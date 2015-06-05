Jun 5 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,548.0 132,210.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 48 278 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,900.0 104,991.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 19 136 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,648.0 27,218.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 29 142 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 1,050.00 7.99 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- RESET 2020** 1,000.00 8.95 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 10, 2015 3,000.00 7.64 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.50%, HDFC 2018B 1,500.00 8.65 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.39%, PFC 2025 1,050.00 8.53 Institutions Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------- 0.00%, IDFC 2016D 1,000.00 8.59 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.95%, HDFC 2015* 1 50.00 100.0089 100.0089 100.0089 100.0089 8.4544 9.50%, HDFC 2017B* 1 100.00 101.5212 101.5212 101.5212 101.5212 8.6500 8.50%, HDFC 2018B* 3 1500.00 99.5735 99.5500 99.5735 99.5618 8.6526 9.65%, HDFC 2019A* 2 200.00 102.5896 102.5696 102.5896 102.5796 8.7468 9.70%, LICH 2017A* 1 50.00 101.8160 101.8160 101.8160 101.8160 8.6613 9.60%, LICH 2019B* 1 150.00 102.3386 102.3386 102.3386 102.3386 8.7800 Total 9 2050.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2017* 1 200.00 138.6794 138.6794 138.6794 138.6794 8.4418 Total 1 200.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- 2020 (RESET)** 1 1000.00 97.4800 97.4800 97.4800 97.4800 8.9456 Total 1 1000.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.99%, 2017 3 550.00 100.2675 100.2075 100.2675 100.2457 7.8542 7.80%, 2021 2 1000.00 98.7452 98.7297 98.7297 98.7375 8.0717 8.83%, 2023 1 1000.00 104.5400 104.5400 104.5400 104.5400 8.0782 8.40%, 2024 3 1050.00 102.6500 102.6200 102.6500 102.6343 7.9858 7.72%, 2025 1 50.00 99.4550 99.4550 99.4550 99.4550 7.7990 Total 10 3650.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.45%, EXIM 2015* 1 100.00 99.9863 99.9863 99.9863 99.9863 8.2424 Total 1 100.00 Institutions Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------- 0.00%, IDFC 2016D* 1 1000.00 88.3186 88.3186 88.3186 88.3186 8.5913 Total 1 1000.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.17%, NTPC 2024A* 1 500.00 104.9700 104.9700 104.9700 104.9700 8.3595 8.36%, PFC 2020* 3 198.00 99.0470 99.0470 99.0470 99.0470 8.5900 8.48%, PFC 2024* 1 50.00 99.1060 99.1060 99.1060 99.1060 8.6000 8.65%, PFC 2024* 1 100.00 100.2451 100.2451 100.2451 100.2451 8.5917 8.39%, PFC 2025* 5 1050.00 99.0623 98.9011 98.9011 98.9779 8.5323 8.64%, PGC 2016* 1 250.00 100.2503 100.2503 100.2503 100.2503 8.3400 8.20%, PGC 2025* 1 250.00 97.9548 97.9548 97.9548 97.9548 8.5000 8.97%, RECL 2016* 1 250.00 100.7241 100.7241 100.7241 100.7241 8.2600 8.23%, RECL 2025* 1 50.00 97.9210 97.9210 97.9210 97.9210 8.5498 8.30%, RECL 2025* 2 600.00 98.7113 98.7109 98.7113 98.7110 8.5001 Total 17 3298.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.13%, MAH 2025 1 200.00 99.4625 99.4625 99.4625 99.4625 8.2100 8.25%, MAH 2025 1 50.00 100.2500 100.2500 100.2500 100.2500 8.2112 8.32%, PUN 2025 1 250.00 100.5325 100.5325 100.5325 100.5325 8.2390 8.33%, TEL 2025 1 250.00 100.6000 100.6000 100.6000 100.6000 8.2389 Total 4 750.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 10, 2015 3 3000.00 98.0704 98.0704 98.0704 98.0704 7.6400 Total 3 3000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 17, 2015 1 500.00 97.9297 97.9297 97.9297 97.9297 7.6399 Total 1 500.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.36% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com