Jul 2 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,525.0 61,263.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 55 238 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,200.0 43,203.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 24 84 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,325.0 18,060.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 31 154 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.88%, 2030 2,750.00 8.32 7.72%, 2025 2,050.00 7.97 8.40%, 2024 2,000.00 8.15 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.30%, PGC 2019B 500.00 8.45 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.30%, RECL 2025 450.00 8.53 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.65%, PFC 2024 350.00 8.56 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.05%, BMW 2015* 1 150.00 100.1003 100.1003 100.1003 100.1003 8.4604 9.60%, HDFC 2015A* 1 250.00 100.1048 100.1048 100.1048 100.1048 8.1336 9.34%, HDFC 2024* 1 50.00 104.1415 104.1415 104.1415 104.1415 8.6500 Total 3 450.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017 2 1500.00 100.4211 100.4211 100.4211 100.4211 7.9209 8.12%, 2020 1 50.00 100.3100 100.3100 100.3100 100.3100 8.2083 8.08%, 2022 1 100.00 99.8000 99.8000 99.8000 99.8000 8.2803 7.16%, 2023 1 1000.00 94.5500 94.5500 94.5500 94.5500 8.2714 8.40%, 2024 2 2000.00 102.6200 102.5400 102.5400 102.5800 8.1529 7.72%, 2025 5 2050.00 99.3650 99.2900 99.2900 99.3510 7.9662 8.20%, 2025 2 200.00 100.5100 100.5100 100.5100 100.5100 8.2876 7.88%, 2030 3 2750.00 98.8400 98.6900 98.8100 98.8209 8.3171 9.20%, 2030 2 500.00 108.8100 108.8100 108.8100 108.8100 8.3430 8.30%, 2042 1 250.00 101.8500 101.8500 101.8500 101.8500 8.2958 Total 20 10400.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.27%, SIDB 2018A* 2 250.00 100.1951 100.1951 100.1951 100.1951 8.1863 Total 2 250.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.65%, PFC 2024* 2 350.00 100.4641 100.4640 100.4640 100.4640 8.5562 9.30%, PGC 2019B* 2 500.00 102.8114 102.8114 102.8114 102.8114 8.4500 8.40%, PGC 2021* 1 50.00 99.2370 99.2370 99.2370 99.2370 8.5545 9.33%, PGC 2021* 1 50.00 103.5928 103.5928 103.5928 103.5928 8.5550 8.40%, PGC 2022* 1 50.00 99.1491 99.1491 99.1491 99.1491 8.5545 8.85%, PGC 2022* 2 75.00 101.4395 101.4394 101.4394 101.4395 8.5550 9.33%, PGC 2022* 1 50.00 104.0129 104.0129 104.0129 104.0129 8.5550 9.47%, PGC 2023* 1 50.00 104.9241 104.9241 104.9241 104.9241 8.5538 8.40%, PGC 2024* 1 100.00 99.1929 99.1929 99.1929 99.1929 8.5196 8.40%, PGC 2028* 2 100.00 98.9568 98.9568 98.9568 98.9568 8.5249 8.93%, PGC 2029* 1 50.00 103.1818 103.1818 103.1818 103.1818 8.5200 9.30%, PGC 2029* 1 100.00 106.2504 106.2504 106.2504 106.2504 8.5100 8.20%, PGC 2030* 2 200.00 97.3291 97.3291 97.3291 97.3291 8.5100 8.40%, PGC 2030* 1 50.00 98.9190 98.9190 98.9190 98.9190 8.5200 9.27%, RECL 2016* 1 100.00 100.9266 100.9266 100.9266 100.9266 8.3000 9.45%, RECL 2016* 1 50.00 101.1753 101.1753 101.1753 101.1753 8.2600 9.40%, RECL 2017* 1 250.00 101.9210 101.9210 101.9210 101.9210 8.3200 8.30%, RECL 2025* 4 450.00 98.5756 98.4476 98.5754 98.5186 8.5289 Total 26 2625.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.84%, ASSM 2024 1 300.00 103.6702 103.6702 103.6702 103.6702 8.4202 8.58%, GUJ 2023 1 50.00 101.8758 101.8758 101.8758 101.8758 8.4098 Total 2 350.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 24, 2015 1 2000.00 98.3187 98.3187 98.3187 98.3187 7.5201 Total 1 2000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 26, 2015 1 450.00 97.0422 97.0422 97.0422 97.0422 7.6199 Total 1 450.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com