US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as retailers drag
May 11 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as Macy's weak earnings weighed on the consumer discretionary sector.
Apr 6 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 52,140.0 52,140.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 92 92 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 47,940.0 47,940.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 53 53 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,200.0 4,200.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 39 39 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 11, 2015 13,750.00 7.72 Jun 18, 2015 7,500.00 7.75 May 28, 2015 5,000.00 7.70 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.50%, DALC 2018 500.00 10.47 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.46%, PFC 2015 450.00 8.31 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.90%, PFC 2018 400.00 8.05 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.50%, DALC 2018* 2 500.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 10.4660 Total 2 500.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, TCFS 2015Q* 1 250.00 118.8174 118.8174 118.8174 118.8174 8.4071 Total 1 250.00 Supra-Instititutions Taxable Bond --------------------------------- 7.97%, IFC 2024* 1 100.00 105.7505 105.7505 105.7505 105.7505 5.2506 Total 1 100.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.49%, 2015 1 500.00 99.7531 99.7531 99.7531 99.7531 7.9239 7.17%, 2015 1 240.00 99.8350 99.8350 99.8350 99.8350 8.0028 7.28%, 2019 1 500.00 98.4750 98.4750 98.4750 98.4750 7.7117 8.27%, 2020 2 750.00 102.2825 102.2800 102.2825 102.2817 7.7223 8.35%, 2022 1 50.00 102.8800 102.8800 102.8800 102.8800 7.8116 7.16%, 2023 3 750.00 96.2000 96.2000 96.2000 96.2000 7.7984 8.83%, 2023 1 1000.00 106.4300 106.4300 106.4300 106.4300 7.7903 8.40%, 2024 3 2500.00 104.4500 104.4400 104.4400 104.4460 7.7188 8.28%, 2027 4 900.00 103.8700 103.8500 103.8500 103.8556 7.7900 8.60%, 2028 1 1000.00 107.0900 107.0900 107.0900 107.0900 7.7296 9.20%, 2030 8 4200.00 112.0800 111.9000 112.0800 111.9545 7.8519 8.32%, 2032 1 1000.00 104.8550 104.8550 104.8550 104.8550 7.8022 8.30%, 2042 1 250.00 105.2200 105.2200 105.2200 105.2200 7.8342 9.23%, 2043 6 1000.00 115.6200 115.5500 115.5700 115.5695 7.8548 Total 34 14640.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.60%, AAI 2018* 1 300.00 101.3687 101.3687 101.3687 101.3687 8.0000 8.14%, NPC 2026* 4 150.00 100.6788 100.0000 100.6788 100.2263 8.0999 8.14%, NPC 2027* 4 150.00 100.7191 100.0000 100.7191 100.2397 8.1001 8.14%, NPC 2028* 4 150.00 100.7523 100.0000 100.0000 100.2508 8.0994 8.14%, NPC 2029* 4 150.00 100.7829 100.0000 100.0000 100.2610 8.0999 8.14%, NPC 2030* 4 150.00 100.8147 100.0000 100.0000 100.2716 8.1000 9.46%, PFC 2015* 1 450.00 100.0514 100.0514 100.0514 100.0514 8.3055 8.27%, PFC 2016* 2 150.00 99.9562 99.9562 99.9562 99.9562 8.2400 8.90%, PFC 2018* 2 400.00 102.1149 102.1149 102.1149 102.1149 8.0495 8.36%, PFC 2020* 1 250.00 100.2198 100.2198 100.2198 100.2198 8.2900 8.38%, PFC 2020* 1 50.00 100.3300 100.3300 100.3300 100.3300 8.2948 8.39%, PFC 2025* 1 250.00 100.9447 100.9447 100.9447 100.9447 8.2398 9.64%, PGC 2016* 1 100.00 101.5030 101.5030 101.5030 101.5030 8.1500 8.85%, PGC 2026* 1 50.00 104.5978 104.5978 104.5978 104.5978 8.2000 8.57%, RECL 2024* 1 100.00 102.0743 102.0743 102.0743 102.0743 8.2510 8.23%, RECL 2025* 1 250.00 99.8685 99.8685 99.8685 99.8685 8.2500 8.27%, RECL 2025* 2 250.00 100.1966 100.1966 100.1966 100.1966 8.2400 Total 35 3350.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.74%, KRN 2016 2 500.00 100.8396 100.8396 100.8396 100.8396 8.0700 8.67%, KRN 2017 1 300.00 101.2063 101.2063 101.2063 101.2063 8.0700 8.83%, TN 2024 2 250.00 104.7589 104.6436 104.7589 104.7128 8.0895 Total 5 1050.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 11, 2015 5 13750.00 98.6438 98.6387 98.6438 98.6434 7.7224 Jun 18, 2015 1 7500.00 98.4943 98.4943 98.4943 98.4943 7.7498 Jun 25, 2015 2 2000.00 98.3503 98.3503 98.3503 98.3503 7.7499 May 28, 2015 2 5000.00 98.9356 98.9356 98.9356 98.9356 7.6997 Total 10 28250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 11, 2015 1 500.00 98.6438 98.6438 98.6438 98.6438 7.7203 Aug 20, 2015 1 1000.00 97.1890 97.1890 97.1890 97.1890 7.8199 Jul 23, 2015 1 1250.00 97.7505 97.7505 97.7505 97.7505 7.8501 Oct 29, 2015 1 1250.00 95.8030 95.8030 95.8030 95.8030 7.8001 Total 4 4000.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. NEW DELHI, May 11 Five trade unions at top coal producers in India will go on a three-day strike in June to protest against a proposed merger of the coal miners' provident fund with the employees' provident fund, they said.