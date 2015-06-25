Jun 25 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,375.0 80,332.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 48 216 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,450.0 69,226.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 19 128 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,925.0 11,106.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 29 88 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 2,700.00 7.98 6.90%, 2019 1,000.00 7.92 7.88%, 2030 1,000.00 8.03 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.59%, PNB 2020 950.00 8.60 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, IBHF 2015D 500.00 0.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.36%, PFC 2020 500.00 8.57 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.34%, HDFC 2024* 1 50.00 103.7946 103.7946 103.7946 103.7946 8.7050 9.90%, LICH 2016* 1 50.00 101.1346 101.1346 101.1346 101.1346 8.6062 8.68%, LICH 2020* 3 200.00 99.9006 99.9002 99.9002 99.9004 8.6785 9.39%, LICH 2024* 3 350.00 103.9741 103.9741 103.9741 103.9741 8.7269 8.40%, LICH 2025* 1 250.00 99.8074 99.8074 99.8074 99.8074 8.4100 9.20%, LTHF 2020* 1 50.00 100.3837 100.3837 100.3837 100.3837 9.0598 8.59%, PNB 2020* 2 950.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.5957 Total 12 1900.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, IBHF 2015D* 1 500.00 121.8169 121.8169 121.8169 121.8169 0.0000 0.00%, IBHF 2015E* 1 200.00 118.5430 118.5430 118.5430 118.5430 8.8590 Total 2 700.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 5.64%, 2019 1 350.00 93.0740 93.0740 93.0740 93.0740 7.9350 6.05%, 2019 1 400.00 93.6944 93.6944 93.6944 93.6944 7.9350 6.90%, 2019 1 1000.00 96.5203 96.5203 96.5203 96.5203 7.9200 8.27%, 2020 2 450.00 101.0200 100.9700 101.0200 100.9978 8.0202 7.80%, 2021 1 200.00 98.6836 98.6836 98.6836 98.6836 8.0850 8.79%, 2021 4 600.00 103.4133 103.4133 103.4133 103.4133 8.0900 6.30%, 2023 1 100.00 89.7379 89.7379 89.7379 89.7379 8.1000 8.40%, 2024 4 2700.00 102.7400 102.6250 102.6342 102.6538 7.9820 7.88%, 2030 1 1000.00 98.7613 98.7613 98.7613 98.7613 8.0250 Total 16 6800.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.40%, NPC 2025* 1 50.00 100.6444 100.6444 100.6444 100.6444 8.2942 8.40%, NPC 2027* 1 50.00 100.7236 100.7236 100.7236 100.7236 8.2947 9.81%, PFC 2018* 2 300.00 103.5163 103.5163 103.5163 103.5163 8.5000 8.36%, PFC 2020* 4 500.00 99.1960 99.0846 99.0846 99.1292 8.5680 9.00%, PFC 2028* 1 50.00 103.2770 103.2770 103.2770 103.2770 8.5491 8.84%, PGC 2016A 1 25.00 100.8212 100.8212 100.8212 100.8212 8.0800 8.40%, PGC 2020* 2 200.00 99.5488 99.5488 99.5488 99.5488 8.4995 9.30%, PGC 2029* 1 50.00 106.3349 106.3349 106.3349 106.3349 8.5000 8.44%, RECL 2021* 1 50.00 99.2121 99.2121 99.2121 99.2121 8.5995 8.30%, RECL 2025* 1 50.00 98.5771 98.5771 98.5771 98.5771 8.5201 Total 15 1325.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.25%, MAH 2025A 1 50.00 100.1946 100.1946 100.1946 100.1946 8.2200 8.21%, TN 2025 1 250.00 100.1000 100.1000 100.1000 100.1000 8.1950 Total 2 300.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 26, 2016 1 350.00 93.3913 93.3913 93.3913 93.3913 7.7101 Total 1 350.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com