Jan 16 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 45,273.5 213,706.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 108 539 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 31,893.5 142,139.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 56 285 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,380.0 71,566.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 52 254 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.60%, 2028 4,000.00 7.75 9.20%, 2030 3,250.00 7.83 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 07, 2016 4,000.00 7.88 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.04%, RECL 2019 3,000.00 8.28 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.65%, PFC 2024 1,400.00 8.28 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.65%, PFC 2019 1,000.00 8.32 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 10.75%, IDBIF* 1 50.00 106.3945 106.3945 106.3945 106.3945 9.6828 Total 1 50.00 Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 11.00%, BOI* 1 50.00 109.6472 109.6472 109.6472 109.6472 9.3970 Total 1 50.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, ABF 2017* 1 50.00 101.1796 101.1796 101.1796 101.1796 9.1124 9.42%, FICC 2019* 1 200.00 99.9732 99.9732 99.9732 99.9732 9.4100 9.43%, HDFC 2016* 2 300.00 101.0111 100.9814 100.9814 100.9963 8.6700 9.34%, HDFC 2024* 3 750.00 105.5647 105.0333 105.5607 105.3862 8.4767 8.68%, LICH 2017* 1 100.00 100.1399 100.1399 100.1399 100.1399 8.6000 9.55%, LICH 2018* 1 500.00 102.6709 102.6709 102.6709 102.6709 8.6586 8.97%, LICH 2019* 1 250.00 101.1177 101.1177 101.1177 101.1177 8.6526 9.44%, LICH 2019* 2 500.00 103.1144 103.0767 103.1144 103.1031 8.5730 9.7705%, LICH 2019* 1 500.00 103.0876 103.0876 103.0876 103.0876 8.8239 9.25%, RJIC 2024* 1 100.00 101.5138 101.5138 101.5138 101.5138 8.9811 Total 14 3250.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.49%, 2015 2 1250.00 99.5000 99.5000 99.5000 99.5000 7.8005 6.90%, 2019 2 1000.00 96.8297 96.8297 96.8297 96.8297 7.7500 7.28%, 2019 1 100.00 98.4000 98.4000 98.4000 98.4000 7.7145 8.08%, 2022 1 250.00 101.6200 101.6200 101.6200 101.6200 7.7908 8.15%, 2022A 1 50.00 101.8000 101.8000 101.8000 101.8000 7.8225 6.30%, 2023 1 50.00 91.0500 91.0500 91.0500 91.0500 7.7921 7.16%, 2023 2 1050.00 96.1000 96.0300 96.1000 96.0333 7.8139 8.83%, 2023 1 500.00 106.3900 106.3900 106.3900 106.3900 7.8135 8.40%, 2024 4 1650.00 104.7450 104.6650 104.6650 104.7256 7.6905 8.15%, 2026 2 400.00 103.9125 103.9025 103.9125 103.9075 7.6408 8.24%, 2027 1 100.00 103.1500 103.1500 103.1500 103.1500 7.8306 8.60%, 2028 7 4000.00 106.9800 106.8900 106.8900 106.9425 7.7548 9.20%, 2030 4 3250.00 112.2600 112.1700 112.1800 112.2300 7.8306 8.28%, 2032 1 50.00 103.7800 103.7800 103.7800 103.7800 7.8726 8.24%, 2033 1 250.00 104.5400 104.5400 104.5400 104.5400 7.7748 8.30%, 2040 2 1750.00 105.4893 105.4500 105.4500 105.4837 7.8005 8.83%, 2041 1 1300.00 111.0179 111.0179 111.0179 111.0179 7.8400 8.30%, 2042 2 2800.00 105.6474 105.6474 105.6474 105.6474 7.8000 9.23%, 2043 2 350.00 115.5700 115.2700 115.5700 115.3557 7.8748 8.17%, 2044 1 100.00 104.3500 104.3500 104.3500 104.3500 7.7913 Total 39 20250.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.76%, EXIM 2018 1 40.00 101.2209 101.2209 101.2209 101.2209 8.2692 9.20%, NBRD 2015* 1 500.00 100.2564 100.2564 100.2564 100.2564 8.5419 Total 2 540.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 1 100.00 111.1500 111.1500 111.1500 111.1500 7.8344 9.17%, NTPC 2024A* 1 250.00 105.8632 105.8632 105.8632 105.8632 8.2472 8.50%, PFC 2017* 3 350.00 100.5531 100.5531 100.5531 100.5531 8.2500 8.90%, PFC 2017* 1 650.00 101.2234 101.2234 101.2234 101.2234 8.3500 8.65%, PFC 2019* 1 1000.00 101.2174 101.2174 101.2174 101.2174 8.3200 8.55%, PFC 2021* 1 200.00 101.0240 101.0240 101.0240 101.0240 8.3350 8.48%, PFC 2024* 3 400.00 101.4384 101.1060 101.4384 101.3969 8.2563 8.65%, PFC 2024* 8 1400.00 102.6467 102.1766 102.6467 102.4135 8.2766 8.98%, PFC 2024* 1 1000.00 104.1676 104.1676 104.1676 104.1676 8.3200 8.94%, PFC 2028* 1 50.00 105.6374 105.6374 105.6374 105.6374 8.2100 8.70%, PGC 2023* 1 50.00 102.9117 102.9117 102.9117 102.9117 8.1900 8.93%, PGC 2024* 1 50.00 104.6609 104.6609 104.6609 104.6609 8.2001 9.25%, RECL 2017* 2 140.00 102.1050 102.1050 102.1050 102.1050 8.2700 8.56%, RECL 2019* 3 700.00 101.0284 100.9275 101.0284 101.0054 8.2803 9.04%, RECL 2019* 4 3000.00 102.8258 102.7871 102.8258 102.8065 8.2750 9.02%, RECL 2019A* 2 150.00 102.5764 102.2812 102.2812 102.3796 8.3233 Total 34 9490.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.89%, AP 2022A 1 900.00 104.4575 104.4575 104.4575 104.4575 8.0950 8.15%, BIH 2025 1 50.70 100.8114 100.8114 100.8114 100.8114 8.0300 9.75%, KER 2024 1 200.00 110.5346 110.5346 110.5346 110.5346 8.0900 9.39%, KRN 2023A 1 400.00 108.0248 108.0248 108.0248 108.0248 8.0900 9.14%, KRN 2024 1 250.00 106.7309 106.7309 106.7309 106.7309 8.0975 9.41%, KRN 2024 1 800.00 108.3386 108.3386 108.3386 108.3386 8.0900 9.63%, MAH 2024 1 100.00 109.7485 109.7485 109.7485 109.7485 8.0900 8.92%, MP 2022 1 400.00 104.5576 104.5576 104.5576 104.5576 8.1000 9.40%, MP 2024 2 900.00 108.2875 108.2875 108.2875 108.2875 8.0882 8.16%, TEL 2025 1 145.20 100.8792 100.8792 100.8792 100.8792 8.0300 Total 11 4145.90 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 06, 2015 2 1497.60 94.6341 94.6086 94.6086 94.6256 7.9733 Jan 07, 2016 1 4000.00 92.9187 92.9187 92.9187 92.9187 7.8800 Aug 20, 2015 1 500.00 95.5397 95.5397 95.5397 95.5397 8.0001 May 28, 2015 1 500.00 97.2336 97.2336 97.2336 97.2336 8.0501 Oct 29, 2015 1 1000.00 94.2146 94.2146 94.2146 94.2146 7.9199 Total 6 7497.60 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 