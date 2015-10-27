Oct 27 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,317.0 35,547.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 71 122 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,000.0 21,250.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 31 51 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,317.0 14,297.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 40 71 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 2,000.00 7.78 7.28%, 2019 1,800.00 7.59 7.72%, 2025 1,500.00 7.60 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.27%, RECL 2025 1,600.00 8.12 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.23%, RECL 2025 1,090.00 8.12 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.04%, RECL 2019 900.00 8.02 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.39%, LICH 2015* 1 250.00 100.1158 100.1158 100.1158 100.1158 7.5000 11.08%, LICH 2018* 1 50.00 106.4999 106.4999 106.4999 106.4999 8.3400 8.23%, PNB 2019* 3 397.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.3900 Total 5 697.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CCFI 2016J (RESET) 1 49.50 108.3200 108.3200 108.3200 108.3200 0.0000 CITF 2018A (RESET) 1 2.50 118.7800 118.7800 118.7800 118.7800 0.0000 CITI 2016D (RESET) 3 6.00 155.6700 155.6700 155.6700 155.6700 0.0000 Total 5 58.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.28%, 2019 4 1800.00 99.0650 99.0300 99.0650 99.0425 7.5857 8.27%, 2020 1 1000.00 102.3150 102.3150 102.3150 102.3150 7.6613 7.80%, 2021 1 1300.00 100.2565 100.2565 100.2565 100.2565 7.7400 8.79%, 2021 2 2000.00 104.7750 104.7584 104.7750 104.7642 7.7838 8.35%, 2022 1 500.00 102.8100 102.8100 102.8100 102.8100 7.7925 7.68%, 2023 3 1250.00 100.2600 100.2500 100.2600 100.2520 7.6355 7.72%, 2025 2 1500.00 100.8000 100.7825 100.7825 100.7883 7.6012 8.20%, 2025 1 50.00 102.4354 102.4354 102.4354 102.4354 7.8401 8.15%, 2026 2 750.00 102.2300 102.2300 102.2300 102.2300 7.8436 8.33%, 2026 1 50.00 103.4635 103.4635 103.4635 103.4635 7.8430 8.60%, 2028 1 500.00 105.8300 105.8300 105.8300 105.8300 7.8608 7.88%, 2030 3 800.00 100.8400 100.7950 100.8400 100.8150 7.7834 8.32%, 2032 1 150.00 104.1100 104.1100 104.1100 104.1100 7.8721 7.73%, 2034 1 500.00 100.2000 100.2000 100.2000 100.2000 7.7109 8.30%, 2042 3 1000.00 104.7500 104.7200 104.7200 104.7275 7.8741 8.17%, 2044 1 250.00 103.9398 103.9398 103.9398 103.9398 7.8237 8.13%, 2045 1 250.00 103.6500 103.6500 103.6500 103.6500 7.8107 Total 29 13650.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.87%, EXIM 2029* 6 340.00 106.8570 106.8570 106.8570 106.8570 8.0300 Total 6 340.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.36%, PFC 2020A* 1 100.00 100.7991 100.7991 100.7991 100.7991 8.1350 8.40%, PGC 2019* 1 50.00 101.1124 101.1124 101.1124 101.1124 8.0000 8.40%, PGC 2020* 1 100.00 101.3399 101.3399 101.3399 101.3399 8.0074 8.40%, PGC 2028* 1 50.00 102.1443 102.1443 102.1443 102.1443 8.1050 8.20%, PGC 2030* 1 100.00 100.7125 100.7125 100.7125 100.7125 8.1000 8.40%, PGC 2030* 1 50.00 102.3410 102.3410 102.3410 102.3410 8.1050 8.56%, RECL 2019* 1 900.00 101.7691 101.7691 101.7691 101.7691 8.0200 9.04%, RECL 2019* 1 900.00 103.3142 103.3142 103.3142 103.3142 8.0200 9.48%, RECL 2021 1 32.00 105.9400 105.9400 105.9400 105.9400 8.1294 8.23%, RECL 2025* 6 1090.00 100.6095 100.6095 100.6095 100.6095 8.1200 8.27%, RECL 2025* 6 1600.00 100.8824 100.7984 100.8824 100.8717 8.1186 8.30%, RECL 2025* 3 250.00 101.1955 101.1955 101.1955 101.1955 8.1100 Total 24 5222.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.68%, GUJ 2023 1 100.00 103.5625 103.5625 103.5625 103.5625 8.0201 7.99%, MAH 2025 1 250.00 100.1361 100.1361 100.1361 100.1361 7.9700 Total 2 350.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com