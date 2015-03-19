Mar 19 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 40,423.5 106,894.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 119 296 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 35,321.5 80,027.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 52 127 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,102.0 26,866.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 67 169 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.60%, 2028 9,000.00 7.77 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 25, 2015 5,100.00 7.97 Jan 21, 2016 3,400.00 7.97 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.20%, NBRD 2020 600.00 8.19 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.83%, IRFC 2023 600.00 8.10 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.23%, RECL 2025 550.00 8.31 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.10%, LICH 2017* 1 50.00 100.5734 100.5734 100.5734 100.5734 8.7000 9.25%, LICH 2023* 1 50.00 103.6510 103.6510 103.6510 103.6510 8.5700 8.52%, LICH 2025* 2 150.00 100.0335 100.0335 100.0335 100.0335 8.5048 Total 4 250.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITF 2016C (RESET) 8 27.00 109.0700 109.0700 109.0700 109.0700 0.0000 CITI 2015E (RESET) 17 19.50 126.6500 126.6500 126.6500 126.6500 0.0000 CITI 2016U (RESET) 10 53.00 113.5200 113.5200 113.5200 113.5200 0.0000 CITI 2016V (RESET) 1 2.50 112.6700 112.6700 112.6700 112.6700 0.0000 Total 36 102.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.27%, 2020 1 500.00 101.8800 101.8800 101.8800 101.8800 7.8198 8.15%, 2022A 1 250.00 101.5000 101.5000 101.5000 101.5000 7.8703 8.83%, 2023 2 1000.00 106.0800 106.0600 106.0800 106.0700 7.8494 8.40%, 2024 3 2000.00 104.2800 104.1700 104.2175 104.2369 7.7524 8.20%, 2025 3 2050.00 102.6500 102.4550 102.4550 102.6452 7.8260 8.15%, 2026 2 900.00 103.7000 103.6288 103.7000 103.6684 7.6666 8.28%, 2027 1 500.00 103.4300 103.4300 103.4300 103.4300 7.8445 8.60%, 2028 20 9000.00 106.8100 106.6700 106.7500 106.7653 7.7690 9.20%, 2030 2 2250.00 111.5825 111.5825 111.5825 111.5825 7.8924 8.24%, 2033 1 350.00 104.6100 104.6100 104.6100 104.6100 7.7663 9.23%, 2043 1 50.00 115.5500 115.5500 115.5500 115.5500 7.8568 Total 37 18850.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.50%, EXIM 2023B* 1 50.00 101.4414 101.4414 101.4414 101.4414 8.2350 8.20%, NBRD 2020* 2 600.00 100.0400 100.0400 100.0400 100.0400 8.1880 9.05%, PLNGL 2019* 2 400.00 101.8433 101.8070 101.8070 101.8252 8.5250 Total 5 1050.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.83%, IRFC 2023* 2 600.00 104.1917 104.1236 104.1236 104.1577 8.0959 9.14%, KRCL 2024* 1 250.00 102.8727 102.8727 102.8727 102.8727 8.6783 8.73%, NTPC 2023* 1 100.00 103.4828 103.4828 103.4828 103.4828 8.1098 8.95%, PFC 2018* 1 350.00 101.4972 101.4972 101.4972 101.4972 8.3498 9.32%, PFC 2019* 1 100.00 103.1039 103.1039 103.1039 103.1039 8.4300 8.36%, PFC 2020* 1 50.00 99.8800 99.8800 99.8800 99.8800 8.3800 8.55%, PFC 2021* 3 550.00 100.4923 100.4923 100.4923 100.4923 8.4300 8.85%, PGC 2020* 1 50.00 102.1267 102.1267 102.1267 102.1267 8.3300 8.93%, PGC 2021* 1 50.00 102.8271 102.8271 102.8271 102.8271 8.3213 8.93%, PGC 2022* 1 100.00 103.1540 103.1540 103.1540 103.1540 8.3300 9.52%, RECL 2017* 3 400.00 102.2237 102.2198 102.2198 102.2232 8.2622 8.82%, RECL 2023* 1 50.00 102.5626 102.5626 102.5626 102.5626 8.3600 8.23%, RECL 2025* 3 550.00 99.5509 99.3878 99.5509 99.4619 8.3136 8.27%, RECL 2025* 2 500.00 99.6503 99.5516 99.5516 99.6010 8.3326 Total 22 3700.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.91%, MAH 2022 1 50.00 104.1226 104.1226 104.1226 104.1226 8.1600 8.72%, MAH 2024 1 100.00 104.0027 104.0027 104.0027 104.0027 8.1100 9.24%, RAJ 2022 1 100.00 105.6860 105.6860 105.6860 105.6860 8.1600 8.92%, TN 2022A 1 100.00 104.1376 104.1376 104.1376 104.1376 8.1600 Total 4 350.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 04, 2015 1 521.50 98.3172 98.3172 98.3172 98.3172 8.2202 Apr 30, 2015 1 1000.00 99.0708 99.0708 99.0708 99.0708 8.3497 Total 2 1521.50 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 04, 2016 1 3000.00 93.4652 93.4652 93.4652 93.4652 7.9501 Dec 10, 2015 1 2100.00 94.5301 94.5301 94.5301 94.5301 7.9700 Jun 11, 2015 1 1000.00 98.1651 98.1651 98.1651 98.1651 8.2200 Jan 21, 2016 4 3400.00 93.7176 93.7176 93.7176 93.7176 7.9700 Dec 25, 2015 2 5100.00 94.2519 94.2315 94.2315 94.2399 7.9676 Total 9 14600.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com