Nov 6 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,140.5 139,807.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 47 315 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,880.0 95,938.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 24 161 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,260.5 43,869.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 23 154 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.88%, 2030 1,250.00 7.81 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.29%, HARY 2025 1,000.00 8.06 8.28%, MAH 2025 1,500.00 8.06 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.6358%, CHOI 2016 700.00 8.15 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.57%, RECL 2024 500.00 8.18 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.67%, LICH 2020A 498.00 8.38 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.6358%, CHOI 2016* 1 700.00 100.3509 100.3509 100.3509 100.3509 8.1500 9.75%, HDFC 2016B* 1 50.00 101.1605 101.1605 101.1605 101.1605 8.3243 8.65%, HDFC 2020C* 1 50.00 101.1599 101.1599 101.1599 101.1599 8.3300 9.30%, LICH 2016* 1 450.00 100.7690 100.7690 100.7690 100.7690 8.3300 8.67%, LICH 2020A* 3 498.00 101.0216 101.0016 101.0216 101.0168 8.3810 8.25%, LICH 2025* 1 200.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.2405 8.75%, RIL 2020* 1 150.00 102.2762 102.2762 102.2762 102.2762 8.0913 Total 9 2098.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.27%, 2020 2 1000.00 102.1900 102.1900 102.1900 102.1900 7.6911 7.16%, 2023 1 500.00 96.0000 96.0000 96.0000 96.0000 7.8735 7.68%, 2023 2 1000.00 99.8750 99.8600 99.8750 99.8675 7.7004 7.72%, 2025 2 1000.00 100.2475 100.2300 100.2475 100.2388 7.6834 8.28%, 2027 1 500.00 102.8300 102.8300 102.8300 102.8300 7.9060 7.88%, 2030 2 1250.00 100.6150 100.6000 100.6000 100.6030 7.8077 Total 10 5250.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.02%, EXIM 2025* 3 300.00 100.0000 99.6092 99.6092 99.9349 8.0213 8.15%, EXIM 2030A* 2 200.00 100.3057 100.3057 100.3057 100.3057 8.1000 9.20%, SIDB 2017* 1 250.00 101.6482 101.6482 101.6482 101.6482 7.7400 Total 6 750.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.65%, PFC 2024* 2 400.00 102.5990 102.4079 102.4079 102.5273 8.2313 9.39%, PFC 2029* 1 100.00 109.5035 109.5035 109.5035 109.5035 8.1994 8.64%, PGC 2017* 1 212.50 101.0239 101.0239 101.0239 101.0239 7.8947 8.57%, RECL 2024* 2 500.00 102.3694 102.3558 102.3694 102.3626 8.1776 8.11%, RECL 2025* 1 100.00 99.4526 99.4526 99.4526 99.4526 8.1800 8.27%, RECL 2025* 1 100.00 100.2879 100.2879 100.2879 100.2879 8.2100 Total 8 1412.50 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.45%, BIH 2024 1 30.00 102.5230 102.5230 102.5230 102.5230 8.0509 8.32%, CHTIS 2025 1 150.00 101.6756 101.6756 101.6756 101.6756 8.0650 8.29%, HARY 2025 3 1000.00 101.5098 101.5098 101.5098 101.5098 8.0600 8.28%, MAH 2025 4 1500.00 101.4433 101.4433 101.4433 101.4433 8.0600 Total 9 2680.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 03, 2015 1 250.00 99.5451 99.5451 99.5451 99.5451 6.9500 Dec 31, 2015 1 600.00 99.0140 99.0140 99.0140 99.0140 6.9900 Total 2 850.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 07, 2016 1 250.00 98.8725 98.8725 98.8725 98.8725 7.0548 Dec 10, 2015 1 500.00 99.4107 99.4107 99.4107 99.4107 6.9797 Oct 13, 2016 1 350.00 93.7769 93.7769 93.7769 93.7769 7.1450 Total 3 1100.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 