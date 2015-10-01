Oct 1 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 21,887.2 148,113.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 54 312 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,287.2 120,983.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 37 180 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,600.0 27,130.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 17 132 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.72%, 2025 4,500.00 7.55 8.13%, 2045 1,750.00 7.82 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 03, 2015 2,944.60 6.98 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.7%, HDFC 2017B 500.00 8.40 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.3%, PGC24A 250.00 8.14 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.4%, PGC25 250.00 8.12 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.70%, HDFC 2017B* 1 500.00 101.6015 101.6015 101.6015 101.6015 8.4000 8.50%, HDFC 2020* 1 250.00 100.3233 100.3233 100.3233 100.3233 8.4000 8.45%, LICH 2018* 1 100.00 100.0589 100.0589 100.0589 100.0589 8.4100 9.55%, LICH 2018* 1 100.00 102.8805 102.8805 102.8805 102.8805 8.4250 8.61%, LICH 2019* 1 250.00 100.4700 100.4700 100.4700 100.4700 8.4500 Total 5 1200.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.05%, 2019A 1 1000.00 95.5918 95.5918 95.5918 95.5918 7.5700 7.80%, 2020 2 1500.00 100.5150 100.4700 100.4700 100.5000 7.6659 8.27%, 2020 1 500.00 102.4700 102.4700 102.4700 102.4700 7.6277 10.25%, 2021 1 50.00 110.8600 110.8600 110.8600 110.8600 7.8309 7.16%, 2023 1 500.00 96.5000 96.5000 96.5000 96.5000 7.7748 7.68%, 2023 2 450.00 100.5250 100.5200 100.5250 100.5228 7.5904 8.83%, 2023 1 50.00 106.2300 106.2300 106.2300 106.2300 7.7796 8.40%, 2024 1 50.00 104.2200 104.2200 104.2200 104.2200 7.7280 7.72%, 2025 7 4500.00 101.2550 101.0475 101.0475 101.1178 7.5526 8.60%, 2028 1 250.00 106.1100 106.1100 106.1100 106.1100 7.8284 7.88%, 2030 2 1000.00 101.6275 101.5650 101.5650 101.5963 7.6944 8.17%, 2044 1 250.00 103.9300 103.9300 103.9300 103.9300 7.8243 8.13%, 2045 4 1750.00 103.6000 103.5800 103.6000 103.5829 7.8164 Total 25 11850.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.15%, NBRD 2020* 1 200.00 100.0765 100.0765 100.0765 100.0765 8.0964 Total 1 200.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 11.00%, IOC 2018* 1 50.00 107.5357 107.5357 107.5357 107.5357 8.0000 8.90%, PFC 2017* 1 250.00 101.5135 101.5135 101.5135 101.5135 8.0500 8.36%, PFC 2020* 2 150.00 100.1841 100.1841 100.1841 100.1841 8.2800 8.45%, PFC 2020* 1 100.00 100.6214 100.6214 100.6214 100.6214 8.2700 9.30%, PGC 2024A* 3 250.00 107.1001 107.0801 107.0801 107.0881 8.1388 8.20%, PGC 2025* 1 100.00 100.4072 100.4072 100.4072 100.4072 8.1177 8.40%, PGC 2025* 1 250.00 101.7241 101.7241 101.7241 101.7241 8.1176 8.70%, PGC 2028* 1 50.00 104.3952 104.3952 104.3952 104.3952 8.1200 Total 11 1200.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.72%, AP 2023 1 50.00 103.5276 103.5276 103.5276 103.5276 8.0700 9.25%, MAH 2023 1 50.00 106.9227 106.9227 106.9227 106.9227 8.0600 Total 2 100.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 03, 2015 2 2944.60 98.8843 98.3589 98.3589 98.7951 6.9800 Dec 24, 2015 1 302.30 98.4996 98.4996 98.4996 98.4996 6.9500 Nov 26, 2015 1 250.00 99.0182 99.0182 99.0182 99.0182 6.9500 Dec 31, 2015 2 1100.00 98.3589 98.3566 98.3566 98.3576 7.0000 Total 6 4596.90 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 07, 2016 1 1050.70 94.8912 94.8912 94.8912 94.8912 7.1300 Jan 21, 2016 1 408.50 97.9708 97.9708 97.9708 97.9708 7.0000 Jun 23, 2016 1 1031.10 95.1377 95.1377 95.1377 95.1377 7.1200 Sep 29, 2016 1 250.00 93.4168 93.4168 93.4168 93.4168 7.2000 Total 4 2740.30 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com