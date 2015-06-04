Jun 4 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 61,868.0 116,662.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 78 230 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 51,498.0 96,091.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 37 117 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,370.0 20,570.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 41 113 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.27%, 2020 11,104.00 8.01 7.28%, 2019 8,754.00 7.89 8.40%, 2024 7,495.00 7.99 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.95%, HDFC 2015 2,000.00 8.60 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.29%, PFC 2015 1,950.00 7.99 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.18%, LICH 2017 1,500.00 8.67 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.85%, AXBK 2024* 1 50.00 101.5663 101.5663 101.5663 101.5663 8.5800 Total 1 50.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.95%, HDFC 2015* 1 2000.00 99.9942 99.9942 99.9942 99.9942 8.5970 9.60%, HDFC 2017A* 1 50.00 101.5029 101.5029 101.5029 101.5029 8.7500 9.65%, HDFC 2019A* 4 200.00 102.5957 102.5757 102.5957 102.5807 8.7484 9.18%, LICH 2017* 3 1500.00 100.8827 100.8827 100.8827 100.8827 8.6709 9.7705%, LICH 2019* 1 50.00 102.9669 102.9669 102.9669 102.9669 8.7700 9.25%, RJIC 2024* 1 150.00 101.5000 101.5000 101.5000 101.5000 8.9898 Total 11 3950.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.28%, 2019 6 8754.00 97.9800 97.9100 97.9100 97.9340 7.8937 8.12%, 2020 1 2350.00 100.2500 100.2500 100.2500 100.2500 8.0627 8.27%, 2020 7 11104.00 101.0500 101.0500 101.0500 101.0500 8.0110 8.35%, 2022 1 1000.00 101.4500 101.4500 101.4500 101.4500 8.0715 8.83%, 2023 3 5645.00 104.3000 104.3000 104.3000 104.3000 8.1168 8.40%, 2024 7 7495.00 102.6900 102.4600 102.5350 102.6335 7.9860 7.72%, 2025 3 150.00 99.6300 99.5300 99.5300 99.5800 7.7808 8.15%, 2026 1 1000.00 100.6100 100.6100 100.6100 100.6100 8.0669 9.20%, 2030 1 50.00 109.0500 109.0500 109.0500 109.0500 8.1525 Total 30 37548.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.73%, EXIM 2017* 1 500.00 99.9882 99.9882 99.9882 99.9882 8.6868 8.87%, EXIM 2029* 1 50.00 103.4479 103.4479 103.4479 103.4479 8.4300 Total 2 550.00 Institutions Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------- 0.00%, IDFC 2016D* 1 1500.00 88.3136 88.3136 88.3136 88.3136 8.5953 Total 1 1500.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 1 50.00 108.0637 108.0637 108.0637 108.0637 8.3187 9.47%, IRFC 2031* 1 50.00 110.8511 110.8511 110.8511 110.8511 8.2262 8.29%, PFC 2015* 1 1950.00 99.9993 99.9993 99.9993 99.9993 7.9865 8.39%, PFC 2025* 2 100.00 98.8697 98.6763 98.8697 98.7730 8.5643 8.20%, PGC 2020* 2 150.00 98.9750 98.9750 98.9750 98.9750 8.4500 8.15%, PGC 2020A* 2 150.00 98.7496 98.7496 98.7496 98.7496 8.4539 8.85%, PGC 2021* 1 50.00 101.1852 101.1852 101.1852 101.1852 8.5750 8.93%, PGC 2021* 1 100.00 101.5653 101.5653 101.5653 101.5653 8.5732 8.93%, PGC 2022* 1 100.00 101.7587 101.7587 101.7587 101.7587 8.5750 8.93%, PGC 2023* 1 100.00 101.9369 101.9369 101.9369 101.9369 8.5750 8.15%, PGC 2030* 1 100.00 97.7346 97.7346 97.7346 97.7346 8.4093 8.20%, PGC 2030* 1 100.00 98.1787 98.1787 98.1787 98.1787 8.4050 8.72%, RECL 2019* 1 50.00 100.5172 100.5172 100.5172 100.5172 8.5438 9.04%, RECL 2019* 1 50.00 101.6144 101.6144 101.6144 101.6144 8.5500 9.63%, RECL 2019* 1 100.00 103.2156 103.2156 103.2156 103.2156 8.5350 8.44%, RECL 2021* 3 500.00 99.4126 99.2004 99.2004 99.2493 8.5940 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 2 450.00 102.1136 102.1136 102.1136 102.1136 8.6000 8.82%, RECL 2023* 2 120.00 101.1102 101.1102 101.1102 101.1102 8.6044 8.27%, RECL 2025* 1 50.00 98.1693 98.1693 98.1693 98.1693 8.5498 Total 26 4320.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.18%, JK 2025 1 50.00 99.5600 99.5600 99.5600 99.5600 8.2450 Total 1 50.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 03, 2015 1 500.00 96.3221 96.3221 96.3221 96.3221 7.7000 Total 1 500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 07, 2016 2 7200.00 95.6419 95.6392 95.6392 95.6412 7.7014 Nov 12, 2015 1 500.00 96.7533 96.7533 96.7533 96.7533 7.6551 Dec 25, 2015 1 500.00 95.9164 95.9164 95.9164 95.9164 7.6550 Nov 26, 2015 1 5200.00 96.4593 96.4593 96.4593 96.4593 7.7000 Total 5 13400.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 