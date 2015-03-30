Mar 30 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 23,722.2 23,722.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 71 71 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 18,120.2 18,120.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 33 33 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,602.0 5,602.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 38 38 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 5,750.00 7.75 8.30%, 2040 3,050.00 7.88 8.32%, 2032 2,000.00 7.86 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.39%, PFC 2025 800.00 8.30 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.30%, PGC 2029 700.00 8.30 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.39%, LICH 2015 500.00 8.97 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.39%, LICH 2015* 1 500.00 100.1798 100.1798 100.1798 100.1798 8.9651 9.3350%, NABH 2016A* 1 150.00 101.4280 101.4280 101.4280 101.4280 8.3500 8.90%, RJIC 2020B* 1 100.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.8790 9.25%, RJIC 2024* 1 500.00 101.4029 101.4029 101.4029 101.4029 9.0000 9.10%, SUNF 2018* 1 100.00 100.3207 100.3207 100.3207 100.3207 8.9501 10.30%, TML 2018* 1 100.00 103.8685 103.8685 103.8685 103.8685 8.9839 Total 6 1450.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2016K (RESET) 1 1.00 120.5400 120.5400 120.5400 120.5400 0.0000 CITI 2017F (RESET) 1 1.00 123.6200 123.6200 123.6200 123.6200 0.0000 Total 2 2.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.02%, 2016 2 1500.00 98.9500 98.9500 98.9500 98.9500 7.8291 8.07%, 2017 1 750.00 100.4000 100.4000 100.4000 100.4000 7.8146 8.27%, 2020 1 500.00 102.0300 102.0300 102.0300 102.0300 7.7826 7.16%, 2023 1 250.00 95.9600 95.9600 95.9600 95.9600 7.8387 8.40%, 2024 7 5750.00 104.2550 104.1825 104.1825 104.2141 7.7541 8.60%, 2028 1 500.00 106.8100 106.8100 106.8100 106.8100 7.7629 9.20%, 2030 1 4.00 111.3000 111.3000 111.3000 111.3000 7.9212 8.28%, 2032 2 200.00 103.8000 103.7900 103.7900 103.7975 7.8680 8.32%, 2032 2 2000.00 104.3400 104.3400 104.3400 104.3400 7.8556 8.33%, 2036 2 350.00 104.5600 104.5600 104.5600 104.5600 7.8820 8.30%, 2040 2 3050.00 104.6000 104.6000 104.6000 104.6000 7.8758 9.23%, 2043 1 150.00 114.8000 114.8000 114.8000 114.8000 7.9154 Total 23 15004.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.80%, EXIM 2023* 1 150.00 103.4148 103.4148 103.4148 103.4148 8.1898 8.83%, EXIM 2023* 1 100.00 103.2550 103.2550 103.2550 103.2550 8.2300 8.49%, IDFC 2024* 1 50.00 99.3666 99.3666 99.3666 99.3666 8.5700 8.20%, SIDB 2018A* 1 250.00 100.0200 100.0200 100.0200 100.0200 8.1950 Total 4 550.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.77%, HPCL 2018* 1 50.00 101.6619 101.6619 101.6619 101.6619 8.0995 8.40%, NPC 2025* 1 50.00 102.0097 102.0097 102.0097 102.0097 8.1070 8.40%, PFC 2018* 1 250.00 100.1266 100.1266 100.1266 100.1266 8.3598 8.96%, PFC 2019* 1 100.00 101.9419 101.9419 101.9419 101.9419 8.4000 8.39%, PFC 2025* 4 800.00 100.5499 100.5499 100.5499 100.5499 8.2999 9.20%, PGC 2018* 2 200.00 102.7996 102.6961 102.6961 102.7220 8.1095 8.84%, PGC 2018A* 1 200.00 101.5901 101.5901 101.5901 101.5901 8.2700 8.15%, PGC 2025* 1 150.00 99.3397 99.3397 99.3397 99.3397 8.2397 8.20%, PGC 2025* 1 100.00 99.7091 99.7091 99.7091 99.7091 8.2300 9.30%, PGC 2029* 2 700.00 108.5231 108.0852 108.5231 108.1165 8.2964 8.97%, RECL 2016* 1 100.00 100.3691 100.3691 100.3691 100.3691 8.6000 8.70%, RECL 2018 3 50.00 101.3061 101.3061 101.3061 101.3061 8.1400 9.04%, RECL 2019* 1 250.00 102.5201 102.5201 102.5201 102.5201 8.3200 9.48%, RECL 2021* 2 300.00 105.0831 105.0831 105.0831 105.0831 8.3900 8.57%, RECL 2024* 1 100.00 101.5860 101.5860 101.5860 101.5860 8.3260 8.27%, RECL 2025* 3 200.00 100.0039 99.9389 100.0039 99.9552 8.2775 Total 26 3600.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.06%, KER 2025 1 150.00 100.2350 100.2350 100.2350 100.2350 8.0227 9.39%, TN 2023 1 100.00 107.5012 107.5012 107.5012 107.5012 8.1598 8.10%, TN 2025 1 250.00 100.4998 100.4998 100.4998 100.4998 8.0249 Total 3 500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 09, 2015 1 18.00 99.7933 99.7933 99.7933 99.7933 8.4002 Apr 23, 2015 1 500.00 99.4816 99.4816 99.4816 99.4816 8.2697 Jun 25, 2015 1 250.00 98.0989 98.0989 98.0989 98.0989 8.2250 Total 3 768.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 02, 2015 1 548.20 97.9437 97.9437 97.9437 97.9437 8.2399 Apr 09, 2015 1 50.00 99.7933 99.7933 99.7933 99.7933 8.4002 Total 2 598.20 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 09, 2015 1 750.00 97.7975 97.7975 97.7975 97.7975 8.2202 Oct 29, 2015 1 500.00 95.5385 95.5385 95.5385 95.5385 8.0401 Total 2 1250.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 