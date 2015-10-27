China stocks fall as regulatory fears deepen; Hong Kong up
* China trade data shows solid growth, but debt worries linger
Oct 27 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,317.0 35,547.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 71 122 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,000.0 21,250.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 31 51 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,317.0 14,297.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 40 71 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.79%, 2021 2,000.00 7.78 7.28%, 2019 1,800.00 7.59 7.72%, 2025 1,500.00 7.60 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.27%, RECL 2025 1,600.00 8.12 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.23%, RECL 2025 1,090.00 8.12 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.04%, RECL 2019 900.00 8.02 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.39%, LICH 2015* 1 250.00 100.1158 100.1158 100.1158 100.1158 7.5000 11.08%, LICH 2018* 1 50.00 106.4999 106.4999 106.4999 106.4999 8.3400 8.23%, PNB 2019* 3 397.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.3900 Total 5 697.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CCFI 2016J (RESET) 1 49.50 108.3200 108.3200 108.3200 108.3200 0.0000 CITF 2018A (RESET) 1 2.50 118.7800 118.7800 118.7800 118.7800 0.0000 CITI 2016D (RESET) 3 6.00 155.6700 155.6700 155.6700 155.6700 0.0000 Total 5 58.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.28%, 2019 4 1800.00 99.0650 99.0300 99.0650 99.0425 7.5857 8.27%, 2020 1 1000.00 102.3150 102.3150 102.3150 102.3150 7.6613 7.80%, 2021 1 1300.00 100.2565 100.2565 100.2565 100.2565 7.7400 8.79%, 2021 2 2000.00 104.7750 104.7584 104.7750 104.7642 7.7838 8.35%, 2022 1 500.00 102.8100 102.8100 102.8100 102.8100 7.7925 7.68%, 2023 3 1250.00 100.2600 100.2500 100.2600 100.2520 7.6355 7.72%, 2025 2 1500.00 100.8000 100.7825 100.7825 100.7883 7.6012 8.20%, 2025 1 50.00 102.4354 102.4354 102.4354 102.4354 7.8401 8.15%, 2026 2 750.00 102.2300 102.2300 102.2300 102.2300 7.8436 8.33%, 2026 1 50.00 103.4635 103.4635 103.4635 103.4635 7.8430 8.60%, 2028 1 500.00 105.8300 105.8300 105.8300 105.8300 7.8608 7.88%, 2030 3 800.00 100.8400 100.7950 100.8400 100.8150 7.7834 8.32%, 2032 1 150.00 104.1100 104.1100 104.1100 104.1100 7.8721 7.73%, 2034 1 500.00 100.2000 100.2000 100.2000 100.2000 7.7109 8.30%, 2042 3 1000.00 104.7500 104.7200 104.7200 104.7275 7.8741 8.17%, 2044 1 250.00 103.9398 103.9398 103.9398 103.9398 7.8237 8.13%, 2045 1 250.00 103.6500 103.6500 103.6500 103.6500 7.8107 Total 29 13650.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.87%, EXIM 2029* 6 340.00 106.8570 106.8570 106.8570 106.8570 8.0300 Total 6 340.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.36%, PFC 2020A* 1 100.00 100.7991 100.7991 100.7991 100.7991 8.1350 8.40%, PGC 2019* 1 50.00 101.1124 101.1124 101.1124 101.1124 8.0000 8.40%, PGC 2020* 1 100.00 101.3399 101.3399 101.3399 101.3399 8.0074 8.40%, PGC 2028* 1 50.00 102.1443 102.1443 102.1443 102.1443 8.1050 8.20%, PGC 2030* 1 100.00 100.7125 100.7125 100.7125 100.7125 8.1000 8.40%, PGC 2030* 1 50.00 102.3410 102.3410 102.3410 102.3410 8.1050 8.56%, RECL 2019* 1 900.00 101.7691 101.7691 101.7691 101.7691 8.0200 9.04%, RECL 2019* 1 900.00 103.3142 103.3142 103.3142 103.3142 8.0200 9.48%, RECL 2021 1 32.00 105.9400 105.9400 105.9400 105.9400 8.1294 8.23%, RECL 2025* 6 1090.00 100.6095 100.6095 100.6095 100.6095 8.1200 8.27%, RECL 2025* 6 1600.00 100.8824 100.7984 100.8824 100.8717 8.1186 8.30%, RECL 2025* 3 250.00 101.1955 101.1955 101.1955 101.1955 8.1100 Total 24 5222.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.68%, GUJ 2023 1 100.00 103.5625 103.5625 103.5625 103.5625 8.0201 7.99%, MAH 2025 1 250.00 100.1361 100.1361 100.1361 100.1361 7.9700 Total 2 350.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* China trade data shows solid growth, but debt worries linger
By Hanna Paul May 8 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday as investors breathed a sigh of relief after Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election, while better-than-expected Indonesian economic growth lifted the market to a record high. Macron was elected French President on Sunday, washing the global markets and particularly European allies with relief, as the independent centrist favours keeping the country in the European Union. The win also a