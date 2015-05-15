May 15 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 12,774.0 113,300.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 36 269 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,600.0 88,340.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 19 150 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,174.0 24,960.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 17 119 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.88%, 2030 2,000.00 7.89 8.60%, 2028 1,750.00 7.97 8.17%, 2044 1,150.00 8.05 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.35%, PFC 2016 2,350.00 8.55 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.44%, RECL 2021 860.00 8.52 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.345%, LTFN 2016 500.00 9.07 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.85%, AXBK 2024* 1 50.00 101.6383 101.6383 101.6383 101.6383 8.5700 Total 1 50.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.3450%, LTFN 2016* 2 500.00 100.2470 100.2470 100.2470 100.2470 9.0735 Total 2 500.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 9.15%, 2024 1 500.00 107.2007 107.2007 107.2007 107.2007 8.0500 8.20%, 2025 1 50.00 100.9800 100.9800 100.9800 100.9800 8.0562 8.15%, 2026 1 100.00 101.2900 101.2900 101.2900 101.2900 7.9764 8.40%, 2026 1 250.00 102.0517 102.0517 102.0517 102.0517 8.1100 8.24%, 2027 1 1000.00 101.4275 101.4275 101.4275 101.4275 8.0471 8.60%, 2028 3 1750.00 105.1200 105.0500 105.0500 105.0786 7.9660 7.88%, 2030 4 2000.00 99.9400 99.8400 99.8400 99.9050 7.8924 9.20%, 2030 1 250.00 109.6800 109.6800 109.6800 109.6800 8.0864 8.17%, 2044 2 1150.00 101.3300 101.3300 101.3300 101.3300 8.0509 Total 15 7050.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 11.00%, IOC 2018 1 29.00 107.5887 107.5887 107.5887 107.5887 8.2500 10.60%, IRFC 2018 1 30.00 107.0085 107.0085 107.0085 107.0085 8.1376 8.35%, PFC 2016* 3 2350.00 99.7942 99.7942 99.7942 99.7942 8.5490 9.81%, PFC 2018 1 25.00 103.6928 103.6928 103.6928 103.6928 8.4700 8.36%, PFC 2020* 3 200.00 99.1615 99.1522 99.1522 99.1549 8.5619 8.20%, PGC 2030* 1 50.00 97.9774 97.9774 97.9774 97.9774 8.4300 10.85%, RECL 2018 1 30.00 106.7768 106.7768 106.7768 106.7768 8.3407 8.87%, RECL 2020* 1 50.00 101.1858 101.1858 101.1858 101.1858 8.5338 8.44%, RECL 2021* 2 860.00 99.6000 99.6000 99.6000 99.6000 8.5240 Total 14 3624.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.01%, KRN 2024 1 250.00 104.5563 104.5563 104.5563 104.5563 8.2850 9.11%, TN 2024 1 100.00 105.1679 105.1679 105.1679 105.1679 8.2850 Total 2 350.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 16, 2015 1 950.00 98.7328 98.7328 98.7328 98.7328 7.9401 Total 1 950.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 09, 2015 1 250.00 98.8829 98.8829 98.8829 98.8829 7.9298 Total 1 250.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com