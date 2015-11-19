Nov 19 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,155.0 77,175.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 48 219 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,100.0 42,270.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 21 90 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,055.0 34,905.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 27 129 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.68%, 2023 2,100.00 7.68 7.88%, 2030 1,700.00 7.84 8.27%, 2020 1,050.00 7.73 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.42%, LT 2015 3,000.00 7.35 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.25%, LICH 2025 1,000.00 8.24 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.18%, NBRD 2020 750.00 8.09 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 10.75%, False 1 10.00 99.7863 99.7863 99.7863 99.7863 10.7700 Total 1 10.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.30%, IBHF 2018D* 1 100.00 100.1987 100.1987 100.1987 100.1987 9.1600 9.55%, LICH 2018* 1 50.00 100.0651 100.0651 100.0651 100.0651 8.3100 8.25%, LICH 2025* 1 1000.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.2393 8.42%, LT 2015* 1 3000.00 100.0319 100.0319 100.0319 100.0319 7.3500 8.40%, LT 2020* 3 245.00 100.5025 100.5025 100.5025 100.5025 8.2500 Total 7 4395.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.27%, 2020 4 1050.00 102.0300 102.0200 102.0300 102.0271 7.7313 7.68%, 2023 4 2100.00 100.0000 99.9600 100.0000 99.9810 7.6817 7.35%, 2024 1 250.00 97.7600 97.7600 97.7600 97.7600 7.7098 7.72%, 2025 3 650.00 100.3900 100.3550 100.3900 100.3858 7.6618 7.88%, 2030 5 1700.00 100.3750 100.3550 100.3550 100.3647 7.8352 8.30%, 2042 1 50.00 104.0000 104.0000 104.0000 104.0000 7.9375 8.17%, 2044 1 1000.00 102.9077 102.9077 102.9077 102.9077 7.9125 8.13%, 2045 1 1000.00 102.7222 102.7222 102.7222 102.7222 7.8900 Total 20 7800.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.04%, EXIM 2022* 1 50.00 104.4450 104.4450 104.4450 104.4450 8.1492 9.25%, EXIM 2022A* 1 50.00 105.3097 105.3097 105.3097 105.3097 8.1600 8.50%, EXIM 2023B* 1 50.00 101.8248 101.8248 101.8248 101.8248 8.1500 8.18%, NBRD 2020* 2 750.00 100.2357 100.2346 100.2346 100.2353 8.0900 8.37%, NBRD 2020* 1 250.00 100.9308 100.9308 100.9308 100.9308 8.0875 Total 6 1150.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 11.00%, IOC 2018* 2 400.00 107.4895 107.4895 107.4895 107.4895 7.8900 8.65%, PFC 2024* 1 50.00 102.4422 102.4422 102.4422 102.4422 8.2450 8.93%, PGC 2018A* 1 100.00 102.6749 102.6749 102.6749 102.6749 7.8500 8.93%, PGC 2023* 1 100.00 104.6076 104.6076 104.6076 104.6076 8.1700 8.90%, PGC 2024* 1 50.00 104.1603 104.1603 104.1603 104.1603 8.1700 9.38%, RECL 2018* 1 50.00 103.6690 103.6690 103.6690 103.6690 7.9296 9.63%, RECL 2019* 1 100.00 104.1230 104.1230 104.1230 104.1230 8.0900 8.87%, RECL 2020* 1 50.00 102.2147 102.2147 102.2147 102.2147 8.2100 9.75%, RECL 2021* 1 250.00 106.8153 106.8153 106.8153 106.8153 8.2500 8.30%, RECL 2025* 3 350.00 100.4869 100.4669 100.4869 100.4812 8.2209 Total 13 1500.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.29%, KER 2025 1 300.00 101.0061 101.0061 101.0061 101.0061 8.1350 Total 1 300.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 