Jun 15 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,851.3 15,851.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 58 58 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,943.3 11,943.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 26 26 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,908.0 3,908.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 32 32 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 2,368.00 8.04 6.35%, 2020 1,250.00 8.08 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 24, 2015 2,000.00 7.70 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.63%, SIDB 2018 1,500.00 8.54 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.39%, LICH 2024 400.00 8.74 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.30%, RECL 2025 300.00 8.57 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.60%, HDFC 2015* 1 200.00 100.0663 100.0663 100.0663 100.0663 8.4585 9.34%, HDFC 2024* 1 50.00 103.9540 103.9540 103.9540 103.9540 8.6800 9.57%, LICH 2017* 1 50.00 101.6420 101.6420 101.6420 101.6420 8.6800 8.34%, LICH 2018* 1 50.00 99.1092 99.1092 99.1092 99.1092 8.6795 9.63%, LICH 2019* 1 50.00 102.4147 102.4147 102.4147 102.4147 8.7800 9.39%, LICH 2024* 1 400.00 103.8805 103.8805 103.8805 103.8805 8.7419 Total 6 800.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2016C (RESET) 2 10.00 166.8500 166.8500 166.8500 166.8500 0.0000 Total 2 10.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.90%, 2019 1 1000.00 96.5979 96.5979 96.5979 96.5979 7.8900 6.35%, 2020 2 1250.00 93.5583 93.5225 93.5225 93.5297 8.0780 8.27%, 2020 1 0.30 100.7900 100.7900 100.7900 100.7900 8.0733 7.80%, 2021 1 500.00 98.4759 98.4759 98.4759 98.4759 8.1300 8.40%, 2024 7 2368.00 102.3000 102.2400 102.2400 102.2664 8.0422 7.72%, 2025 1 500.00 99.2100 99.2100 99.2100 99.2100 7.8347 7.88%, 2030 4 950.00 98.3000 97.9850 98.3000 98.2005 8.0915 8.30%, 2040 1 250.00 100.8901 100.8901 100.8901 100.8901 8.2150 8.30%, 2042 1 250.00 100.9160 100.9160 100.9160 100.9160 8.2150 8.17%, 2044 1 50.00 99.6800 99.6800 99.6800 99.6800 8.1984 Total 20 7118.30 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.63%, SIDB 2018* 1 1500.00 100.1476 100.1476 100.1476 100.1476 8.5391 Total 1 1500.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.83%, IRFC 2023* 4 250.00 102.4778 102.3097 102.3297 102.3809 8.3866 8.78%, PFC 2016 1 11.00 100.6327 100.6327 100.6327 100.6327 8.2500 8.35%, PFC 2017* 1 100.00 99.9636 99.9636 99.9636 99.9636 8.3493 9.81%, PFC 2018* 1 100.00 103.4401 103.4401 103.4401 103.4401 8.5350 9.69%, PFC 2019 1 47.00 103.0899 103.0899 103.0899 103.0899 8.6480 8.36%, PFC 2020* 2 200.00 98.9911 98.9911 98.9911 98.9911 8.6050 8.39%, PFC 2025* 2 150.00 98.9311 98.5455 98.9311 98.8026 8.5592 8.80%, PGC 2023* 1 100.00 101.1614 101.1614 101.1614 101.1614 8.5789 8.40%, PGC 2025* 2 100.00 99.1496 99.1496 99.1496 99.1496 8.5198 9.38%, RECL 2018* 1 50.00 102.4050 102.4050 102.4050 102.4050 8.4950 9.02%, RECL 2019* 1 50.00 101.3450 101.3450 101.3450 101.3450 8.6100 9.04%, RECL 2019* 1 50.00 101.4314 101.4314 101.4314 101.4314 8.6000 8.23%, RECL 2025* 1 90.00 98.0117 98.0117 98.0117 98.0117 8.5347 8.30%, RECL 2025* 4 300.00 98.5159 98.1325 98.5159 98.2922 8.5651 Total 23 1598.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.27%, UP 2025 1 442.20 100.0400 100.0400 100.0400 100.0400 8.2621 Total 1 442.20 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 24, 2015 1 2000.00 97.9340 97.9340 97.9340 97.9340 7.7000 Total 1 2000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 17, 2016 1 1132.80 94.4898 94.4898 94.4898 94.4898 7.7400 May 26, 2016 2 750.00 93.2239 93.2239 93.2239 93.2239 7.6900 Apr 28, 2016 1 500.00 93.7394 93.7394 93.7394 93.7394 7.6900 Total 4 2382.80 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 