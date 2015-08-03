Aug 3 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,750.0 11,750.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 42 42 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,100.0 10,100.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 30 30 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 1,650.0 1,650.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 12 12 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.72%, 2025 1,700.00 7.79 7.80%, 2021 1,500.00 8.04 8.40%, 2024 1,050.00 7.97 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022 500.00 8.33 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.95%, NBRD 2016A 350.00 7.91 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.52%, LICH 2025 300.00 8.59 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.20%, HDFC 2018A* 1 50.00 101.3459 101.3459 101.3459 101.3459 8.5559 8.52%, LICH 2025* 2 300.00 99.5545 99.4274 99.4274 99.4486 8.5864 Total 3 350.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.35%, 2020 1 500.00 93.9950 93.9950 93.9950 93.9950 7.9895 8.27%, 2020 1 500.00 101.3350 101.3350 101.3350 101.3350 7.9286 7.80%, 2021 4 1500.00 98.9484 98.8600 98.8600 98.9255 8.0351 8.08%, 2022 2 750.00 100.2600 100.2100 100.2100 100.2433 8.0337 8.13%, 2022 1 500.00 100.5195 100.5195 100.5195 100.5195 8.0300 8.40%, 2024 3 1050.00 102.8200 102.6900 102.6900 102.7152 7.9706 7.72%, 2025 3 1700.00 99.5200 99.4700 99.4700 99.4900 7.7927 8.15%, 2026 1 50.00 100.9100 100.9100 100.9100 100.9100 8.0235 8.28%, 2027 1 50.00 101.7100 101.7100 101.7100 101.7100 8.0545 7.88%, 2030 3 550.00 99.4300 99.3300 99.3300 99.3868 8.0119 8.32%, 2032 1 500.00 102.4760 102.4760 102.4760 102.4760 8.0500 7.50%, 2034 1 250.00 95.6225 95.6225 95.6225 95.6225 7.9500 7.40%, 2035 1 250.00 94.5144 94.5144 94.5144 94.5144 7.9500 8.30%, 2040 2 750.00 102.8500 102.6589 102.6589 102.7226 8.0442 9.23%, 2043 3 450.00 112.7500 112.7500 112.7500 112.7500 8.0771 Total 28 9350.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.45%, EXIM 2015* 1 50.00 100.0461 100.0461 100.0461 100.0461 7.4000 8.95%, NBRD 2016A* 1 350.00 100.4780 100.4780 100.4780 100.4780 7.9054 Total 2 400.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 2 500.00 107.8596 107.8296 107.8596 107.8446 8.3298 8.14%, NPC 2030* 1 50.00 99.4924 99.4924 99.4924 99.4924 8.3600 8.65%, PFC 2024* 1 50.00 101.2145 101.2145 101.2145 101.2145 8.4367 8.20%, PGC 2030* 1 150.00 98.3848 98.3848 98.3848 98.3848 8.3800 8.40%, PGC 2030* 1 100.00 100.0185 100.0185 100.0185 100.0185 8.3845 8.27%, RECL 2025* 1 50.00 99.0356 99.0356 99.0356 99.0356 8.4092 Total 7 900.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.30%, JHAR 2025 1 500.00 100.4000 100.4000 100.4000 100.4000 8.2401 Total 1 500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 21, 2016 1 250.00 93.1963 93.1963 93.1963 93.1963 7.5700 Total 1 250.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com