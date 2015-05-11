May 11 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 21,983.0 21,983.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 62 62 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,400.0 19,400.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 38 38 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,583.0 2,583.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 24 24 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 7,050.00 7.92 8.15%, 2026 2,650.00 7.96 8.35%, 2022 1,800.00 8.01 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.65%, PFC 2024 550.00 8.53 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.36%, PFC 2020 400.00 8.52 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.40%, PFC 2017 300.00 8.35 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.10%, HDFC 2017* 1 50.00 102.4210 102.4210 102.4210 102.4210 8.5877 9.20%, HDFC 2018* 1 50.00 101.3191 101.3191 101.3191 101.3191 8.6000 9.25%, HDFC 2018A* 1 50.00 101.5035 101.5035 101.5035 101.5035 8.5983 2.00%, TISC 2022* 1 100.00 111.7445 111.7445 111.7445 111.7445 8.9800 Total 4 250.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- MAQF 2015A (RESET) 1 15.00 173.1600 173.1600 173.1600 173.1600 0.0000 Total 1 15.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.83%, 2018 1 1150.00 99.8300 99.8300 99.8300 99.8300 7.8922 8.12%, 2020 1 200.00 100.6000 100.6000 100.6000 100.6000 7.9823 8.08%, 2022 1 1200.00 100.3858 100.3858 100.3858 100.3858 8.0050 8.35%, 2022 3 1800.00 101.7825 101.7700 101.7825 101.7721 8.0143 8.83%, 2023 2 1500.00 104.9500 104.9000 104.9000 104.9333 8.0198 8.40%, 2024 9 7050.00 103.1200 103.0650 103.0750 103.0844 7.9189 8.15%, 2026 5 2650.00 101.4600 101.3850 101.4600 101.4331 7.9572 8.60%, 2028 1 100.00 105.0800 105.0800 105.0800 105.0800 7.9660 7.95%, 2032 3 400.00 99.9800 99.7800 99.9800 99.8300 7.9662 8.24%, 2033 3 800.00 102.2000 102.1500 102.2000 102.1863 8.0113 8.30%, 2040 1 50.00 103.2117 103.2117 103.2117 103.2117 8.0000 8.17%, 2044 1 250.00 102.0000 102.0000 102.0000 102.0000 7.9920 Total 31 17150.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.40%, NBRD 2017* 1 50.00 102.1568 102.1568 102.1568 102.1568 8.1868 Total 1 50.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.11%, PFC 2017* 1 50.00 101.1812 101.1812 101.1812 101.1812 8.4500 9.40%, PFC 2017* 1 300.00 101.9102 101.9102 101.9102 101.9102 8.3500 9.96%, PFC 2017* 1 100.00 102.8630 102.8630 102.8630 102.8630 8.3428 9.61%, PFC 2017A* 1 50.00 102.3428 102.3428 102.3428 102.3428 8.3000 8.40%, PFC 2018* 1 250.00 99.7250 99.7250 99.7250 99.7250 8.4988 8.76%, PFC 2019* 1 50.00 100.6453 100.6453 100.6453 100.6453 8.5500 8.36%, PFC 2020* 5 400.00 99.3149 99.3146 99.3149 99.3149 8.5200 8.65%, PFC 2024* 2 550.00 100.6382 100.6378 100.6382 100.6378 8.5317 8.70%, PGC 2018* 1 250.00 100.8697 100.8697 100.8697 100.8697 8.3500 9.28%, RECL 2017* 1 50.00 101.8401 101.8401 101.8401 101.8401 8.0663 9.52%, RECL 2017* 2 118.00 102.3666 102.3666 102.3666 102.3666 8.0680 8.30%, RECL 2025* 1 100.00 99.0471 99.0471 99.0471 99.0471 8.4501 Total 18 2268.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.64%, BIH 2023 2 200.00 102.2094 102.1994 102.2094 102.2044 8.2500 8.91%, GUJ 2022 1 50.00 103.9228 103.9228 103.9228 103.9228 8.1800 8.94%, GUJ 2022 1 100.00 103.8923 103.8923 103.8923 103.8923 8.1800 Total 4 350.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 05, 2016 1 1500.00 93.3525 93.3525 93.3525 93.3525 7.9000 Nov 12, 2015 1 250.00 96.1514 96.1514 96.1514 96.1514 7.9400 Jan 21, 2016 1 150.00 94.7390 94.7390 94.7390 94.7390 7.9799 Total 3 1900.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com