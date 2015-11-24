Nov 24 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,260.5 20,507.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 54 139 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,850.0 7,400.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 16 23 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,410.5 13,107.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 38 116 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.88%, 2030 3,250.00 7.86 8.24%, 2033 400.00 7.96 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 11, 2016 1,000.00 7.13 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.38%, EXIM 2017 1,250.00 7.35 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.30%, RECL 2025 1,050.00 8.25 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.7932, TCFS 2015 1,000.00 7.50 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.85%, AXBK 2024* 2 150.00 103.6115 103.5481 103.5481 103.5904 8.2633 865.80%, IDFB 2018 1 400.00 100.7574 100.7574 100.7574 100.7574 8.4000 Total 3 550.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.55%, LICH 2018 2 50.00 103.1284 103.1284 103.1284 103.1284 8.2800 8.68%, LICH 2020* 1 50.00 100.8100 100.8100 100.8100 100.8100 8.4200 8.23%, PNB 2019* 1 50.00 99.9600 99.9600 99.9600 99.9600 8.4000 8.59%, PNB 2020* 3 500.00 101.2095 101.2000 101.2000 101.2057 8.4316 8.90%, RJIC 2020B* 1 50.00 101.2822 101.2822 101.2822 101.2822 8.5001 879.32%, TCFS 2015 1 1000.00 100.1072 100.1072 100.1072 100.1072 7.5000 Total 9 1700.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2016E (RESET) 8 8.50 149.7800 149.7800 149.7800 149.7800 0.0000 CITI 2016I (RESET) 2 2.00 145.8000 145.8000 145.8000 145.8000 0.0000 0.00%, HDFC 2016* 1 300.00 153.3529 153.3529 153.3529 153.3529 8.2500 Total 11 310.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.80%, 2020 1 300.00 100.1700 100.1700 100.1700 100.1700 7.7516 8.27%, 2020 1 250.00 101.8900 101.8900 101.8900 101.8900 7.7663 8.08%, 2022 1 50.00 100.9100 100.9100 100.9100 100.9100 7.8986 7.68%, 2023 1 50.00 99.6900 99.6900 99.6900 99.6900 7.7313 7.88%, 2030 6 3250.00 100.2100 100.0550 100.1625 100.1492 7.8604 8.24%, 2033 2 400.00 102.6700 102.6200 102.6700 102.6325 7.9612 7.73%, 2034 1 50.00 99.1200 99.1200 99.1200 99.1200 7.8199 8.17%, 2044 1 250.00 102.4773 102.4773 102.4773 102.4773 7.9500 8.13%, 2045 1 250.00 102.3174 102.3174 102.3174 102.3174 7.9250 Total 15 4850.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.38%, EXIM 2017* 1 1250.00 100.0206 100.0206 100.0206 100.0206 7.3500 9.70%, EXIM 2018* 1 50.00 104.7483 104.7483 104.7483 104.7483 7.8500 Total 2 1300.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.16%, PFC 2016* 1 50.00 100.6845 100.6845 100.6845 100.6845 7.8500 11.25%, PFC 2018* 1 200.00 108.1112 108.1112 108.1112 108.1112 8.1000 9.32%, PFC 2019* 1 500.00 103.4345 103.4345 103.4345 103.4345 8.2100 9.69%, PFC 2019* 1 500.00 104.2704 104.2704 104.2704 104.2704 8.1200 8.93%, PGC 2021A* 1 100.00 103.2884 103.2884 103.2884 103.2884 8.1900 9.24%, RECL 2018* 1 100.00 103.0379 103.0379 103.0379 103.0379 8.0000 9.04%, RECL 2019* 1 50.00 102.6408 102.6408 102.6408 102.6408 8.2000 8.57%, RECL 2024* 1 500.00 101.8343 101.8343 101.8343 101.8343 8.2591 8.23%, RECL 2025* 1 500.00 99.8818 99.8818 99.8818 99.8818 8.2350 8.30%, RECL 2025* 4 1050.00 100.3278 100.2959 100.2963 100.3112 8.2476 Total 13 3550.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 11, 2016 1 1000.00 98.5192 98.5192 98.5192 98.5192 7.1250 Total 1 1000.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 