Mar 19 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the
National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment:
TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week
---------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 40,423.5 106,894.1
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 119 296
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week
--------------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 35,321.5 80,027.6
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 52 127
NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week
------------------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,102.0 26,866.5
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 67 169
TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%)
(mln rupees) ---Traded value---
> 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
India Govt. Dated-Securities
----------------------------
8.60%, 2028 9,000.00 7.77
Treasury Bill
-------------
364-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Dec 25, 2015 5,100.00 7.97
Jan 21, 2016 3,400.00 7.97
TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%)
(mln rupees) ---Traded value---
> 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Institutions Non-Slr Bond
-------------------------
8.20%, NBRD 2020 600.00 8.19
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
8.83%, IRFC 2023 600.00 8.10
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
8.23%, RECL 2025 550.00 8.31
WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED:
REPO TRANSACTIONS
-----------------
INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED
TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
---------------nil----------------
NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS
---------------------
INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED
TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
9.10%, LICH 2017* 1 50.00 100.5734 100.5734 100.5734 100.5734 8.7000
9.25%, LICH 2023* 1 50.00 103.6510 103.6510 103.6510 103.6510 8.5700
8.52%, LICH 2025* 2 150.00 100.0335 100.0335 100.0335 100.0335 8.5048
Total 4 250.00
Corporate Deep Discount Debentures
----------------------------------
CITF 2016C (RESET) 8 27.00 109.0700 109.0700 109.0700 109.0700 0.0000
CITI 2015E (RESET) 17 19.50 126.6500 126.6500 126.6500 126.6500 0.0000
CITI 2016U (RESET) 10 53.00 113.5200 113.5200 113.5200 113.5200 0.0000
CITI 2016V (RESET) 1 2.50 112.6700 112.6700 112.6700 112.6700 0.0000
Total 36 102.00
Central Government Goi Dated Securities
---------------------------------------
8.27%, 2020 1 500.00 101.8800 101.8800 101.8800 101.8800 7.8198
8.15%, 2022A 1 250.00 101.5000 101.5000 101.5000 101.5000 7.8703
8.83%, 2023 2 1000.00 106.0800 106.0600 106.0800 106.0700 7.8494
8.40%, 2024 3 2000.00 104.2800 104.1700 104.2175 104.2369 7.7524
8.20%, 2025 3 2050.00 102.6500 102.4550 102.4550 102.6452 7.8260
8.15%, 2026 2 900.00 103.7000 103.6288 103.7000 103.6684 7.6666
8.28%, 2027 1 500.00 103.4300 103.4300 103.4300 103.4300 7.8445
8.60%, 2028 20 9000.00 106.8100 106.6700 106.7500 106.7653 7.7690
9.20%, 2030 2 2250.00 111.5825 111.5825 111.5825 111.5825 7.8924
8.24%, 2033 1 350.00 104.6100 104.6100 104.6100 104.6100 7.7663
9.23%, 2043 1 50.00 115.5500 115.5500 115.5500 115.5500 7.8568
Total 37 18850.00
Institutions Non-Slr Bond
-------------------------
8.50%, EXIM 2023B* 1 50.00 101.4414 101.4414 101.4414 101.4414 8.2350
8.20%, NBRD 2020* 2 600.00 100.0400 100.0400 100.0400 100.0400 8.1880
9.05%, PLNGL 2019* 2 400.00 101.8433 101.8070 101.8070 101.8252 8.5250
Total 5 1050.00
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
8.83%, IRFC 2023* 2 600.00 104.1917 104.1236 104.1236 104.1577 8.0959
9.14%, KRCL 2024* 1 250.00 102.8727 102.8727 102.8727 102.8727 8.6783
8.73%, NTPC 2023* 1 100.00 103.4828 103.4828 103.4828 103.4828 8.1098
8.95%, PFC 2018* 1 350.00 101.4972 101.4972 101.4972 101.4972 8.3498
9.32%, PFC 2019* 1 100.00 103.1039 103.1039 103.1039 103.1039 8.4300
8.36%, PFC 2020* 1 50.00 99.8800 99.8800 99.8800 99.8800 8.3800
8.55%, PFC 2021* 3 550.00 100.4923 100.4923 100.4923 100.4923 8.4300
8.85%, PGC 2020* 1 50.00 102.1267 102.1267 102.1267 102.1267 8.3300
8.93%, PGC 2021* 1 50.00 102.8271 102.8271 102.8271 102.8271 8.3213
8.93%, PGC 2022* 1 100.00 103.1540 103.1540 103.1540 103.1540 8.3300
9.52%, RECL 2017* 3 400.00 102.2237 102.2198 102.2198 102.2232 8.2622
8.82%, RECL 2023* 1 50.00 102.5626 102.5626 102.5626 102.5626 8.3600
8.23%, RECL 2025* 3 550.00 99.5509 99.3878 99.5509 99.4619 8.3136
8.27%, RECL 2025* 2 500.00 99.6503 99.5516 99.5516 99.6010 8.3326
Total 22 3700.00
State Government Development Loan
---------------------------------
8.91%, MAH 2022 1 50.00 104.1226 104.1226 104.1226 104.1226 8.1600
8.72%, MAH 2024 1 100.00 104.0027 104.0027 104.0027 104.0027 8.1100
9.24%, RAJ 2022 1 100.00 105.6860 105.6860 105.6860 105.6860 8.1600
8.92%, TN 2022A 1 100.00 104.1376 104.1376 104.1376 104.1376 8.1600
Total 4 350.00
Treasury Bill
-------------
91-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Jun 04, 2015 1 521.50 98.3172 98.3172 98.3172 98.3172 8.2202
Apr 30, 2015 1 1000.00 99.0708 99.0708 99.0708 99.0708 8.3497
Total 2 1521.50
Treasury Bill
-------------
364-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Feb 04, 2016 1 3000.00 93.4652 93.4652 93.4652 93.4652 7.9501
Dec 10, 2015 1 2100.00 94.5301 94.5301 94.5301 94.5301 7.9700
Jun 11, 2015 1 1000.00 98.1651 98.1651 98.1651 98.1651 8.2200
Jan 21, 2016 4 3400.00 93.7176 93.7176 93.7176 93.7176 7.9700
Dec 25, 2015 2 5100.00 94.2519 94.2315 94.2315 94.2399 7.9676
Total 9 14600.00
(*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above.
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit:
+91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com