Jul 9 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,965.9 80,544.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 51 202 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,633.6 64,567.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 32 125 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,332.3 15,976.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 19 77 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 3,900.00 8.13 7.72%, 2025 2,150.00 7.94 7.88%, 2030 2,000.00 8.29 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.36%, PFC 2020 1,000.00 8.55 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.50%, LICH 2025 500.00 8.70 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.02%, RECL 2019A 300.00 8.42 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.72%, KMB 2022* 2 246.00 100.4527 100.4527 100.4527 100.4527 8.6000 Total 2 246.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.60%, HIND 2022* 1 150.00 100.6797 100.6797 100.6797 100.6797 9.4500 8.50%, LICH 2025* 1 500.00 98.6203 98.6203 98.6203 98.6203 8.6968 8.52%, LICH 2025* 1 250.00 99.1115 99.1115 99.1115 99.1115 8.6400 10.95%, RGTI 2019* 1 50.00 104.5946 104.5946 104.5946 104.5946 9.3000 Total 4 950.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017 2 400.00 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 7.8610 8.27%, 2020 1 1000.00 101.1900 101.1900 101.1900 101.1900 8.1285 8.13%, 2022 2 500.00 100.2227 100.2227 100.2227 100.2227 8.2484 8.35%, 2022 2 500.00 101.3285 101.3285 101.3285 101.3285 8.2536 7.16%, 2023 2 500.00 94.6529 94.6529 94.6529 94.6529 8.2536 8.40%, 2024 6 3900.00 102.7900 102.7150 102.7375 102.7288 8.1287 7.72%, 2025 5 2150.00 99.5450 99.4950 99.4950 99.5250 7.9394 8.28%, 2027 2 250.00 101.3600 101.3400 101.3600 101.3520 8.2650 7.88%, 2030 2 2000.00 99.0800 99.0650 99.0800 99.0725 8.2860 8.30%, 2042 1 100.00 102.5200 102.5200 102.5200 102.5200 8.2330 9.23%, 2043 3 200.00 112.8500 112.7500 112.8500 112.8250 8.2352 Total 28 11500.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.30%, PFC 2017* 1 250.00 101.8936 101.8936 101.8936 101.8936 8.2608 8.36%, PFC 2020* 1 1000.00 99.2066 99.2066 99.2066 99.2066 8.5473 8.39%, PFC 2025* 1 50.00 98.9265 98.9265 98.9265 98.9265 8.5389 8.64%, PGC 2018 1 23.80 101.1062 101.1062 101.1062 101.1062 8.2000 9.30%, PGC 2018A 1 12.50 102.7674 102.7674 102.7674 102.7674 8.1997 8.40%, PGC 2019* 1 50.00 99.6894 99.6894 99.6894 99.6894 8.4792 8.80%, PGC 2023A* 1 50.00 101.3102 101.3102 101.3102 101.3102 8.5300 9.38%, RECL 2018* 1 100.00 102.9267 102.9267 102.9267 102.9267 8.3000 9.61%, RECL 2019* 1 50.00 103.3510 103.3510 103.3510 103.3510 8.4200 9.02%, RECL 2019A* 2 300.00 101.9020 101.9020 101.9020 101.9020 8.4197 8.30%, RECL 2025* 2 250.00 98.5101 98.4463 98.4463 98.4718 8.5360 Total 13 2136.30 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.49%, TN 2023 1 50.00 107.4224 107.4224 107.4224 107.4224 8.4202 Total 1 50.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 24, 2015 1 1000.00 98.4765 98.4765 98.4765 98.4765 7.4300 Total 1 1000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 07, 2016 1 333.60 93.0395 93.0395 93.0395 93.0395 7.5225 Dec 10, 2015 1 750.00 96.9480 96.9480 96.9480 96.9480 7.5100 Total 2 1083.60 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 