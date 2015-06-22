US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly lower after Comey's sacking
May 10 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as President Donald Trump's shock move to fire FBI Director James Comey limited risk appetite.
Jun 22 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 21,105.1 21,105.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 50 50 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,330.1 19,330.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 37 37 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 1,775.0 1,775.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 13 13 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 4,750.00 7.88 7.72%, 2025 3,450.00 7.71 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 09, 2016 4,100.00 7.68 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.70%, HDFC 2015B 1,000.00 8.47 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.54%, NHPC 2024 100.00 8.37 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.55%, HIND 2022A 100.00 9.50 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.70%, HDFC 2015B* 1 1000.00 100.4806 100.4806 100.4806 100.4806 8.4718 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 1 100.00 100.2103 100.2103 100.2103 100.2103 9.4981 Total 2 1100.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.35%, 2020 1 250.00 94.0504 94.0504 94.0504 94.0504 7.9400 7.80%, 2020 1 500.00 99.3500 99.3500 99.3500 99.3500 7.9600 8.40%, 2024 5 4750.00 103.4450 103.2750 103.2750 103.3318 7.8781 7.72%, 2025 5 3450.00 100.2000 100.0100 100.0150 100.0559 7.7104 8.15%, 2026 1 500.00 101.1300 101.1300 101.1300 101.1300 7.9958 8.60%, 2028 1 250.00 104.7400 104.7400 104.7400 104.7400 8.0041 7.88%, 2030 1 100.00 99.8400 99.8400 99.8400 99.8400 7.8988 8.13%, 2045 1 89.60 100.8500 100.8500 100.8500 100.8500 8.0544 Total 16 9889.60 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.49%, IDFC 2024 1 25.00 98.5450 98.5450 98.5450 98.5450 8.7000 Total 1 25.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.54%, NHPC 2024* 1 100.00 100.9466 100.9466 100.9466 100.9466 8.3700 8.40%, NPC 2025* 1 50.00 100.7785 100.7785 100.7785 100.7785 8.2750 8.40%, NPC 2026* 1 50.00 100.8279 100.8279 100.8279 100.8279 8.2753 8.40%, NPC 2027* 1 50.00 100.8731 100.8731 100.8731 100.8731 8.2755 8.40%, NPC 2028* 1 50.00 100.9067 100.9067 100.9067 100.9067 8.2757 8.40%, NPC 2029* 1 50.00 100.9451 100.9451 100.9451 100.9451 8.2759 8.15%, PGC 2025* 1 100.00 98.2094 98.2094 98.2094 98.2094 8.4089 8.65%, RECL 2019* 1 50.00 100.4778 100.4778 100.4778 100.4778 8.4530 8.57%, RECL 2024* 1 50.00 100.3948 100.3948 100.3948 100.3948 8.5007 8.30%, RECL 2025* 1 100.00 99.0277 99.0277 99.0277 99.0277 8.4501 Total 10 650.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.12%, GUJ 2022 2 66.60 104.7179 104.6600 104.6600 104.6745 8.2181 9.75%, GUJ 2024 1 50.00 109.3368 109.3368 109.3368 109.3368 8.2200 9.48%, HARY 2023 1 150.00 107.6514 107.6514 107.6514 107.6514 8.2100 9.00%, HARY 2024 3 1050.00 105.0154 105.0154 105.0154 105.0154 8.2100 9.80%, HARY 2024 1 50.00 109.6101 109.6101 109.6101 109.6101 8.2250 9.14%, KER 2022 1 150.00 104.7207 104.7207 104.7207 104.7207 8.2200 9.14%, KRN 2024 1 150.00 105.7949 105.7949 105.7949 105.7949 8.2100 9.01%, MAH 2024 4 1128.50 105.1600 105.0792 105.1600 105.0848 8.2091 9.12%, RAJ 2022 1 45.40 104.7179 104.7179 104.7179 104.7179 8.2100 Total 15 2840.50 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 04, 2016 1 2500.00 95.4493 95.4493 95.4493 95.4493 7.7000 Jun 09, 2016 5 4100.00 93.1043 93.1043 93.1043 93.1043 7.6800 Total 6 6600.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. * Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pjIMTV) Further company coverage: