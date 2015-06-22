Jun 22 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 21,105.1 21,105.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 50 50 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,330.1 19,330.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 37 37 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 1,775.0 1,775.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 13 13 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 4,750.00 7.88 7.72%, 2025 3,450.00 7.71 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 09, 2016 4,100.00 7.68 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.70%, HDFC 2015B 1,000.00 8.47 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.54%, NHPC 2024 100.00 8.37 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.55%, HIND 2022A 100.00 9.50 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.70%, HDFC 2015B* 1 1000.00 100.4806 100.4806 100.4806 100.4806 8.4718 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 1 100.00 100.2103 100.2103 100.2103 100.2103 9.4981 Total 2 1100.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.35%, 2020 1 250.00 94.0504 94.0504 94.0504 94.0504 7.9400 7.80%, 2020 1 500.00 99.3500 99.3500 99.3500 99.3500 7.9600 8.40%, 2024 5 4750.00 103.4450 103.2750 103.2750 103.3318 7.8781 7.72%, 2025 5 3450.00 100.2000 100.0100 100.0150 100.0559 7.7104 8.15%, 2026 1 500.00 101.1300 101.1300 101.1300 101.1300 7.9958 8.60%, 2028 1 250.00 104.7400 104.7400 104.7400 104.7400 8.0041 7.88%, 2030 1 100.00 99.8400 99.8400 99.8400 99.8400 7.8988 8.13%, 2045 1 89.60 100.8500 100.8500 100.8500 100.8500 8.0544 Total 16 9889.60 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.49%, IDFC 2024 1 25.00 98.5450 98.5450 98.5450 98.5450 8.7000 Total 1 25.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.54%, NHPC 2024* 1 100.00 100.9466 100.9466 100.9466 100.9466 8.3700 8.40%, NPC 2025* 1 50.00 100.7785 100.7785 100.7785 100.7785 8.2750 8.40%, NPC 2026* 1 50.00 100.8279 100.8279 100.8279 100.8279 8.2753 8.40%, NPC 2027* 1 50.00 100.8731 100.8731 100.8731 100.8731 8.2755 8.40%, NPC 2028* 1 50.00 100.9067 100.9067 100.9067 100.9067 8.2757 8.40%, NPC 2029* 1 50.00 100.9451 100.9451 100.9451 100.9451 8.2759 8.15%, PGC 2025* 1 100.00 98.2094 98.2094 98.2094 98.2094 8.4089 8.65%, RECL 2019* 1 50.00 100.4778 100.4778 100.4778 100.4778 8.4530 8.57%, RECL 2024* 1 50.00 100.3948 100.3948 100.3948 100.3948 8.5007 8.30%, RECL 2025* 1 100.00 99.0277 99.0277 99.0277 99.0277 8.4501 Total 10 650.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.12%, GUJ 2022 2 66.60 104.7179 104.6600 104.6600 104.6745 8.2181 9.75%, GUJ 2024 1 50.00 109.3368 109.3368 109.3368 109.3368 8.2200 9.48%, HARY 2023 1 150.00 107.6514 107.6514 107.6514 107.6514 8.2100 9.00%, HARY 2024 3 1050.00 105.0154 105.0154 105.0154 105.0154 8.2100 9.80%, HARY 2024 1 50.00 109.6101 109.6101 109.6101 109.6101 8.2250 9.14%, KER 2022 1 150.00 104.7207 104.7207 104.7207 104.7207 8.2200 9.14%, KRN 2024 1 150.00 105.7949 105.7949 105.7949 105.7949 8.2100 9.01%, MAH 2024 4 1128.50 105.1600 105.0792 105.1600 105.0848 8.2091 9.12%, RAJ 2022 1 45.40 104.7179 104.7179 104.7179 104.7179 8.2100 Total 15 2840.50 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 04, 2016 1 2500.00 95.4493 95.4493 95.4493 95.4493 7.7000 Jun 09, 2016 5 4100.00 93.1043 93.1043 93.1043 93.1043 7.6800 Total 6 6600.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 