Mar 20 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 35,282.9 142,177.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 70 366 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 32,058.9 112,086.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 42 169 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,224.0 30,090.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 28 197 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.60%, 2028 6,750.00 7.76 8.40%, 2024 5,000.00 7.75 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 25, 2015 5,250.00 8.00 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.38%, RECL 2018 850.00 8.32 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.30%, LICH 2016 500.00 8.78 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.55%, PFC 2021 250.00 8.42 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.85%, FICC 2020* 1 100.00 103.2716 103.2716 103.2716 103.2716 9.0022 9.90%, IBHF 2018* 1 150.00 102.2843 102.2843 102.2843 102.2843 9.0000 9.30%, LICH 2016* 2 500.00 100.6152 100.6152 100.6152 100.6152 8.7800 9.7705%, LICH 2019* 1 100.00 103.4680 103.4680 103.4680 103.4680 8.6800 8.52%, LICH 2025* 1 100.00 100.0311 100.0311 100.0311 100.0311 8.5048 Total 6 950.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITF 2016C (RESET) 2 6.00 109.2000 109.2000 109.2000 109.2000 0.0000 CITI 2015E (RESET) 1 1.00 126.7500 126.7500 126.7500 126.7500 0.0000 CITI 2016L (RESET) 1 1.00 137.1700 137.1700 137.1700 137.1700 0.0000 CITI 2016U (RESET) 4 14.00 113.6200 113.6200 113.6200 113.6200 0.0000 CITI 2017M (RESET) 1 2.00 115.3600 115.3600 115.3600 115.3600 0.0000 Total 9 24.00 Supra-Instititutions Taxable Bond --------------------------------- 7.97%, IFC 2024* 1 150.00 105.7538 105.7538 105.7538 105.7538 5.2594 Total 1 150.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.49%, 2017 2 500.00 99.3367 99.3367 99.3367 99.3367 7.8400 8.12%, 2020 1 1000.00 101.1900 101.1900 101.1900 101.1900 7.8533 8.27%, 2020 2 1000.00 102.0450 102.0450 102.0450 102.0450 7.7806 7.16%, 2023 1 50.00 95.9400 95.9400 95.9400 95.9400 7.8405 8.83%, 2023 2 1500.00 106.1450 106.1450 106.1450 106.1450 7.8372 8.40%, 2024 6 5000.00 104.3200 104.2000 104.2350 104.2505 7.7499 8.15%, 2026 1 500.00 103.6900 103.6900 103.6900 103.6900 7.6637 8.28%, 2027 2 1100.00 103.5000 103.4650 103.4650 103.4920 7.8366 8.60%, 2028 7 6750.00 106.9350 106.7000 106.9350 106.8054 7.7641 9.20%, 2030 6 4000.00 111.5700 111.4400 111.4400 111.4588 7.9052 7.40%, 2035 1 50.00 96.1353 96.1353 96.1353 96.1353 7.7800 8.83%, 2041 1 500.00 110.5500 110.5500 110.5500 110.5500 7.8763 8.30%, 2042 1 500.00 105.5100 105.5100 105.5100 105.5100 7.8097 Total 33 22450.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.00%, EXIM 2019* 1 100.00 102.8510 102.8510 102.8510 102.8510 8.1024 Total 1 100.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.14%, KRCL 2024* 1 250.00 102.9236 102.9236 102.9236 102.9236 8.6703 8.49%, NHPC 2021* 1 50.00 100.8860 100.8860 100.8860 100.8860 8.2900 7.89%, NTPC 2019* 1 250.00 99.0201 99.0201 99.0201 99.0201 8.1800 8.55%, PFC 2021* 2 250.00 100.5656 100.5656 100.5656 100.5656 8.4150 9.38%, RECL 2018* 3 850.00 103.1645 102.9781 102.9781 103.0987 8.3212 8.65%, RECL 2019* 2 250.00 100.9091 100.8991 100.9091 100.9011 8.3430 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 1 100.00 103.1749 103.1749 103.1749 103.1749 8.4200 Total 11 2000.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.51%, MAH 2023 1 100.00 108.1011 108.1011 108.1011 108.1011 8.1650 8.93%, PUN 2022 1 100.00 104.2845 104.2845 104.2845 104.2845 8.1500 Total 2 200.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 27, 2015 1 800.00 99.9151 99.9151 99.9151 99.9151 7.7537 Total 1 800.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 10, 2015 1 2000.00 94.5501 94.5501 94.5501 94.5501 8.0300 Jul 23, 2015 1 500.00 97.3386 97.3386 97.3386 97.3386 8.1801 Dec 25, 2015 3 5250.00 94.2796 94.2796 94.2796 94.2796 7.9951 Nov 26, 2015 1 858.90 94.8171 94.8171 94.8171 94.8171 8.0450 Total 6 8608.90 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com