8.0250 8.35%, 2022 1 50.00 101.7150 101.7150 101.7150 101.7150 8.0332 8.15%, 2022A 2 500.00 100.5402 100.5402 100.5402 100.5402 8.0500 8.83%, 2023 2 300.00 105.1500 105.0750 105.0750 105.1375 8.0078 8.40%, 2024 11 6800.00 103.7250 103.5700 103.5700 103.6741 7.8451 8.15%, 2026 1 250.00 102.3300 102.3300 102.3300 102.3300 7.8430 8.28%, 2027 4 2750.00 102.1300 102.0300 102.0300 102.0959 8.0115 8.60%, 2028 7 2450.00 105.7500 105.5300 105.5300 105.6622 7.9055 9.20%, 2030 5 1350.00 110.5000 110.2400 110.2400 110.3770 8.0243 8.30%, 2040 1 50.00 103.4500 103.4500 103.4500 103.4500 7.9810 8.83%, 2041 2 500.00 108.8100 108.8100 108.8100 108.8100 8.0254 9.23%, 2043 1 250.00 113.3800 113.3800 113.3800 113.3800 8.0322 Total 40 17750.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.20%, NBRD 2017* 1 1000.00 99.8329 99.8329 99.8329 99.8329 8.2511 Total 1 1000.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.54%, NHPC 2029 1 20.00 100.1900 100.1900 100.1900 100.1900 8.5060 8.54%, NPC 2023* 1 100.00 101.0769 101.0769 101.0769 101.0769 8.3505 9.58%, PFC 2015* 2 1250.00 100.7729 100.7599 100.7729 100.7703 8.6183 9.64%, PFC 2016* 2 250.00 102.0843 102.0843 102.0843 102.0843 8.4000 9.81%, PFC 2018* 1 50.00 103.4483 103.4483 103.4483 103.4483 8.6600 8.52%, PFC 2019* 1 250.00 99.6039 99.6039 99.6039 99.6039 8.6100 9.32%, PFC 2019* 1 50.00 102.4307 102.4307 102.4307 102.4307 8.6400 9.39%, PFC 2019* 1 150.00 102.6914 102.6914 102.6914 102.6914 8.6300 8.55%, PFC 2021* 4 450.00 99.6344 99.5839 99.5839 99.5895 8.6189 8.65%, PFC 2024* 5 600.00 100.4165 100.3020 100.3020 100.3606 8.5876 9.39%, PFC 2029 1 3.00 106.4000 106.4000 106.4000 106.4000 8.5871 8.93%, PGC 2018A* 1 50.00 101.1951 101.1951 101.1951 101.1951 8.5200 9.25%, PGC 2019B* 1 50.00 102.7824 102.7824 102.7824 102.7824 8.5300 9.30%, PGC 2019B* 1 150.00 102.8267 102.8267 102.8267 102.8267 8.5100 9.04%, RECL 2019* 4 1600.00 101.6205 101.5720 101.5720 101.6126 8.5895 9.02%, RECL 2019A* 2 100.00 101.3481 101.3475 101.3475 101.3478 8.6100 Total 29 5123.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 07, 2016 1 400.00 92.5449 92.5449 92.5449 92.5449 8.1000 Total 1 400.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com