Oct 23 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,500.5 72,831.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 47 224 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,900.0 51,824.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 12 107 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,600.5 21,007.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 35 117 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.72%, 2025 1,250.00 7.58 7.88%, 2030 1,000.00 7.75 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 01, 2016 1,750.00 7.08 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.3%, PGC 2019B 500.00 8.01 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.24%, RECL 2018 500.00 7.88 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.28%, PFC 2018 350.00 8.01 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.44%, LICH 2019* 1 250.00 103.6021 103.6021 103.6021 103.6021 8.3000 8.65%, LICH 2020A* 1 50.00 101.3098 101.3098 101.3098 101.3098 8.3000 Total 2 300.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CCFI 2016J (RESET) 1 5.50 108.2600 108.2600 108.2600 108.2600 0.0000 Total 1 5.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 1 200.00 103.9700 103.9700 103.9700 103.9700 7.7635 7.72%, 2025 2 1250.00 100.9200 100.9150 100.9200 100.9190 7.5819 8.20%, 2025 1 250.00 102.5968 102.5968 102.5968 102.5968 7.8170 8.33%, 2026 2 500.00 103.6330 103.6330 103.6330 103.6330 7.8200 8.28%, 2027 1 500.00 103.2900 103.2900 103.2900 103.2900 7.8480 7.88%, 2030 1 1000.00 101.1150 101.1150 101.1150 101.1150 7.7487 8.17%, 2044 1 150.00 104.1000 104.1000 104.1000 104.1000 7.8101 Total 9 3850.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 2 150.00 108.5388 108.5159 108.5159 108.5312 8.1530 8.14%, NPC 2026* 2 100.00 101.3357 101.3357 101.3357 101.3357 8.1000 8.14%, NPC 2027* 2 100.00 101.4186 101.4186 101.4186 101.4186 8.1000 8.40%, NPC 2027* 1 95.00 103.4544 103.4544 103.4544 103.4544 8.1000 8.14%, NPC 2028* 2 100.00 101.4866 101.4866 101.4866 101.4866 8.1000 8.40%, NPC 2028* 1 100.00 103.6149 103.6149 103.6149 103.6149 8.1000 8.14%, NPC 2029* 2 100.00 101.5654 101.5654 101.5654 101.5654 8.1000 8.40%, NPC 2029* 1 100.00 103.7705 103.7705 103.7705 103.7705 8.1000 8.14%, NPC 2030* 2 100.00 101.6236 101.6236 101.6236 101.6236 8.1000 8.28%, PFC 2018* 2 350.00 100.6340 100.6340 100.6340 100.6340 8.0073 9.30%, PGC 2019B* 1 500.00 104.0884 104.0884 104.0884 104.0884 8.0100 11.15%, RECL 2018* 1 50.00 108.3761 108.3761 108.3761 108.3761 7.9000 9.24%, RECL 2018* 4 500.00 103.5477 103.4027 103.5364 103.4718 7.8775 9.38%, RECL 2018* 2 150.00 103.8177 103.8177 103.8177 103.8177 7.9100 9.04%, RECL 2019* 1 250.00 103.2918 103.2918 103.2918 103.2918 8.0300 8.36%, RECL 2020* 1 100.00 100.9960 100.9960 100.9960 100.9960 8.1150 8.87%, RECL 2020* 2 150.00 102.5623 102.5260 102.5260 102.5381 8.1267 8.11%, RECL 2025* 3 300.00 100.0800 100.0500 100.0700 100.0667 8.0896 Total 32 3295.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.46%, KER 2024 1 100.00 108.6154 108.6154 108.6154 108.6154 8.0300 8.71%, TN 2022 1 200.00 103.3332 103.3332 103.3332 103.3332 8.0200 Total 2 300.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 01, 2016 1 1750.00 98.7171 98.7171 98.7171 98.7171 7.0798 Total 1 1750.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 