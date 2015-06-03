Jun 3 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,395.1 54,794.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 46 152 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,400.0 44,593.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 18 80 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,995.1 10,200.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 28 72 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 1,200.00 7.79 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 07, 2015 2,800.00 7.51 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 16, 2015 2,500.00 7.55 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.12%, NHB 2016 500.00 8.30 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.52%, RECL 2017 300.00 7.95 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.25%, RECL 2017A 250.00 8.28 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2017B* 1 100.00 137.5269 137.5269 137.5269 137.5269 8.4227 Total 1 100.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.02%, 2016 1 100.00 99.1600 99.1600 99.1600 99.1600 7.7506 8.07%, 2017A 1 1200.00 100.5200 100.5200 100.5200 100.5200 7.7889 7.83%, 2018 1 350.00 99.7583 99.7583 99.7583 99.7583 7.9200 8.27%, 2020 1 1000.00 101.1600 101.1600 101.1600 101.1600 7.9842 7.80%, 2021 1 300.00 98.9100 98.9100 98.9100 98.9100 8.0336 8.40%, 2024 2 600.00 102.8800 102.7000 102.7000 102.8500 7.9530 8.28%, 2027 1 700.00 101.5599 101.5599 101.5599 101.5599 8.0750 8.60%, 2028 1 1000.00 104.6800 104.6800 104.6800 104.6800 8.0137 9.20%, 2030 1 700.00 109.3049 109.3049 109.3049 109.3049 8.1250 9.23%, 2043 2 250.00 112.2500 112.2500 112.2500 112.2500 8.1202 8.17%, 2044 1 250.00 102.2500 102.2500 102.2500 102.2500 7.9707 Total 13 6450.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.25%, EXIM 2018* 1 50.00 99.8578 99.8578 99.8578 99.8578 8.2894 9.35%, IDFC 2015* 1 50.00 100.0926 100.0926 100.0926 100.0926 8.4996 8.18%, NBRD 2020* 2 100.00 99.4587 99.4587 99.4587 99.4587 8.3000 8.20%, NBRD 2020* 1 50.00 99.2239 99.2239 99.2239 99.2239 8.3882 8.12%, NHB 2016* 1 500.00 99.7901 99.7901 99.7901 99.7901 8.3000 Total 6 750.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 2 250.00 108.0667 108.0636 108.0667 108.0661 8.3187 8.83%, IRFC 2023* 1 50.00 102.1548 102.1548 102.1548 102.1548 8.4294 7.89%, NTPC 2019* 2 100.00 98.5825 98.3904 98.3904 98.4865 8.3437 8.36%, PFC 2020* 2 200.00 99.3097 99.3097 99.3097 99.3097 8.5200 8.55%, PFC 2021* 2 100.00 99.9238 99.6330 99.9238 99.7784 8.5700 8.80%, PGC 2016 1 16.30 100.6273 100.6273 100.6273 100.6273 8.2000 8.84%, PGC 2016A 1 28.80 100.7026 100.7026 100.7026 100.7026 8.2000 8.20%, PGC 2025* 1 50.00 98.4628 98.4628 98.4628 98.4628 8.4200 9.28%, RECL 2017* 1 50.00 101.9397 101.9397 101.9397 101.9397 7.9550 9.52%, RECL 2017* 1 300.00 102.4673 102.4673 102.4673 102.4673 7.9520 9.25%, RECL 2017A* 1 250.00 101.8138 101.8138 101.8138 101.8138 8.2800 9.04%, RECL 2019* 1 50.00 101.5160 101.5160 101.5160 101.5160 8.5778 9.61%, RECL 2019* 1 200.00 102.9793 102.9793 102.9793 102.9793 8.5700 9.63%, RECL 2019* 1 200.00 103.1164 103.1164 103.1164 103.1164 8.5700 8.44%, RECL 2021* 1 100.00 99.5113 99.5113 99.5113 99.5113 8.5398 8.57%, RECL 2024* 2 200.00 100.2836 100.0345 100.0345 100.2213 8.5306 Total 21 2145.10 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 07, 2015 1 2800.00 99.3256 99.3256 99.3256 99.3256 7.5099 Aug 27, 2015 1 500.00 98.2766 98.2766 98.2766 98.2766 7.6199 Total 2 3300.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 02, 2015 1 900.00 99.4272 99.4272 99.4272 99.4272 7.5099 Jul 16, 2015 1 2500.00 99.1387 99.1387 99.1387 99.1387 7.5501 Jun 18, 2015 1 250.00 99.7143 99.7143 99.7143 99.7143 7.4699 Total 3 3650.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com