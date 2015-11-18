Nov 18 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,495.0 62,020.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 49 171 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,300.0 34,170.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 19 69 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,195.0 27,850.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 30 102 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.17%, 2044 1,500.00 7.91 8.13%, 2045 1,500.00 7.89 8.12%, 2020 1,000.00 7.80 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.04%, RECL 2019 1,500.00 8.15 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.36%, RECL 2020 600.00 8.19 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.40%, DHFC 2015 560.00 8.25 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.7833%, ABF 2015* 1 235.00 100.0437 100.0437 100.0437 100.0437 8.2500 9.40%, DHFC 2015* 1 560.00 100.0227 100.0227 100.0227 100.0227 8.2500 8.8304%, FCL 2015* 1 300.00 100.0322 100.0322 100.0322 100.0322 8.2500 8.8304%, FICC 2015 1 550.00 100.0322 100.0322 100.0322 100.0322 8.2500 9.34%, HDFC 2024* 1 50.00 106.0665 106.0665 106.0665 106.0665 8.3200 9.55%, LICH 2018* 1 100.00 103.0685 103.0685 103.0685 103.0685 8.3100 8.61%, LICH 2019* 1 100.00 100.6899 100.6899 100.6899 100.6899 8.3900 8.55%, LICH 2025A* 2 150.00 101.2547 101.2547 101.2547 101.2547 8.3397 8.8304%, LTFC 2015 1 500.00 100.0331 100.0331 100.0331 100.0331 8.2500 8.90%, RJIC 2020B* 1 350.00 101.2828 101.2828 101.2828 101.2828 8.5000 9.25%, RJIC 2024* 1 50.00 103.0924 103.0924 103.0924 103.0924 8.7000 Total 12 2945.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.12%, 2020 2 1000.00 101.3500 101.3050 101.3500 101.3275 7.7955 8.27%, 2020 1 500.00 101.9800 101.9800 101.9800 101.9800 7.7439 7.68%, 2023 2 950.00 99.8650 99.8450 99.8450 99.8545 7.7030 7.72%, 2025 4 400.00 100.3300 100.1800 100.2200 100.2625 7.6803 7.88%, 2030 2 350.00 100.2500 100.2100 100.2500 100.2386 7.8500 8.17%, 2044 1 1500.00 102.9367 102.9367 102.9367 102.9367 7.9100 8.13%, 2045 1 1500.00 102.7804 102.7804 102.7804 102.7804 7.8850 Total 13 6200.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.70%, EXIM 2018* 1 50.00 104.6836 104.6836 104.6836 104.6836 7.8800 8.18%, NBRD 2020* 1 250.00 100.2521 100.2521 100.2521 100.2521 8.0850 Total 2 300.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.97%, AAI 2016* 1 500.00 100.9468 100.9468 100.9468 100.9468 7.8250 9.70%, PFC 2018* 1 50.00 104.2635 104.2635 104.2635 104.2635 8.0600 8.36%, PFC 2020A* 1 100.00 100.5642 100.5642 100.5642 100.5642 8.1900 9.25%, PGC 2018B* 2 100.00 103.6728 103.6728 103.6728 103.6728 7.8500 8.20%, PGC 2025* 1 500.00 100.1245 100.1245 100.1245 100.1245 8.1650 9.25%, RECL 2017A* 1 250.00 102.0830 102.0830 102.0830 102.0830 7.8900 9.04%, RECL 2019* 1 1500.00 102.8192 102.8192 102.8192 102.8192 8.1500 9.63%, RECL 2019* 1 50.00 104.1256 104.1256 104.1256 104.1256 8.0900 8.36%, RECL 2020* 3 600.00 100.6779 100.6779 100.6779 100.6779 8.1900 8.11%, RECL 2025* 3 200.00 99.3470 99.3460 99.3460 99.3465 8.1950 8.30%, RECL 2025* 1 100.00 100.4868 100.4868 100.4868 100.4868 8.2200 Total 16 3950.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.98%, AP 2018 1 250.00 100.3049 100.3049 100.3049 100.3049 7.8200 8.72%, MAH 2022 2 450.00 102.8403 102.8403 102.8403 102.8403 8.1200 8.85%, MAH 2022 1 50.00 103.6812 103.6812 103.6812 103.6812 8.1200 8.18%, TEL 2025 1 250.00 100.3300 100.3300 100.3300 100.3300 8.1307 8.52%, WB 2018 1 100.00 101.7317 101.7317 101.7317 101.7317 7.7500 Total 6 1100.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com