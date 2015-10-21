Oct 21 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 18,381.5 63,331.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 44 177 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,422.5 45,924.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 26 95 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,959.0 17,406.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 18 82 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.27%, 2020 4,250.00 7.65 7.88%, 2030 2,750.00 7.74 7.72%, 2025 2,500.00 7.58 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.50%, EXIM 2017 2,000.00 7.35 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.28%, PFC 2018 350.00 8.04 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, IBHF 2015E 250.00 0.00 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.69%, LICH 2017* 1 200.00 100.5186 100.5186 100.5186 100.5186 8.1988 8.55%, LICH 2025A* 1 100.00 101.7704 101.7704 101.7704 101.7704 8.2650 8.90%, RJIC 2020B* 1 250.00 101.1136 101.1136 101.1136 101.1136 8.5500 Total 3 550.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, IBHF 2015E* 1 250.00 122.0749 122.0749 122.0749 122.0749 0.0000 Total 1 250.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.80%, 2020 1 1000.00 100.4343 100.4343 100.4343 100.4343 7.6836 8.27%, 2020 5 4250.00 102.3700 102.3500 102.3500 102.3600 7.6510 7.72%, 2025 3 2500.00 100.9500 100.9350 100.9350 100.9450 7.5780 8.20%, 2025 1 250.00 102.6303 102.6303 102.6303 102.6303 7.8125 8.33%, 2026 1 250.00 103.6676 103.6676 103.6676 103.6676 7.8155 8.28%, 2027 1 300.00 103.3400 103.3400 103.3400 103.3400 7.8419 8.60%, 2028 1 500.00 105.9900 105.9900 105.9900 105.9900 7.8416 7.88%, 2030 4 2750.00 101.1900 101.1375 101.1500 101.1616 7.7435 8.32%, 2032 1 950.00 104.3000 104.3000 104.3000 104.3000 7.8523 8.24%, 2033 1 500.00 103.9300 103.9300 103.9300 103.9300 7.8290 8.30%, 2042 1 100.00 105.0100 105.0100 105.0100 105.0100 7.8497 9.23%, 2043 2 350.00 115.1000 115.1000 115.1000 115.1000 7.8855 8.13%, 2045 3 700.00 103.8900 103.8300 103.8900 103.8557 7.7934 Total 25 14400.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.50%, EXIM 2017* 3 2000.00 100.0306 100.0274 100.0306 100.0290 7.3500 9.15%, EXIM 2022* 1 200.00 105.4087 105.4087 105.4087 105.4087 8.0800 8.79%, NBRD 2018* 1 50.00 101.7732 101.7732 101.7732 101.7732 7.8807 Total 5 2250.00 Public Sector Unit Tax-Free Bond -------------------------------- 7.19%, IRFC 2025* 1 100.00 100.9979 100.9979 100.9979 100.9979 7.0450 Total 1 100.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.45%, IRFC 2018* 1 59.00 102.0643 102.0643 102.0643 102.0643 7.8500 9.64%, PFC 2016* 1 100.00 101.8782 101.8782 101.8782 101.8782 7.8000 8.28%, PFC 2018* 4 350.00 100.5379 100.5379 100.5379 100.5379 8.0400 8.36%, PFC 2020A* 1 100.00 100.7462 100.7462 100.7462 100.7462 8.1587 9.25%, PGC 2027* 1 200.00 108.0306 108.0306 108.0306 108.0306 8.1230 Total 8 809.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.89%, TEL 2024 1 22.50 105.4582 105.4582 105.4582 105.4582 8.0250 Total 1 22.50 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 