Nov 9 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,200.0 16,200.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 44 44 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 12,550.0 12,550.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 26 26 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,650.0 3,650.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 18 18 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.88%, 2030 3,800.00 7.86 7.83%, 2018 3,250.00 7.51 7.72%, 2025 3,050.00 7.73 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.11%, RECL 2025 1,050.00 8.16 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.36%, RECL 2020 500.00 8.20 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.37%, RECL 2020 500.00 8.22 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.50%, HDFC 2020* 1 200.00 100.5453 100.5453 100.5453 100.5453 8.3340 8.59%, PNB 2020* 1 300.00 101.2000 101.2000 101.2000 101.2000 8.2689 Total 2 500.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.83%, 2018 2 3250.00 100.6875 100.6875 100.6875 100.6875 7.5095 7.16%, 2023 1 500.00 95.8500 95.8500 95.8500 95.8500 7.9013 7.68%, 2023 2 300.00 99.5950 99.5000 99.5950 99.5158 7.7598 8.40%, 2024 1 50.00 103.2300 103.2300 103.2300 103.2300 7.8776 7.72%, 2025 8 3050.00 99.9600 99.8650 99.9400 99.9311 7.7295 8.28%, 2027 1 400.00 102.5854 102.5854 102.5854 102.5854 7.9375 7.88%, 2030 8 3800.00 100.2000 100.0800 100.1700 100.1456 7.8611 8.13%, 2045 1 500.00 102.5500 102.5500 102.5500 102.5500 7.9046 Total 24 11850.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.87%, EXIM 2029* 3 300.00 105.9787 105.9787 105.9787 105.9787 8.1300 Total 3 300.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.90%, PFC 2017* 2 150.00 101.5265 101.5265 101.5265 101.5265 8.0000 9.27%, PFC 2017* 1 350.00 101.9528 101.9528 101.9528 101.9528 8.0000 8.17%, PFC 2018* 1 250.00 100.0962 100.0962 100.0962 100.0962 8.1000 8.36%, RECL 2020* 1 500.00 100.6472 100.6472 100.6472 100.6472 8.2000 8.37%, RECL 2020* 1 500.00 100.6032 100.6032 100.6032 100.6032 8.2200 8.11%, RECL 2025* 6 1050.00 99.9500 99.1867 99.2525 99.5839 8.1614 8.30%, RECL 2025* 1 50.00 100.3260 100.3260 100.3260 100.3260 8.2450 Total 13 2850.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.38%, MAH 2024 1 200.00 107.7050 107.7050 107.7050 107.7050 8.1020 Total 1 200.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 09, 2016 1 500.00 96.0127 96.0127 96.0127 96.0127 7.1500 Total 1 500.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above.