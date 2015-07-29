Jul 29 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 30,112.1 58,235.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 74 158 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 25,202.1 44,152.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 47 77 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,910.0 14,083.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 27 81 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.72%, 2025 4,500.00 7.80 8.40%, 2024 3,850.00 7.97 9.20%, 2030 2,000.00 8.13 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.15%, EXIM 2025 1,350.00 8.35 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.45%, HDFC 2019 1,000.00 8.63 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.81%, PFC 2018 800.00 8.25 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.45%, HDFC 2019* 1 1000.00 102.6534 102.6534 102.6534 102.6534 8.6341 8.60%, LICH 2018A* 1 250.00 100.3028 100.3028 100.3028 100.3028 8.4700 9.00%, RJIC 2025* 2 100.00 100.4767 100.4767 100.4767 100.4767 8.9000 9.71%, TML 2019* 1 300.00 102.7795 102.7795 102.7795 102.7795 8.8600 9.32%, TPOW 2017* 1 250.00 100.7337 100.7337 100.7337 100.7337 8.9000 Total 6 1900.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.83%, 2018 1 500.00 99.9550 99.9550 99.9550 99.9550 7.8413 6.90%, 2019 1 50.00 96.7041 96.7041 96.7041 96.7041 7.8850 7.80%, 2021 2 500.00 98.8346 98.8346 98.8346 98.8346 8.0550 8.08%, 2022 1 250.00 100.1310 100.1310 100.1310 100.1310 8.0550 7.16%, 2023 1 500.00 94.8846 94.8846 94.8846 94.8846 8.0525 7.68%, 2023 3 2000.00 98.4500 98.3900 98.3900 98.4119 7.9409 8.40%, 2024 5 3850.00 102.7800 102.7000 102.7000 102.7495 7.9659 7.72%, 2025 7 4500.00 99.4950 99.3725 99.3725 99.4636 7.7967 8.15%, 2026 1 250.00 100.6600 100.6600 100.6600 100.6600 8.0575 7.88%, 2030 1 200.00 99.2800 99.2800 99.2800 99.2800 8.0972 9.20%, 2030 3 2000.00 109.2500 109.2000 109.2500 109.2175 8.1293 8.24%, 2033 1 100.00 101.6500 101.6500 101.6500 101.6500 8.0638 8.83%, 2041 1 50.00 108.0000 108.0000 108.0000 108.0000 8.0900 Total 28 14750.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.15%, EXIM 2025* 6 1350.00 98.6579 98.5790 98.6141 98.6075 8.3473 Total 6 1350.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 1 100.00 107.4922 107.4922 107.4922 107.4922 8.4000 8.50%, NHPC 2019* 1 50.00 100.3239 100.3239 100.3239 100.3239 8.3900 9.00%, NTPC 2024* 1 50.00 103.7165 103.7165 103.7165 103.7165 8.3500 9.81%, PFC 2018* 5 800.00 104.1441 104.1241 104.1441 104.1391 8.2518 9.18%, PFC 2021* 1 150.00 102.9588 102.9588 102.9588 102.9588 8.4784 9.20%, PFC 2021* 1 50.00 103.1940 103.1940 103.1940 103.1940 8.4797 9.25%, PGC 2016B* 2 350.00 101.2357 101.2357 101.2357 101.2357 8.2000 9.35%, PGC 2017 1 10.00 101.7910 101.7910 101.7910 101.7910 8.3500 8.70%, PGC 2018* 2 100.00 101.6216 101.6194 101.6194 101.6205 8.0496 Total 15 1660.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.65%, GOA 2021 1 40.00 101.6399 101.6399 101.6399 101.6399 8.3000 8.83%, HP 2021 1 350.00 102.5733 102.5733 102.5733 102.5733 8.3000 8.67%, KRN 2017 1 100.00 101.2100 101.2100 101.2100 101.2100 7.9900 8.28%, MAH 2025 1 43.10 100.2500 100.2500 100.2500 100.2500 8.2427 8.96%, PUN 2022 1 300.00 103.2889 103.2889 103.2889 103.2889 8.3000 8.29%, TN 2025 1 60.20 100.3000 100.3000 100.3000 100.3000 8.2453 8.75%, UP 2022 1 400.00 102.2039 102.2039 102.2039 102.2039 8.3000 8.76%, UP 2022 1 100.00 102.2821 102.2821 102.2821 102.2821 8.3000 8.80%, WB 2022 1 400.00 102.4813 102.4813 102.4813 102.4813 8.3000 Total 9 1793.30 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 29, 2015 1 500.00 98.1741 98.1741 98.1741 98.1741 7.4600 Total 1 500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 01, 2016 1 1808.80 96.8974 96.8974 96.8974 96.8974 7.5401 Jan 14, 2016 2 2000.00 96.6631 96.6545 96.6631 96.6588 7.5101 Total 3 3808.80 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 07, 2016 2 2000.00 96.7977 96.7895 96.7895 96.7936 7.5100 Apr 14, 2016 2 1100.00 94.9022 94.9022 94.9022 94.9022 7.5701 Jul 21, 2016 2 1250.00 93.0915 93.0894 93.0894 93.0898 7.5895 Total 6 4350.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 