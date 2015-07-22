Jul 22 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,700.0 41,920.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 41 149 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,850.0 25,500.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 18 61 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,850.0 16,420.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 23 88 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.68%, 2023 1,400.00 8.01 8.40%, 2024 1,250.00 8.02 8.69%, KER22 850.00 8.29 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.7624%, LICH 2019 1,450.00 8.65 9.72%, HDFC 2016 750.00 8.34 9.40%, LICH 2016 500.00 8.27 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.72%, HDFC 2016* 1 750.00 100.7604 100.7604 100.7604 100.7604 8.3361 9.70%, HDFC 2017* 1 50.00 101.9982 101.9982 101.9982 101.9982 8.5500 10.60%, LICH 2016* 1 200.00 101.9917 101.9917 101.9917 101.9917 8.6000 9.40%, LICH 2016* 1 500.00 100.4718 100.4718 100.4718 100.4718 8.2700 9.7624%, LICH 2019 3 1450.00 103.2354 103.2331 103.2331 103.2347 8.6500 9.25%, LICH 2022* 1 50.00 102.9246 102.9246 102.9246 102.9246 8.6700 9.30%, LICH 2022* 1 50.00 103.1668 103.1668 103.1668 103.1668 8.6700 9.40%, NABH 2017* 1 200.00 101.8937 101.8937 101.8937 101.8937 8.3500 Total 10 3250.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.35%, 2020 1 100.00 93.5500 93.5500 93.5500 93.5500 8.1073 7.80%, 2021 1 250.00 98.7191 98.7191 98.7191 98.7191 8.0800 6.17%, 2023 1 50.00 88.7800 88.7800 88.7800 88.7800 8.1231 7.68%, 2023 4 1400.00 98.0100 97.9300 98.0100 97.9782 8.0134 7.35%, 2024 1 150.00 95.9000 95.9000 95.9000 95.9000 8.0005 8.40%, 2024 5 1250.00 102.4250 102.4000 102.4197 102.4175 8.0179 7.72%, 2025 2 300.00 99.2950 99.2500 99.2950 99.2800 7.8239 7.88%, 2030 1 250.00 98.7650 98.7650 98.7650 98.7650 8.1585 8.30%, 2042 1 250.00 101.9000 101.9000 101.9000 101.9000 8.1252 Total 17 4000.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.15%, EXIM 2025* 2 150.00 98.5295 98.5295 98.5295 98.5295 8.3591 8.87%, EXIM 2029* 1 100.00 103.9893 103.9893 103.9893 103.9893 8.3650 8.49%, IDFC 2016B* 1 300.00 99.8100 99.8100 99.8100 99.8100 8.5700 Total 4 550.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.58%, FCI 2015* 2 150.00 99.7559 99.7559 99.7559 99.7559 8.0348 8.78%, NHPC 2028* 1 50.00 102.2816 102.2816 102.2816 102.2816 8.4600 8.39%, PFC 2025* 1 300.00 99.1177 99.1177 99.1177 99.1177 8.5100 8.93%, PGC 2029* 1 50.00 103.6721 103.6721 103.6721 103.6721 8.4612 8.30%, RECL 2025* 4 500.00 98.7634 98.7632 98.7634 98.7633 8.5712 Total 9 1050.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.69%, KER 2022 1 850.00 101.9821 101.9821 101.9821 101.9821 8.2900 Total 1 850.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com