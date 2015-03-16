Mar 16 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,854.5 9,854.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 32 32 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,550.0 3,550.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 11 11 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,304.5 6,304.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 21 21 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.16%, 2023 1,000.00 7.89 8.60%, 2028 1,000.00 7.80 8.27%, 2020 700.00 7.87 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.29%, SBP 2025 1,875.00 8.37 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.25%, HDFC 2015 1,000.00 9.38 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.30%, PFC 2018A 1,000.00 8.32 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 9.36%, KMB 2021* 1 100.00 104.4571 104.4571 104.4571 104.4571 8.4050 8.29%, SBP 2025* 4 1875.00 99.3893 99.3893 99.3893 99.3893 8.3700 Total 5 1975.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.25%, HDFC 2015* 1 1000.00 99.8124 99.8124 99.8124 99.8124 9.3801 9.55%, HDFC 2015* 1 100.00 100.0230 100.0230 100.0230 100.0230 9.2635 9.60%, HDFC 2015A* 1 100.00 100.0091 100.0091 100.0091 100.0091 9.2996 9.65%, HDFC 2019* 1 100.00 103.1488 103.1488 103.1488 103.1488 8.6300 9.22%, LICH 2024* 1 100.00 103.5377 103.5377 103.5377 103.5377 8.6400 8.72%, NABH 2018* 1 250.00 100.2284 100.2284 100.2284 100.2284 8.6000 9.5247%, TCFS 2015* 1 800.00 100.1437 100.1437 100.1437 100.1437 8.7529 Total 7 2450.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2016M (RESET) 2 10.00 124.4200 124.4200 124.4200 124.4200 0.0000 CITI 2016U (RESET) 1 19.50 113.4500 113.4500 113.4500 113.4500 0.0000 Total 3 29.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.27%, 2020 3 700.00 101.7000 101.6350 101.6350 101.6536 7.8734 7.16%, 2023 1 1000.00 95.6500 95.6500 95.6500 95.6500 7.8894 8.40%, 2024 1 500.00 103.9950 103.9950 103.9950 103.9950 7.7887 8.60%, 2028 2 1000.00 106.5000 106.4800 106.5000 106.4900 7.8016 8.83%, 2041 2 200.00 110.3000 110.3000 110.3000 110.3000 7.8973 Total 9 3400.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.5455%, IDFC 2018* 1 100.00 100.1282 100.1282 100.1282 100.1282 7.8084 8.20%, SIDB 2018A* 1 500.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.2065 Total 2 600.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 10.60%, IRFC 2018* 1 100.00 107.5045 107.5045 107.5045 107.5045 8.0840 8.30%, PFC 2018A* 1 1000.00 99.7675 99.7675 99.7675 99.7675 8.3220 8.20%, PGC 2030* 1 50.00 99.4871 99.4871 99.4871 99.4871 8.2500 9.38%, RECL 2018* 1 100.00 103.0161 103.0161 103.0161 103.0161 8.3500 Total 4 1250.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.45%, AP 2018 1 100.00 101.0909 101.0909 101.0909 101.0909 8.0300 8.05%, GUJ 2025A 1 50.00 99.8229 99.8229 99.8229 99.8229 8.0750 Total 2 150.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com