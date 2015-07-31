Jul 31 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,083.1 85,856.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 32 252 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,530.1 64,965.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 16 121 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,553.0 20,891.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 16 131 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.27%, 2020 1,050.00 7.95 8.40%, 2024 1,000.00 7.97 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 24, 2015 1,000.00 7.33 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.98%, IDFC 2017 500.00 8.50 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.3%, PGC 2019B 350.00 8.30 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.52%, LICH 2025 250.00 8.59 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.70%, HDFC 2020* 1 250.00 100.4002 100.4002 100.4002 100.4002 8.5700 9.22%, LICH 2024* 1 100.00 103.7220 103.7220 103.7220 103.7220 8.6000 8.52%, LICH 2025* 1 250.00 99.4274 99.4274 99.4274 99.4274 8.5900 8.90%, RJIC 2020B* 1 100.00 100.4206 100.4206 100.4206 100.4206 8.7500 Total 4 700.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.27%, 2020 3 1050.00 101.3050 101.2550 101.3050 101.2574 7.9483 8.08%, 2022 1 250.00 100.0522 100.0522 100.0522 100.0522 8.0700 7.68%, 2023 1 500.00 98.4000 98.4000 98.4000 98.4000 7.9430 7.35%, 2024 1 500.00 96.1200 96.1200 96.1200 96.1200 7.9655 8.40%, 2024 2 1000.00 102.7125 102.7050 102.7125 102.7088 7.9718 8.20%, 2025 1 100.00 100.6148 100.6148 100.6148 100.6148 8.1075 8.15%, 2026 1 300.00 100.6200 100.6200 100.6200 100.6200 8.0628 8.60%, 2028 1 250.00 104.3600 104.3600 104.3600 104.3600 8.0465 9.20%, 2030 1 250.00 109.3000 109.3000 109.3000 109.3000 8.1201 Total 12 4200.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.15%, EXIM 2025* 1 250.00 98.6581 98.6581 98.6581 98.6581 8.3386 7.98%, IDFC 2017* 1 500.00 99.0993 99.0993 99.0993 99.0993 8.5000 Total 2 750.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 1 50.00 107.5337 107.5337 107.5337 107.5337 8.3879 7.40%, IOC 2015* 1 100.00 99.9270 99.9270 99.9270 99.9270 7.7501 9.80%, PFC 2016* 1 150.00 101.6201 101.6201 101.6201 101.6201 8.2000 8.72%, PFC 2018* 1 50.00 100.8347 100.8347 100.8347 100.8347 8.2900 8.39%, PFC 2025* 1 250.00 99.6316 99.6316 99.6316 99.6316 8.4287 8.70%, PFC 2025 1 3.00 101.1209 101.1209 101.1209 101.1209 8.5092 9.30%, PGC 2019B* 2 350.00 103.2986 103.2986 103.2986 103.2986 8.3000 8.30%, RECL 2025* 2 150.00 99.3379 99.2416 99.2416 99.2737 8.6804 Total 10 1103.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.31%, AP 2025 1 50.00 100.4000 100.4000 100.4000 100.4000 8.2502 8.25%, MAH 2025A 1 30.10 100.0300 100.0300 100.0300 100.0300 8.2429 8.10%, TN 2025 1 250.00 99.3304 99.3304 99.3304 99.3304 8.2000 Total 3 330.10 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 24, 2015 1 1000.00 98.9672 98.9672 98.9672 98.9672 7.3251 Total 1 1000.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com