Jun 1 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,693.9 20,693.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 62 62 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,743.9 15,743.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 32 32 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,950.0 4,950.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 30 30 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.28%, 2032 2,450.00 8.00 8.26%, 2027 1,392.80 7.97 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 05, 2016 4,500.00 7.75 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.49%, LICH 2020 1,000.00 8.59 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.18%, LICH 2017 1,000.00 8.56 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.55%, LICH 2018 500.00 8.60 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.65%, HDFC 2019A* 1 100.00 102.9813 102.9813 102.9813 102.9813 8.6200 9.18%, LICH 2017* 2 1000.00 101.0877 101.0877 101.0877 101.0877 8.5609 8.60%, LICH 2018* 1 200.00 100.1162 100.1162 100.1162 100.1162 8.5400 9.55%, LICH 2018* 2 500.00 102.5848 102.5848 102.5848 102.5848 8.6000 8.49%, LICH 2020* 3 1000.00 99.5462 99.5462 99.5462 99.5462 8.5894 9.32%, TPOW 2017* 1 50.00 100.5566 100.5566 100.5566 100.5566 9.0000 Total 10 2850.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.83%, 2018 1 250.00 100.1400 100.1400 100.1400 100.1400 7.7684 6.05%, 2019A 2 850.00 94.5250 94.5250 94.5250 94.5250 7.7912 8.83%, 2023 1 1.10 105.5500 105.5500 105.5500 105.5500 7.9182 8.40%, 2024 1 1000.00 103.7675 103.7675 103.7675 103.7675 7.8136 8.24%, 2027 1 50.00 102.0200 102.0200 102.0200 102.0200 7.9688 8.26%, 2027 3 1392.80 102.2300 102.2300 102.2300 102.2300 7.9680 7.88%, 2030 3 1000.00 100.6000 100.5200 100.5200 100.5725 7.8149 7.95%, 2032 1 100.00 99.9600 99.9600 99.9600 99.9600 7.9522 8.28%, 2032 5 2450.00 102.5362 102.5362 102.5362 102.5362 8.0000 8.83%, 2041 2 500.00 109.0000 109.0000 109.0000 109.0000 8.0064 9.23%, 2043 2 150.00 113.5500 113.5200 113.5500 113.5300 8.0160 Total 22 7743.90 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.43%, IDFC 2017* 1 450.00 99.3173 99.3173 99.3173 99.3173 8.7001 Total 1 450.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.47%, IRFC 2031* 1 50.00 112.6060 112.6060 112.6060 112.6060 8.0436 8.40%, NPC 2029* 1 50.00 102.2184 102.2184 102.2184 102.2184 8.1271 8.36%, PFC 2020* 5 400.00 99.8012 99.8008 99.8008 99.8009 8.3900 8.93%, PGC 2019A* 1 150.00 101.9518 101.9518 101.9518 101.9518 8.3501 8.97%, RECL 2016* 1 100.00 100.8258 100.8258 100.8258 100.8258 8.1800 9.25%, RECL 2017A* 1 50.00 101.9372 101.9372 101.9372 101.9372 8.2200 9.04%, RECL 2019* 2 300.00 102.2257 102.1897 102.2257 102.1957 8.3883 9.02%, RECL 2019A* 2 100.00 102.0835 102.0835 102.0835 102.0835 8.3800 8.23%, RECL 2025* 1 50.00 99.1633 99.1633 99.1633 99.1633 8.3549 8.30%, RECL 2025* 4 400.00 99.7840 99.7513 99.7840 99.7677 8.3376 Total 19 1650.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.18%, AP 2025 3 250.00 100.3700 100.3700 100.3700 100.3700 8.1249 Total 3 250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 16, 2015 1 1000.00 99.0756 99.0756 99.0756 99.0756 7.7399 Sep 24, 2015 1 1000.00 97.6367 97.6367 97.6367 97.6367 7.7499 Total 2 2000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 05, 2016 3 4500.00 93.8617 93.8617 93.8617 93.8617 7.7500 Nov 12, 2015 2 1250.00 96.6548 96.6548 96.6548 96.6548 7.7500 Total 5 5750.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com