Aug 20 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 25,578.4 44,936.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 76 149 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,585.4 33,528.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 40 84 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,993.0 11,408.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 36 65 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.72%, 2025 4,250.00 7.72 8.40%, 2024 3,000.00 7.88 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 07, 2016 2,920.40 7.51 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.95%, PFC 2015A 1,850.00 7.75 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.37%, RECL 2020 1,250.00 8.30 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.35%, PFC 2016 1,150.00 8.05 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.84%, LICH 2016* 1 50.00 101.3706 101.3706 101.3706 101.3706 8.5700 9.4850%, TCFS 2016* 1 50.00 100.4370 100.4370 100.4370 100.4370 8.7604 TCFS 2018 (RESET)* 1 1000.00 100.0050 100.0050 100.0050 100.0050 8.7900 Total 3 1100.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.83%, 2018 2 500.00 100.1100 100.1100 100.1100 100.1100 7.7767 8.12%, 2020 1 150.00 100.8800 100.8800 100.8800 100.8800 7.9092 8.27%, 2020 2 750.00 101.6650 101.6300 101.6300 101.6533 7.8451 7.80%, 2021 1 500.00 99.2467 99.2467 99.2467 99.2467 7.9650 8.13%, 2022 1 500.00 100.8692 100.8692 100.8692 100.8692 7.9650 7.68%, 2023 4 1050.00 99.0500 98.9525 98.9525 98.9837 7.8459 7.35%, 2024 1 250.00 96.5700 96.5700 96.5700 96.5700 7.8940 8.40%, 2024 4 3000.00 103.4050 103.2650 103.2700 103.3133 7.8752 7.72%, 2025 7 4250.00 100.0050 99.8850 99.8875 99.9603 7.7232 8.20%, 2025 1 350.00 101.6316 101.6316 101.6316 101.6316 7.9600 8.15%, 2026 1 50.00 101.3200 101.3200 101.3200 101.3200 7.9675 7.88%, 2030 2 350.00 100.1600 100.0550 100.0550 100.1300 7.9971 9.20%, 2030 2 300.00 110.0500 110.0400 110.0500 110.0417 8.0384 8.30%, 2040 2 850.00 103.3658 103.3658 103.3658 103.3658 7.9850 8.30%, 2042 2 850.00 103.5221 103.5221 103.5221 103.5221 7.9800 Total 33 13700.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.98%, IDFC 2017* 1 150.00 99.2683 99.2683 99.2683 99.2683 8.3965 8.64%, IDFC 2020* 1 100.00 100.2206 100.2206 100.2206 100.2206 8.5477 Total 2 250.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.85%, NHPC 2019* 1 50.00 101.7322 101.7322 101.7322 101.7322 8.2200 8.40%, NPC 2025 1 30.00 101.6205 101.6205 101.6205 101.6205 8.3200 8.40%, NPC 2026* 1 80.00 101.7225 101.7225 101.7225 101.7225 8.3200 8.95%, PFC 2015A* 1 1850.00 100.1816 100.1816 100.1816 100.1816 7.7500 8.27%, PFC 2016* 2 500.00 100.0743 100.0743 100.0743 100.0743 8.0944 8.35%, PFC 2016* 2 1150.00 100.0689 100.0476 100.0476 100.0680 8.0513 9.62%, PFC 2016* 1 50.00 101.1484 101.1484 101.1484 101.1484 8.0500 9.11%, PFC 2017* 1 50.00 101.5365 101.5365 101.5365 101.5365 8.1600 9.27%, PFC 2017* 1 150.00 101.9713 101.9713 101.9713 101.9713 8.1500 8.36%, PFC 2020* 2 150.00 99.9315 99.9315 99.9315 99.9315 8.3500 8.45%, PFC 2020* 2 750.00 100.4453 100.4453 100.4453 100.4453 8.3250 8.53%, PFC 2020* 1 50.00 100.5650 100.5650 100.5650 100.5650 8.3700 8.94%, PFC 2028* 1 50.00 103.9597 103.9597 103.9597 103.9597 8.4000 8.80%, PGC 2016* 1 50.00 100.7629 100.7629 100.7629 100.7629 8.0000 8.93%, PGC 2025 1 41.00 103.7035 103.7035 103.7035 103.7035 8.3600 8.93%, PGC 2026 1 42.00 103.9361 103.9361 103.9361 103.9361 8.3600 8.65%, RECL 2019* 1 50.00 101.1368 101.1368 101.1368 101.1368 8.2177 9.61%, RECL 2019* 1 150.00 103.8270 103.8270 103.8270 103.8270 8.2250 9.02%, RECL 2019A* 1 100.00 102.3653 102.3653 102.3653 102.3653 8.2500 8.37%, RECL 2020* 7 1250.00 100.4200 100.1500 100.4000 100.3508 8.3036 8.87%, RECL 2020* 1 50.00 101.8608 101.8608 101.8608 101.8608 8.3300 Total 31 6643.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.78%, GUJ 2021 1 100.00 102.8514 102.8514 102.8514 102.8514 8.1900 8.88%, GUJ 2021 1 165.00 103.1697 103.1697 103.1697 103.1697 8.2075 9.53%, GUJ 2024 1 50.00 107.8960 107.8960 107.8960 107.8960 8.2175 8.72%, MAH 2022 1 200.00 102.5314 102.5314 102.5314 102.5314 8.2000 9.59%, UP 2018 1 250.00 103.9214 103.9214 103.9214 103.9214 8.0200 Total 5 765.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 05, 2016 1 200.00 95.5219 95.5219 95.5219 95.5219 7.5050 Jul 07, 2016 1 2920.40 93.8026 93.8026 93.8026 93.8026 7.5100 Total 2 3120.40 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 