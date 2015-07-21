Jul 21 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,370.0 32,220.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 65 108 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,700.0 20,650.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 27 43 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,670.0 11,570.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 38 65 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.02%, 2016 3,050.00 7.58 8.27%, 2020 1,050.00 8.02 8.35%, 2022 1,000.00 8.13 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.30%, HDFC 2016 2,500.00 8.60 Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 11.00%, BOIF 620.00 9.90 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.30%, RECL 2025 500.00 8.51 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 11.00%, BOIF* 3 620.00 106.2996 106.2996 106.2996 106.2996 9.9000 Total 3 620.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.30%, HDFC 2016* 5 2500.00 100.6522 100.6494 100.6494 100.6505 8.6000 10.18%, LICH 2016* 2 350.00 101.5663 101.5663 101.5663 101.5663 8.6300 9.47%, LICH 2024* 1 150.00 104.9349 104.9349 104.9349 104.9349 8.6500 10.25%, TBS 2015* 1 500.00 101.0670 101.0670 101.0670 101.0670 8.6000 Total 9 3500.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.02%, 2016 3 3050.00 99.4300 99.4300 99.4300 99.4300 7.5774 8.12%, 2020 1 100.00 100.2000 100.2000 100.2000 100.2000 8.0701 8.27%, 2020 3 1050.00 101.0400 100.9700 100.9700 100.9893 8.0173 8.08%, 2022 1 1000.00 99.7847 99.7847 99.7847 99.7847 8.1200 8.35%, 2022 1 1000.00 101.1399 101.1399 101.1399 101.1399 8.1250 7.68%, 2023 3 1000.00 97.9000 97.7450 97.9000 97.8225 8.0396 8.40%, 2024 1 250.00 102.4300 102.4300 102.4300 102.4300 8.0159 8.24%, 2027 1 50.00 100.6600 100.6600 100.6600 100.6600 8.1495 7.88%, 2030 4 950.00 98.6650 98.6100 98.6100 98.6400 8.1735 9.20%, 2030 1 100.00 108.7000 108.7000 108.7000 108.7000 8.1863 8.30%, 2042 3 600.00 101.9950 101.9950 101.9950 101.9950 8.1167 8.13%, 2045 1 600.00 100.7000 100.7000 100.7000 100.7000 8.0667 Total 23 9750.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.14%, NPC 2026* 2 100.00 98.8346 98.8331 98.8346 98.8339 8.4700 8.14%, NPC 2027* 2 100.00 98.7722 98.7708 98.7722 98.7715 8.4700 8.14%, NPC 2028* 2 100.00 98.7063 98.7049 98.7063 98.7056 8.4700 8.14%, NPC 2029* 2 100.00 98.6597 98.6536 98.6536 98.6567 8.4700 8.14%, NPC 2030* 3 100.00 98.6045 98.6037 98.6045 98.6041 8.4700 8.90%, PFC 2028* 1 250.00 102.5093 102.5093 102.5093 102.5093 8.5489 9.00%, PFC 2028* 1 200.00 103.2584 103.2584 103.2584 103.2584 8.5500 8.40%, PGC 2026* 1 50.00 99.2181 99.2181 99.2181 99.2181 8.4995 8.40%, PGC 2027* 1 50.00 99.1800 99.1800 99.1800 99.1800 8.5000 8.70%, PGC 2028* 2 250.00 101.4726 101.3174 101.4726 101.3795 8.5120 8.15%, PGC 2030* 1 50.00 97.1636 97.1636 97.1636 97.1636 8.4800 8.20%, PGC 2030* 3 250.00 97.6537 97.5732 97.5732 97.5893 8.4780 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 1 100.00 102.3371 102.3371 102.3371 102.3371 8.5550 8.23%, RECL 2025* 1 350.00 98.1599 98.1599 98.1599 98.1599 8.5094 8.30%, RECL 2025* 3 500.00 98.6995 98.6358 98.6995 98.6677 8.5050 Total 26 2550.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.62%, GUJ 2021 1 250.00 101.5080 101.5080 101.5080 101.5080 8.2975 8.68%, GUJ 2023 1 150.00 102.0920 102.0920 102.0920 102.0920 8.3000 8.62%, MAH 2023A 1 300.00 101.7649 101.7649 101.7649 101.7649 8.3000 Total 3 700.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 05, 2016 1 250.00 94.9209 94.9209 94.9209 94.9209 7.5700 Total 1 250.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 