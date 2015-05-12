May 12 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 26,801.0 48,784.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 64 126 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 18,150.0 37,550.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 39 77 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,651.0 11,234.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 25 49 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 5,050.00 7.95 8.24%, 2027 3,000.00 8.04 8.28%, 2027 2,400.00 8.04 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.49%, LICH 2020 1,500.00 8.48 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.62%, LICH 2015A 1,350.00 9.81 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.55%, HDFC 2015 1,150.00 9.01 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.11%, HDFC 2015* 1 600.00 99.9388 99.9388 99.9388 99.9388 9.0426 9.55%, HDFC 2015* 1 1150.00 100.0724 100.0724 100.0724 100.0724 9.0129 9.58%, HDFC 2015* 1 600.00 100.0692 100.0692 100.0692 100.0692 9.0226 9.75%, HDFC 2017* 1 250.00 101.4771 101.4771 101.4771 101.4771 8.6848 9.75%, LICH 2015* 1 250.00 100.4190 100.4190 100.4190 100.4190 8.8499 9.62%, LICH 2015A* 1 1350.00 100.0656 100.0656 100.0656 100.0656 9.8079 8.49%, LICH 2020* 1 1500.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.4770 8.88%, TCFS 2020* 1 800.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.8679 Total 8 6500.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2016A (RESET) 1 1.00 155.5400 155.5400 155.5400 155.5400 0.0000 Total 1 1.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.28%, 2019 1 150.00 98.1500 98.1500 98.1500 98.1500 7.8195 6.35%, 2020 2 1500.00 93.7700 93.7700 93.7700 93.7700 7.9808 7.68%, 2023 1 250.00 98.8000 98.8000 98.8000 98.8000 7.8763 8.83%, 2023 2 250.00 104.8000 104.7200 104.7200 104.7840 8.0434 8.40%, 2024 10 5050.00 103.0700 102.7800 102.7800 102.8671 7.9519 8.24%, 2027 3 3000.00 101.4900 101.4825 101.4825 101.4850 8.0397 8.26%, 2027 1 450.00 101.5941 101.5941 101.5941 101.5941 8.0500 8.28%, 2027 5 2400.00 101.8412 101.8000 101.8000 101.8369 8.0405 8.60%, 2028 3 800.00 104.9600 104.8100 104.9600 104.9106 7.9864 9.20%, 2030 2 1000.00 109.8500 109.8500 109.8500 109.8500 8.0688 8.32%, 2032 2 250.00 102.8500 102.8500 102.8500 102.8500 8.0099 8.30%, 2040 1 1000.00 103.2118 103.2118 103.2118 103.2118 8.0000 9.23%, 2043 1 100.00 112.9300 112.9300 112.9300 112.9300 8.0646 8.17%, 2044 2 900.00 101.9500 101.9300 101.9500 101.9389 7.9973 Total 36 17100.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.65%, EXIM 2017* 2 500.00 99.9605 99.9605 99.9605 99.9605 8.6439 Total 2 500.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.45%, IRFC 2018* 1 100.00 100.9530 100.9530 100.9530 100.9530 8.1318 8.35%, PFC 2016* 1 50.00 99.7483 99.7483 99.7483 99.7483 8.5939 8.91%, PFC 2017* 1 200.00 100.7763 100.7763 100.7763 100.7763 8.4900 9.30%, PFC 2017* 1 250.00 101.5038 101.5038 101.5038 101.5038 8.5004 8.20%, PFC 2025* 1 250.00 98.1526 98.1526 98.1526 98.1526 8.4694 8.94%, PFC 2028* 1 50.00 103.2650 103.2650 103.2650 103.2650 8.4996 8.93%, PGC 2029* 1 50.00 103.9407 103.9407 103.9407 103.9407 8.4300 8.97%, RECL 2016* 1 250.00 100.6838 100.6838 100.6838 100.6838 8.3200 9.04%, RECL 2019* 1 50.00 101.8469 101.8469 101.8469 101.8469 8.4900 8.30%, RECL 2025* 5 400.00 98.9163 98.7551 98.9163 98.7994 8.4882 Total 14 1650.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.08%, TEL 2025 1 50.00 99.3818 99.3818 99.3818 99.3818 8.1700 Total 1 50.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 06, 2015 1 500.00 96.9330 96.9330 96.9330 96.9330 7.9101 Oct 15, 2015 1 500.00 96.7461 96.7461 96.7461 96.7461 7.9201 Total 2 1000.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com