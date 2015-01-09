Jan 9 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,713.3 130,961.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 54 341 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,094.5 97,709.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 25 194 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,618.8 33,251.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 29 147 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 2,550.00 7.85 8.60%, 2028 2,500.00 7.91 9.20%, 2030 750.00 8.04 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022 1,200.00 8.30 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.32%, PFC 2019 550.00 8.60 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.45%, HDFC 2019 500.00 8.85 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.85%, AXBK 2024* 1 50.00 100.8222 100.8222 100.8222 100.8222 8.7100 Total 1 50.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.70%, HDFC 2017A* 1 100.00 101.7105 101.7105 101.7105 101.7105 8.8200 9.45%, HDFC 2019* 2 500.00 102.0739 102.0739 102.0739 102.0739 8.8500 Total 3 600.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.35%, 2020 1 300.00 93.2500 93.2500 93.2500 93.2500 8.0221 8.40%, 2024 6 2550.00 103.6550 103.5600 103.6550 103.6108 7.8543 8.26%, 2027 1 500.00 101.7000 101.7000 101.7000 101.7000 8.0414 8.28%, 2027 1 500.00 102.0000 102.0000 102.0000 102.0000 8.0235 8.60%, 2028 4 2500.00 105.6400 105.5250 105.5500 105.5810 7.9148 9.20%, 2030 2 750.00 110.2200 110.2200 110.2200 110.2200 8.0406 8.32%, 2032 2 300.00 103.0800 103.0300 103.0800 103.0383 7.9941 8.30%, 2040 1 250.00 103.2200 103.2200 103.2200 103.2200 8.0016 8.17%, 2044 1 50.00 102.5000 102.5000 102.5000 102.5000 7.9486 Total 19 7700.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.87%, EXIM 2029* 1 100.00 103.3602 103.3602 103.3602 103.3602 8.4500 Total 1 100.00 Institutions Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------- 0.00%, NBRD 2019* 1 168.80 72.2704 72.2704 72.2704 72.2704 8.3267 Total 1 168.80 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 4 1200.00 108.6552 108.5000 108.5000 108.5259 8.3036 9.28%, PFC 2017* 1 50.00 101.9323 101.9323 101.9323 101.9323 8.5000 8.95%, PFC 2018* 1 300.00 100.9422 100.9422 100.9422 100.9422 8.5700 9.32%, PFC 2019* 2 550.00 102.5745 102.5745 102.5745 102.5745 8.6000 8.65%, PFC 2024* 2 350.00 100.4299 100.3972 100.3972 100.4206 8.5780 9.30%, PGC 2019A* 1 50.00 102.6430 102.6430 102.6430 102.6430 8.5300 8.93%, PGC 2021* 1 100.00 101.8940 101.8940 101.8940 101.8940 8.5211 8.93%, PGC 2022* 1 100.00 102.1057 102.1057 102.1057 102.1057 8.5300 8.93%, PGC 2023* 1 100.00 102.3007 102.3007 102.3007 102.3007 8.5300 8.93%, PGC 2028* 1 50.00 103.3748 103.3748 103.3748 103.3748 8.4900 8.93%, PGC 2029* 2 100.00 103.5067 103.4221 103.5067 103.4644 8.4950 9.27%, RECL 2016* 2 350.00 101.1624 101.1624 101.1624 101.1624 8.3700 9.04%, RECL 2019* 4 400.00 101.7579 101.7210 101.7210 101.7441 8.5538 Total 23 3700.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.25%, MAH 2023 1 50.00 105.9912 105.9912 105.9912 105.9912 8.2700 9.11%, MAH 2024 1 150.00 105.5231 105.5231 105.5231 105.5231 8.2500 8.89%, TEL 2024 1 144.50 104.0755 104.0755 104.0755 104.0755 8.2700 Total 3 344.50 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 19, 2015 1 250.00 98.5293 98.5293 98.5293 98.5293 8.2548 Mar 27, 2015 1 250.00 98.3510 98.3510 98.3510 98.3510 8.2700 Total 2 500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 26, 2015 1 550.00 98.3710 98.3710 98.3710 98.3710 8.2799 Total 1 550.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 