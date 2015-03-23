Mar 23 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 25,472.0 25,472.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 65 65 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 22,460.0 22,460.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 43 43 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,012.0 3,012.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 22 22 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.60%, 2028 4,000.00 7.75 8.40%, 2024 3,600.00 7.74 8.83%, 2041 2,800.00 7.89 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.97%, LICH 2019 750.00 8.74 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.10%, EXIM 2022 500.00 8.32 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.38%, RECL 2018 300.00 8.31 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.85%, FICC 2020* 1 100.00 103.1716 103.1716 103.1716 103.1716 9.0271 9.90%, IBHF 2018* 1 150.00 102.1843 102.1843 102.1843 102.1843 9.0380 8.97%, LICH 2019* 2 750.00 100.7852 100.6935 100.7852 100.7241 8.7417 Total 4 1000.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITF 2016C (RESET) 2 7.00 109.1900 109.1900 109.1900 109.1900 0.0000 CITI 2015E (RESET) 5 5.00 126.7900 126.7800 126.7800 126.7820 0.0000 Total 7 12.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.59%, 2016 1 500.00 99.7263 99.7263 99.7263 99.7263 7.8600 8.12%, 2020 1 750.00 101.3500 101.3500 101.3500 101.3500 7.8182 8.27%, 2020 4 1500.00 102.0650 102.0500 102.0500 102.0550 7.7780 8.79%, 2021 2 380.00 104.8199 104.8199 104.8199 104.8199 7.8400 8.35%, 2022 1 50.00 102.7150 102.7150 102.7150 102.7150 7.8431 7.16%, 2023 1 50.00 95.9800 95.9800 95.9800 95.9800 7.8338 8.83%, 2023 3 2050.00 106.2400 106.2400 106.2400 106.2400 7.8223 8.40%, 2024 5 3600.00 104.3350 104.2775 104.3350 104.3129 7.7405 9.15%, 2024 3 630.00 108.7293 108.3772 108.7293 108.5896 7.8598 8.20%, 2025 1 50.00 102.4600 102.4600 102.4600 102.4600 7.8517 8.15%, 2026 1 500.00 103.6600 103.6600 103.6600 103.6600 7.6675 8.60%, 2028 6 4000.00 107.0000 106.9400 106.9400 106.9638 7.7455 9.20%, 2030 2 1250.00 111.6300 111.6300 111.6300 111.6300 7.8872 8.30%, 2040 1 50.00 105.0000 105.0000 105.0000 105.0000 7.8406 8.83%, 2041 3 2800.00 110.3700 110.3200 110.3200 110.3646 7.8918 9.23%, 2043 1 50.00 115.3300 115.3300 115.3300 115.3300 7.8739 Total 36 18210.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.10%, EXIM 2022* 1 500.00 104.0108 104.0108 104.0108 104.0108 8.3200 9.25%, EXIM 2024* 1 250.00 106.2120 106.2120 106.2120 106.2120 8.2423 Total 2 750.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.49%, NHPC 2020* 1 100.00 100.7679 100.7679 100.7679 100.7679 8.2900 8.54%, NHPC 2027* 1 50.00 102.0292 102.0292 102.0292 102.0292 8.2600 8.55%, PFC 2021* 1 50.00 100.5900 100.5900 100.5900 100.5900 8.4100 9.18%, PFC 2021* 2 150.00 103.5305 103.4830 103.4830 103.5147 8.4033 9.61%, PFC 2021* 1 100.00 105.6013 105.6013 105.6013 105.6013 8.4000 9.52%, RECL 2017* 1 250.00 102.2044 102.2044 102.2044 102.2044 8.2677 9.67%, RECL 2017* 1 250.00 102.4079 102.4079 102.4079 102.4079 8.2694 9.38%, RECL 2018* 1 300.00 103.1239 103.1239 103.1239 103.1239 8.3100 Total 9 1250.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.99%, MP 2024 1 100.00 105.3785 105.3785 105.3785 105.3785 8.1500 7.82%, WB 2023 1 200.00 98.9050 98.9050 98.9050 98.9050 8.0009 Total 2 300.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 27, 2015 1 1000.00 99.9359 99.9359 99.9359 99.9359 7.8038 Total 1 1000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 02, 2015 1 350.00 97.8002 97.8002 97.8002 97.8002 8.2099 Total 1 350.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 23, 2015 3 2600.00 97.3504 97.3473 97.3473 97.3501 8.2111 Total 3 2600.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 