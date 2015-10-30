Oct 30 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,245.0 97,228.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 37 265 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,250.0 67,091.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 14 132 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,995.0 30,136.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 23 133 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.88%, 2030 1,500.00 7.79 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 03, 2016 2,000.00 7.10 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 01, 2016 2,000.00 7.08 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.48%, PFC 2024 1,800.00 8.21 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.57%, RECL 2024 1,250.00 8.18 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.04%, RECL 2019 500.00 8.06 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.7388%, LTFN 2016* 1 250.00 100.4166 100.4166 100.4166 100.4166 8.5000 8.75%, RIL 2020 1 8.00 102.1559 102.1559 102.1559 102.1559 8.1300 8.90%, RJIC 2020B* 2 400.00 101.3546 101.3546 101.3546 101.3546 8.4800 Total 4 658.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.28%, 2019 1 1000.00 99.0800 99.0800 99.0800 99.0800 7.5746 8.79%, 2021 3 450.00 104.6800 104.6800 104.6800 104.6800 7.8000 8.40%, 2024 1 500.00 103.7000 103.7000 103.7000 103.7000 7.8047 8.15%, 2026 1 500.00 102.0737 102.0737 102.0737 102.0737 7.8647 8.60%, 2028 1 1000.00 105.6353 105.6353 105.6353 105.6353 7.8843 7.59%, 2029 1 500.00 99.6600 99.6600 99.6600 99.6600 7.6316 7.88%, 2030 2 1500.00 100.7650 100.7400 100.7400 100.7567 7.7900 9.23%, 2043 1 500.00 114.4000 114.4000 114.4000 114.4000 7.9410 Total 11 5950.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.00%, EXIM 2019* 1 100.00 103.5689 103.5689 103.5689 103.5689 7.8500 Total 1 100.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.69%, DVC 2028* 2 300.00 104.9058 104.7615 104.7615 104.8577 8.1867 8.28%, PFC 2018* 1 150.00 100.5149 100.5149 100.5149 100.5149 8.0450 9.81%, PFC 2018* 3 212.00 104.3124 104.3124 104.3124 104.3124 8.0800 8.48%, PFC 2024* 7 1800.00 101.6050 101.5850 101.6050 101.5978 8.2112 8.85%, PGC 2018 1 25.00 102.4003 102.4003 102.4003 102.4003 7.9000 9.04%, RECL 2019* 1 500.00 103.1719 103.1719 103.1719 103.1719 8.0600 8.57%, RECL 2024* 3 1250.00 102.3577 102.3577 102.3577 102.3577 8.1790 Total 18 4237.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 10, 2015 1 300.00 99.2786 99.2786 99.2786 99.2786 6.9800 Total 1 300.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 01, 2016 1 2000.00 98.8496 98.8496 98.8496 98.8496 7.0797 Total 1 2000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 03, 2016 1 2000.00 97.6819 97.6819 97.6819 97.6819 7.0999 Total 1 2000.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com