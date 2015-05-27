May 27 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,045.0 70,012.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 39 171 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,045.0 54,734.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 26 87 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,000.0 15,278.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 13 84 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 2,500.00 7.88 8.27%, 2020 1,050.00 7.88 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- 2020 RESET 1,000.00 8.94 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.29%, PFC 2015 1,000.00 8.30 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.97%, RECL 2016 500.00 8.32 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.38%, RECL 2018 350.00 8.38 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.74%, LICH 2016* 1 50.00 100.9544 100.9544 100.9544 100.9544 8.7500 9.40%, NABH 2017C* 1 300.00 101.6228 101.6228 101.6228 101.6228 8.5500 Total 2 350.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- 2020 (RESET)** 1 1000.00 97.5000 97.5000 97.5000 97.5000 8.9377 Total 1 1000.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017 4 600.00 100.4062 100.4062 100.4062 100.4062 7.7900 5.69%, 2018 1 150.00 93.8833 93.8833 93.8833 93.8833 7.8100 8.27%, 2020 4 1050.00 101.6050 101.5600 101.5800 101.5717 7.8843 8.35%, 2022 1 500.00 101.9300 101.9300 101.9300 101.9300 7.9820 7.16%, 2023 1 500.00 95.2700 95.2700 95.2700 95.2700 7.9721 8.83%, 2023 2 200.00 105.2700 105.2500 105.2500 105.2600 7.9656 8.40%, 2024 2 2500.00 103.3250 103.3200 103.3250 103.3210 7.8816 7.72%, 2025 1 200.00 100.3100 100.3100 100.3100 100.3100 7.6748 8.15%, 2026 2 850.00 101.6800 101.6400 101.6400 101.6565 7.9274 8.60%, 2028 1 350.00 105.3300 105.3300 105.3300 105.3300 7.9354 7.88%, 2030 1 500.00 100.4600 100.4600 100.4600 100.4600 7.8280 8.17%, 2044 1 250.00 102.1300 102.1300 102.1300 102.1300 7.9811 Total 21 7650.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.29%, PFC 2015* 1 1000.00 99.9747 99.9747 99.9747 99.9747 8.3012 8.66%, PFC 2021* 1 100.00 100.8940 100.8940 100.8940 100.8940 8.4500 8.98%, PFC 2024A* 1 250.00 103.3096 103.3096 103.3096 103.3096 8.3333 8.97%, RECL 2016* 1 500.00 100.6637 100.6637 100.6637 100.6637 8.3222 9.28%, RECL 2017* 2 100.00 101.8927 101.8610 101.8927 101.8769 8.0100 9.38%, RECL 2018* 2 350.00 102.7733 102.7733 102.7733 102.7733 8.3800 8.56%, RECL 2019* 2 250.00 100.3778 100.3778 100.3778 100.3778 8.4250 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 1 100.00 102.6646 102.6646 102.6646 102.6646 8.5000 Total 11 2650.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.50%, RAJ 2023 1 120.00 107.8729 107.8729 107.8729 107.8729 8.2000 9.15%, WB 2024 1 25.00 105.9646 105.9646 105.9646 105.9646 8.2000 Total 2 145.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 04, 2016 1 1000.00 94.8900 94.8900 94.8900 94.8900 7.8000 Jan 07, 2016 1 250.00 95.4318 95.4318 95.4318 95.4318 7.8000 Total 2 1250.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.36%