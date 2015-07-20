Jul 20 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,850.0 14,850.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 43 43 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,950.0 9,950.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 16 16 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,900.0 4,900.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 27 27 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.27%, 2020 2,500.00 7.99 8.24%, 2033 2,000.00 8.10 9.20%, 2030 2,000.00 8.17 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.55%, LICH 2018 750.00 8.62 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.30%, HDFC 2016 750.00 8.60 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.30%, RECL 2025 700.00 8.51 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 9.15%, ICIC 2024* 1 200.00 105.1432 105.1432 105.1432 105.1432 8.5000 Total 1 200.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.11%, HDFC 2015* 1 150.00 100.0379 100.0379 100.0379 100.0379 5.5150 9.60%, HDFC 2015A* 1 50.00 100.0545 100.0545 100.0545 100.0545 8.0752 9.30%, HDFC 2016* 3 750.00 100.6522 100.6522 100.6522 100.6522 8.6000 9.70%, HDFC 2016A* 2 300.00 100.4756 100.4756 100.4756 100.4756 8.4821 8.7022%, LICH 2018* 1 100.00 100.5055 100.5055 100.5055 100.5055 8.5100 9.55%, LICH 2018* 2 750.00 102.4529 102.4529 102.4529 102.4529 8.6200 9.75%, SUNF 2016* 1 250.00 100.7070 100.7070 100.7070 100.7070 8.6700 Total 11 2350.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.05%, 2019A 1 100.00 94.3150 94.3150 94.3150 94.3150 7.9264 8.27%, 2020 2 2500.00 101.1300 101.0700 101.0700 101.1180 7.9854 7.80%, 2021 1 250.00 98.6285 98.6285 98.6285 98.6285 8.1000 7.68%, 2023 2 1000.00 97.8650 97.8200 97.8200 97.8425 8.0362 7.72%, 2025 2 700.00 99.3100 99.2100 99.2100 99.2814 7.8237 7.88%, 2030 1 500.00 98.6900 98.6900 98.6900 98.6900 8.1674 9.20%, 2030 1 2000.00 108.8685 108.8685 108.8685 108.8685 8.1680 8.24%, 2033 1 2000.00 101.3000 101.3000 101.3000 101.3000 8.1005 8.30%, 2042 1 100.00 102.0400 102.0400 102.0400 102.0400 8.1127 8.13%, 2045 2 500.00 100.7000 100.7000 100.7000 100.7000 8.0667 Total 14 9650.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 1 250.00 107.2588 107.2588 107.2588 107.2588 8.4500 8.29%, PFC 2018* 4 650.00 100.0831 100.0831 100.0831 100.0831 8.2500 8.65%, PFC 2024* 1 100.00 100.4628 100.4628 100.4628 100.4628 8.5555 9.37%, PFC 2024* 1 50.00 104.9251 104.9251 104.9251 104.9251 8.5550 8.85%, PGC 2021* 1 100.00 101.3957 101.3957 101.3957 101.3957 8.5300 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 1 50.00 102.3909 102.3909 102.3909 102.3909 8.5450 9.34%, RECL 2024* 2 350.00 104.8367 104.8367 104.8367 104.8367 8.5400 8.23%, RECL 2025* 1 100.00 98.0346 98.0346 98.0346 98.0346 8.5294 8.30%, RECL 2025* 3 700.00 98.6358 98.6358 98.6358 98.6358 8.5100 Total 15 2350.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.22%, HARY 2025 1 100.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.2184 8.32%, MAH 2025 1 200.00 100.4300 100.4300 100.4300 100.4300 8.2555 Total 2 300.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com