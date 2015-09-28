US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as retailers drag
Sep 28 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 37,881.1 37,881.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees --- --- --Total number of trades : 81 81 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 31,056.1 31,056.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 44 44 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,825.0 6,825.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 37 37 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.27%, 2020 5,500.00 7.86 7.72%, 2025 5,000.00 7.71 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 24, 2015 4,000.00 7.37 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.28%, PFC 2018 1,250.00 8.29 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.98%, PFC 2024A 750.00 8.44 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.53%, PFC 2020 650.00 8.43 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.18%, HDFC 2018* 1 50.00 100.9832 100.9832 100.9832 100.9832 8.6500 9.55%, LICH 2018* 1 250.00 102.3701 102.3701 102.3701 102.3701 8.6200 Total 2 300.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.59%, 2016 1 50.00 100.0400 100.0400 100.0400 100.0400 7.5034 7.99%, 2017 1 50.00 100.5500 100.5500 100.5500 100.5500 7.6420 6.90%, 2019 1 1000.00 97.0800 97.0800 97.0800 97.0800 7.8000 6.05%, 2019A 1 250.00 94.9886 94.9886 94.9886 94.9886 7.7775 6.35%, 2020 2 1250.00 94.4000 94.4000 94.4000 94.4000 7.9206 8.27%, 2020 5 5500.00 101.5850 101.5450 101.5850 101.5682 7.8592 8.79%, 2021 1 50.00 103.9000 103.9000 103.9000 103.9000 7.9681 8.08%, 2022 1 500.00 100.6500 100.6500 100.6500 100.6500 7.9517 7.16%, 2023 1 50.00 95.4925 95.4925 95.4925 95.4925 7.9560 7.68%, 2023 1 2000.00 99.2200 99.2200 99.2200 99.2200 7.8075 8.40%, 2024 2 3000.00 103.1850 103.1700 103.1700 103.1800 7.8903 7.72%, 2025 7 5000.00 100.0550 100.0200 100.0550 100.0405 7.7116 7.88%, 2030 4 2050.00 100.4350 100.4100 100.4150 100.4223 7.8303 8.32%, 2032 1 1450.00 103.3610 103.3610 103.3610 103.3610 7.9525 8.30%, 2040 1 1450.00 103.6327 103.6327 103.6327 103.6327 7.9600 8.30%, 2042 5 350.00 103.6100 103.6100 103.6100 103.6100 7.9716 9.23%, 2043 1 200.00 113.7300 113.7300 113.7300 113.7300 7.9955 Total 36 24200.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.76%, EXIM 2018* 2 320.00 101.1955 101.1955 101.1955 101.1955 8.1200 9.50%, EXIM 2018* 1 50.00 103.6188 103.6188 103.6188 103.6188 8.1000 865.05%, IDFC 2018 1 150.00 100.4225 100.4225 100.4225 100.4225 8.5000 865.60%, IDFC 2018 1 400.00 100.3786 100.3786 100.3786 100.3786 8.5000 8.63%, IDFC 2020* 3 100.00 99.9992 99.9991 99.9991 99.9992 8.6000 8.37%, NBRD 2020* 1 250.00 100.3573 100.3573 100.3573 100.3573 8.2500 Total 9 1270.00 Institutions Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------- 0.00%, IDFC 2017A* 1 250.00 85.1156 85.1156 85.1156 85.1156 8.5500 Total 1 250.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 1 100.00 107.7530 107.7530 107.7530 107.7530 8.3200 10.60%, IRFC 2018* 1 250.00 106.8443 106.8443 106.8443 106.8443 8.1000 11.25%, PFC 2018* 1 250.00 107.5849 107.5849 107.5849 107.5849 8.3900 8.28%, PFC 2018* 4 1250.00 100.0000 99.9336 99.9337 99.9416 8.2895 9.81%, PFC 2018* 1 200.00 103.8326 103.8326 103.8326 103.8326 8.3200 9.32%, PFC 2019* 1 200.00 102.8016 102.8016 102.8016 102.8016 8.4500 8.36%, PFC 2020* 2 145.00 99.6114 99.6114 99.6114 99.6114 8.4400 8.53%, PFC 2020* 3 650.00 100.3739 100.2777 100.3739 100.3043 8.4281 8.98%, PFC 2024A* 1 750.00 103.3011 103.3011 103.3011 103.3011 8.4400 9.35%, PGC 2017 1 10.00 101.6039 101.6039 101.6039 101.6039 8.3787 9.35%, PGC 2018* 1 50.00 102.9358 102.9358 102.9358 102.9358 8.1600 8.93%, PGC 2018A* 1 50.00 101.8923 101.8923 101.8923 101.8923 8.1900 8.97%, RECL 2016* 2 250.00 100.8432 100.8432 100.8432 100.8432 7.9500 8.70%, RECL 2018* 1 100.00 100.9300 100.9300 100.9300 100.9300 8.2000 9.24%, RECL 2018* 3 550.00 102.6700 102.5638 102.6700 102.6603 8.2036 8.27%, RECL 2025* 1 200.00 99.5316 99.5316 99.5316 99.5316 8.3300 Total 25 5005.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.26%, MAH 2025 1 506.10 100.6531 100.6531 100.6531 100.6531 8.1600 8.28%, MAH 2025 1 500.00 100.7825 100.7825 100.7825 100.7825 8.1600 8.90%, TN 2022 1 100.00 103.4984 103.4984 103.4984 103.4984 8.2300 Total 3 1106.10 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 24, 2015 3 4000.00 98.2931 98.2931 98.2931 98.2931 7.3700 Total 3 4000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 05, 2016 1 250.00 96.2760 96.2760 96.2760 96.2760 7.4700 Mar 17, 2016 1 1500.00 96.6596 96.6596 96.6596 96.6596 7.4199 Total 2 1750.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. NEW DELHI, May 11 Five trade unions at top coal producers in India will go on a three-day strike in June to protest against a proposed merger of the coal miners' provident fund with the employees' provident fund, they said.